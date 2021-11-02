Plus, recycling in Slovakia, Russia reacts to NATO Black Sea wargames, and more.

The Big Story: Reproductive Rights Activists in Poland Link Woman’s Death to Restrictive Anti-Abortion Laws

What happened: Protesters in Warsaw and Krakow paid tribute yesterday to a woman who is considered the first victim of Poland’s restrictive anti-abortion laws, Euronews reports. The pregnant woman died from septic shock because the doctors waited for the fetus to die before terminating the woman’s problematic pregnancy. A lawyer specializing in medical malpractice, Jolanta Budzowska, wrote on social media Friday that the death was a result of a constitutional court ruling that resulted in a near-total ban on abortions, AP reports.

More context: The constitutional court made the ruling in October 2020, but after massive protests that fall, the government delayed implementing it until January 2021. The law permits abortions only in cases of rape or incest or when the pregnancy threatens the life of the mother.

Worth noting: “When the laws are very repressive and carry sanctions for doctors, [the doctors] tend to interpret the law even more rigidly than the wording of the law to avoid taking personal risks,” said Irene Donadio of the International Planned Parenthood Federation, according to AP.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Finland, Hungary, Sweden, and the Netherlands sent emergency medical equipment to Latvia to help battle a surge in new coronavirus cases, Reuters reports. Last week, authorities in Riga filed a request with the European Union for more than 130 ventilators and hundreds of vital sign monitors. The heavy load of new patients forced a hospital in Riga to turn an ambulance parking garage into a COVID-19 observation ward. The country’s national news agency said that Latvia might also have to ask the EU to send teams of medical personnel to step in amid hospital staff shortages. “In peacetime no country has the capacity to deal with such a crisis,” Latvian Health Minister Daniels Pavluts wrote on Twitter, while also thanking the countries offering help and donations.

Despite making progress in recycling, Slovakia is still struggling to dispose of its plastic waste in environmentally-friendly ways, Euronews reports. Though the use of plastic bags has decreased since the introduction of a minimum price per bag, use remains high compared to other EU countries. In 2019, Portugal used the least number of plastic bags in Europe, eight per person; the average for Slovakia during the same period was 105. In Slovakia, “If a plastic bag ends up in residual waste it usually goes to the landfill because we are landfilling 50% of our residual waste,” Ivana Males from the INCIEN Institute for a Circular Economy told Euronews. At 332 per person, Lithuania is the EU country that used the most plastic bags per capita in 2019.

Southeastern Europe

The Bulgarian Ministry of Defense said today that it had deployed 350 troops on its borders with Greece and Turkey to prevent an influx of illegal migrants, Reuters reports. The move came in response to an increase in the migrant flow since July. Bulgaria has detained about 6,500 migrants in the first nine months of 2021, mostly from Afghanistan and Syria, which is three times the number during the same period last year. However, the pressure at Bulgaria’s borders is not currently at a level to cause concern, Defense Minister Georgi Panayotov said. Bulgaria is located on one of the routes that illegal migrants use to enter the EU and then Western Europe, where many seek asylum.

Christian Schmidt, the high representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina, warned that the Balkan country could be on the brink of breaking up, which would mean a “very real” possibility of a return to armed conflict, The Guardian reports. In a report to the UN, Schmidt said there would probably need to be an increase in the number of international peacekeepers in the country if Serb separatists follow up on their threat to divide the unified Bosnian armed forces and recreate their own army. Bosnia was facing “the greatest existential threat of the postwar period” over this situation, Schmidt said in the report. The threats to create a separate Serb army, together with last month’s “counter-terrorist” exercises by Bosnian Serb police on Mount Jahorina — the location that Serb forces used to bombard Sarajevo in the 1990s — “is tantamount to secession without proclaiming it,” Schmidt said.

Eastern Europe and Russia

President Vladimir Putin said yesterday that Russia needs to strengthen its air defenses amid NATO exercises near its borders, AP reports. “Even now, a U.S. warship has entered the Black Sea, and we can see it in binoculars or crosshairs of our defense systems,” he said in what appeared to be a reference to the deployment of the U.S. destroyer USS Porter, which sailed into the Black Sea over the weekend. A statement by the U.S. Sixth Fleet, which will also enter the Black Sea this week, said that their mission will help “further enhance collaboration between U.S. and NATO forces at sea,” adding that “NATO allies and partners stand together to ensure a safe, stable and secure Black Sea region, building partner capacity to improve effectiveness and interoperability.”

Belarusian authorities blocked the website of pro-Kremlin Russian news agency Regnum at the end of October, RFE/RL reports. This was the first time the ongoing crackdown on media in Belarus targeted a Russia-based media site, other than blocking the Belarus-based version of the Russian newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda. Although Belarus did not offer an explanation for the move, Regnum has run numerous articles criticizing Minsk’s supposedly “anti-Russian” policies and urging the unification of the two countries. Belarusian authorities have also been mulling prison sentences of up to seven years for subscribers to social media channels deemed “extremist.”

The Caucasus

Abkhazia’s recent past is explored in an experimental film that premiered worldwide at the BFI London Film Festival 2021 last month, The Calvert Journal reports. Directed and produced by Kamila Kuc, What We Shared features the testimonies of seven people talking about their experiences in the separatist Georgian territory. “Here, fragmented memories and dreams destroyed by violence and exile are exhumed through interpretive re-enactment and haunting sound,” the BFI London Film Festival’s website said. Kuc said the project took shape during an artist residency program with SKLAD Cultural Center in Sukhumi, an independent organization developing Abkhazia’s contemporary art scene. She added that she wanted the film “to engage in a reconceptualization of what an archive is – its limitations, but also its possibilities.”

Central Asia