With dog attacks on the rise in Armenia, local authorities and animal defenders are working hand in hand to find a humane solution.

Mariam Hakobyan has never seen it so bad.

After routinely ignoring the increasingly frequent presence of dog packs on her way to work in Gyumri, Armenia’s second-largest city, Hakobyan recently came face to face with the growing threat of strays when a pack of at least seven homeless dogs attacked her.

Though an alert passerby saved her from physical injury by scaring off the dogs with rocks and alerting neighbors, she was left traumatized by the experience.

“There never used to be that many dogs,” Hakobyan, a 24-year-old employee of the city’s Center for Youth Initiatives, said recently, recounting the incident that still leaves her shaking at its memory. “Luckily, I had help, and the dogs didn’t bite me.’’

Stray dogs roam the picturesque streets of Dilijan, a popular mountain resort.

Hakobyan was one of the lucky ones. In Armenia, 8,809 dog attacks on people were recorded in 2020–2021, according to the Ministry of Health, reflecting the struggles in many countries to deal with the wilder version of man’s best friend. The rising number of dog attacks is pushing Armenian authorities and nonprofits to invest in animal control as humanely as possible, for the first time.

Both sides of the equation suffer losses, but the animals pay with their lives, becoming victims of extermination, and are often subjected to particularly cruel treatment.

Campaign Against Cruelty

“We are trying to raise awareness with banners and posters,” said Haikui Minasyan, the manager of a stray dog initiative in the resort city of Dilijan, where strays have become so commonplace that residents avoid jogging or biking lest they encounter packs of aggressive dogs.

Armenia is not facing the stray-dog epidemic alone. The World Organization for Animal Health notes it is a global problem that is most acute in poorer countries that lack the financial resources to run anti-stray programs or are inundated with other social issues that put animal control on the back burner.

Many millions ofabandoned dogs, cats, and other animals live on the streets and in the forests of Europe, according to estimates by the European Society of Dog and Animal Welfare. Bulgaria, Cyprus, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Romania, and Spain are among EU states fighting to control the growing population of unwanted animals.

In many countries, these animals are considered vermin that can be subject to mistreatment and torture without fear of punishment, according to animal rights activists and veterinarians trying to find humane ways to solve the problem brought about by feral dogs. By one estimate, about 2 million abandoned and homeless dogs in Romania live in the wild, in forests near towns and villages, and in the streets of big cities.

Strays like to follow Dilijan’s residents around town

Rabies Threat

Apart from dog bites through pack attacks, the spread of rabies to both domestic animals and wildlife is a major concern globally. Stray dogs living in the wild can contract the disease from foxes and other animals, sparking a chain of transmission that eventually reaches humans.

Armenia needs only to look next door, to Georgia, which has been working to cull stray packs since 2008 with the help of experts including from the London-based organization Mayhew International, and farther abroad to Poland, where mass sterilization was carried out in the early 1990s.

But even in Georgia, success has been piecemeal. Tina Chavchanidze, who heads Georgia’s Committee on the Rights of Animals, said that while sterilization drives have been carried out, other aspects of the country’s program, such as chipping and restrictions on breeding, have not been tackled.

“I do not understand how the problem can be solved without understanding the scale of the problem,’’ Chavchanidze said. “If there is no clear law on the protection of animals, people will always throw puppies out of the house, and it must apply to the entire country, otherwise it will not work.”

Attacking the Problem on Three Fronts

Back in Armenia, the problem of stray animals has yet to be systematically dealt with, even though the animals are considered a threat to both society and wildlife. There are essentially three methods for curbing the growth of stray dog packs: adoption, sterilization, and extermination.

The problem of homeless animals is multifaceted. In both urban and rural areas, conflicts between people and stray animals occur primarily because of the number of animals, and sometimes as a result of improper and insufficient garbage collection that draws hungry strays. Another is fear stemming from the lack of experience in dealing with such animals in Armenian society.

Comprehensive sterilization aims to neuter at least 70 percent of the female stray dog population within a year. Failure to reach that threshold is considered ineffective in curtailing breeding in the wild.

In 2019, Yerevan’s then mayor, Hayk Marutyan, set up a facility to sterilize captured strays and return them to the streets.

But while cities such as Yerevan and Gyumri have taken steps to manage the problem using modern methods, most of the surrounding districts offer no other solution but to shoot the animals.

At the same time, it is important to keep records, educate the public, and register and chip animals, including pets, so they don’t end up on the streets and multiply.

But in Armenia, pet registration is not mandatory, further hindering efforts to manage the problem, according to Nare Aramyan, the Armenian representative at the international animal welfare charity ProPaws.

Aramyan’s group and other NGOs have been trying in recent years to raise awareness among the Armenian public and are working to help organize training for young veterinarians, teachers, and employees of Yerevan’s Stray Animal Center.

Accurate accounting of strays is difficult. Worldwide Veterinary Services, a UK-based charity, estimated that about 6,000

animals roamed Yerevan in 2019, while Aramyan said the count in 2021 rose to between 10,000 and 12,000 animals.

Too Little, Too Late?

Despite these efforts, the stray animal center in Yerevan reported that only 2,500 dogs were sterilized in 2019, far below the threshold to be effective, and only about 8,000 dogs have been sterilized in the past four years.

In July 2022, the first veterinary clinic with qualified specialists to provide sterilization and treatment of stray dogs opened in Dilijan. Initiated by the local business community and charities, the program is managed jointly by the Tourism and Urbanism Foundation and the city.

Veterinarian Anais Abedi and a co-worker at an animal clinic in Dilijan anesthetize a stray dog brought in for sterilization.

Program manager Minasyan estimates there are more than 250 stray dogs in the city, with another 200 or so dogs from neighboring villages that sometimes wander in. The clinic also strives to educate city residents, including children and teenagers, on the prevention of cruelty to animals, the other unfortunate byproduct of the stray problem.

Armenia’s National Assembly adopted a law making cruelty to animals illegal in 2019. Though police reported that 39 criminal cases have been opened, no one has been punished or fined.

“We often encounter cruel treatment of stray animals by local residents,” Minasyan said. “For example, we find dead puppies in garbage cans. We still find it hard to fight this kind of attitude.”

So far, about 200 dogs have been sterilized and vaccinated against rabies. The program aims to sterilize 500 animals in Dilijan and neighboring villages by spring.

Other Armenian cities are closely following Dilijan’s sterilization drive and have asked about setting similar programs, Minasyan said. “But for now we want to bring the program to completion in Dilijan.”

But until such programs can gain a stronger foothold in Armenian society, dangers lurk, often with dramatic consequences.

In 2020, a two-and-a-half year-old boy was attacked by dogs in the yard of his house in Gyumri. The child, who suffered injuries to his face, limbs and torso, underwent reconstructive facial surgery. After several days in intensive care, the child’s life was saved.

…

Mariam Tashchyan is the editor-in-chief of Econews.am, an environmental website based in Armenia. She made Wild Trade, a documentary on international animal trafficking and Armenia’s role in it.

Satenik Hayrapetyan is a journalist focusing on social issues and human rights.

Gayane Mirzoyan is the co-founder of Urbanista.am and editor at the Caucasus news website Regional Post. She also teaches journalism at Brusov State University in Yerevan.

Photos by Gayane Mirzoyan.