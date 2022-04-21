The story of a 19-year-old student, transformed by war into a soldier. From Dennik N.

When Kirill doesn’t respond to my text message, I start to get nervous. “Hello, I hope you’re ok. If you don’t have time to talk now, just let me know,” I text him several times.

Until now, he was always quick to respond, which is why this silence of several days terrifies me. Will I ever hear from him again?

“Good day. Only now got in this phone. We can call,” replies Kirill in somewhat clumsy Slovak and I’m immediately relieved.

Until not long ago, our communication was quite formal. Only during our sixth phone call do I suggest we should move to a first-name basis. Kirill is a polite 19-year-old young man. He always thanks Slovaks for their help and always wishes me good luck, saying he hopes I and all people in Slovakia stay safe.

We have been talking over the phone since the war began and I’ve seen how much he’s changed during the last month. A young student who was worrying about writing his bachelor’s thesis has turned into a soldier. He now says he’s good at shooting at a target. He hopes that one day he gets a chance to kill a Russian soldier.

Kirill left the last memories of the carefree life of a college student in Bucha. With his own eyes, he saw holes in the heads of men, women, and children. He was there removing rubble and searching for more corpses. “When I returned from there in the evening, I thought about how I would continue to live. I don’t think I’ll ever be able to react to Russians in a normal way. I just won’t.”

25 February: I’m Too Young to Die

So far I haven’t met Kirill in person and in the next three years, I probably won’t. He has become an official member of Ukraine’s territorial defense force or teroborona. These are armed units of ordinary men and women who have volunteered to defend their cities. Kirill has pledged to be a teroborona member for three years. He cannot leave Ukraine, nor continue his studies.

The first time we talked over the phone, the war in Ukraine had only been going on for some 30 hours. It was Friday 25 February and when I called him, he was packing his bags in his family’s apartment in Kyiv. Just 200 meters from their house, a part of an aircraft had fallen on a nearby block of flats. That’s when he felt the biggest fear of his life. The explosion had woken up all the residents, and they were now helplessly staring out of their windows, looking at the destroyed floors of the other building.

“I’m only 19 years old, I’m too young to die,” Kirill was telling me over the phone a month ago. He saw the war from up close and was overcome with fear. Back then he could not imagine that after a few weeks, he would get used to the explosions. That he would be loading humanitarian aid into a van in Kyiv and when a bomb would drop a couple hundred meters away, he would no longer run. He would just start working faster and then go get some tea.

On the second day of war, he still wanted to run away to a normal life. “Everybody wants to leave, because they don’t want to die. Everybody wants to stay alive. Everybody says they’re afraid and want to get away,” he would say.

For over two years, Kirill had been a college student in Bratislava, studying robotics at the Slovak University of Technology. He’s only 19, but young Ukrainians graduate from high school at the age of 16 and start college earlier than Slovaks do. Kirill returned home to Kyiv after the end of the winter semester, but he was planning to go back to Bratislava. He only needed several more months to complete his bachelor’s thesis and get his degree.

Today, everything has changed. In late March, Kirill told me he had written an email to the university, informing them that he was suspending his studies. He does not have the physical or mental strength to study for his exams with an automatic weapon in his hand.

Weapons training for civilian volunteers in Ukraine’s territorial defense force. Photo by Viacheslav Ratynskyi via CTK/Reuters.

3 March: I Won’t Let the Russians Chase Me Out of Ukraine

A few days after the war started, Kirill was sitting in a car alongside his mom, his 10-year-old sister, his mother’s friend, and her daughter. Their goal was to reach the Slovakian border as quickly as possible, and then stay with Kirill in his college dorm. His father was not with them. He had joined the territorial defense force in a town outside Kyiv.

Kirill was thinking he would cross the border and reach Bratislava. But as he drove, he was already hatching a different plan. He had plenty of time to think: He spent 30 hours driving, then another two days waiting at the border. During that time he made up his mind: He would go back to meet his dad, and they would defend their town together. In the meantime, Ukraine had declared general mobilization for all men aged 18 to 60, meaning he wouldn’t be allowed to leave the country anyway.

Kirill’s mom Alla did not want to accept this. She approached Ukrainian soldiers at the border, begging them to let her son leave the country. After all, he was just 19. The soldiers were unyielding; Alla had to give up. Kirill promised her he would join his father and wouldn’t be involved in anything dangerous. He tried to convince her he would only be delivering meals and medicines.

“I wasn’t telling her the truth. Defending the country is not a safe job,” Kirill says. He still hasn’t told her he’s already seen dead soldiers and has fired his weapon. He laughs when he tells me that if she knew, she would come over and drag him by his ears to a safe place.

The second time Kirill called me, he was on his way to Kyiv. He stopped his car by the side of the road, with 14 hours still left to drive. He had a dog with him in the car. An acquaintance asked him for a favor – he had left Ukraine in a hurry, asking Kirill to take care of his bull terrier. He also let Kirill use his car for his teroborona duties.

Not once during the long drive did it occur to Kirill to turn around. He did not change his decision to fight. Instead, memories from eight years ago started coming back. Kirill was born in Luhansk. His father owned a furniture factory there, employing some 50 people. His mother was a successful hairdresser.

When Kirill was 10, he says, Russians on big vehicles arrived, telling his dad the factory no longer belonged to him. The father wanted to fight even back then, but the family had just welcomed a baby girl, and family life was given preference. They ran away to France, then returned to Kyiv a few years later. The family started all over again, only to leave everything behind for a second time. Once again, it was Russians who ruined their lives.

Kirill was speeding down the highway in order to reach Kyiv before 8 p.m., when the curfew would kick in. The thought in his mind: I won’t let them chase me out of the country this time.

10 March: Somewhere Deep in My Mind I Am Afraid

Ukrainian soldiers guarding a checkpoint saw a bizarre sight: A big Mercedes Benz G350 speeding towards them. Inside: a young boy, a dog, 200 liters of gasoline, and lots of food. The boy was telling them he wanted to join the territorial defense and was carrying humanitarian aid with him.

Seeing this as highly suspicious, the soldiers carried out a check. His documents said he has born in the Luhansk region, now under Russian occupation. They pointed their weapons at him. He showed them a certificate saying he had been living in Kyiv for eight years, but that didn’t convince them.

The soldiers started asking about different places in Kyiv to catch him out if he were a Russian spy. In the end, Kirill had to call his dad. The soldiers kept him company until he reached his destination. “I had my own convoy,” he says, laughing.

It has been a week since the start of the war and this is already my third call with Kirill. The city of Kherson in eastern Ukraine is already occupied by the Russians, and fighting for the city of Kharkiv is ongoing. The Russians are bombing the center of the city; they have destroyed a hospital and a university. Photos from the city recall images from World War II.

Kirill is talking to me about what is going on in Kharkiv as if he wasn’t hundreds of kilometers away. He’s full of anger and convinced that he’s made the right decision when he stayed to fight the Russian soldiers, especially now that they are also killing civilians. He’s energetically explaining how much of a miscalculation the Russians made when they expected Ukrainians to quickly capitulate. Instead, thousands of Russians have lost their lives and the whole world has condemned them. Ukraine, on the other hand, is now receiving weapons from its allies all over the world.

This is Kirill’s first day in the territorial defense. He’s in the Kyiv region, but won’t say where exactly. Nor will he say how many people there are in the big family house that serves as the central point for the defenders of the town.

He is, however, happy to share his impressions of what it’s like to pick up a gun for the first time. He’s only familiar with theory so far – there isn’t enough ammunition for him to practice actual shooting. “The first time I get to shoot for real, it will probably be at a Russian,” he laughs.

Kirill has already informed his university that he is suspending his studies. He doesn’t know for how long, or whether he will be back at all. “I can’t be thinking about that right now, my mind is already made up,” he says. There will be time for school once Ukraine is free. Then he will get a degree in engineering and come back to repair everything that the Russians have destroyed.

“Of course, somewhere deep in my mind, I am afraid,” he admits eventually. “But I’m not thinking about that. I have a lot of work to do, so I’m thinking about my duties.”

17 March: Russian Helicopter Downed

A week later, Kirill calls me again. He has already fired his weapon, but not at a human being in action. One day volunteer, next day soldier, he explains. He either does duty at checkpoints or drives around the city during the day or at night, keeping an eye out for suspicious people – Russian spies.

Sometimes Kirill is sent to check on old houses. This happens when somebody reports that lights are suddenly switched on in a previously abandoned building. Before he enters the house, he fires his weapon several times. He also helps set up guarded firing points used to shoot at Russian soldiers. Just a few days ago, a Russian helicopter was downed some 20 kilometers away. The pilot was never found; he might be wandering in the area.

Kirill sounds tired. He’s working from morning until evening, sometimes at night too. He also drives people from Kyiv to the border. He has already helped more than 50 people in this way. Fourteen hours there, then 14 hours back. Many people are also asking him to bring food to their parents in Kyiv.

Kirill’s Meal Plan: Breakfast: Protein bar (when food from Europe arrives). Or porridge and tea.

Lunch: Soup and porridge.

Dinner: Bread and tea. “We’ve only had fish a couple of times. When it was our boss’s birthday, he went somewhere far away to buy some meat and we had a party. That was the only time I’ve eaten meat since the war started.”

The war is not going well either. The whole world reacted with horror to images of the bombed maternity ward outside Mariupol. Kirill’s voice breaks with anger as he talks about Russians killing children. The Russian army is also closing in on Kyiv, occupying surrounding towns. Back then, Kirill didn’t yet know about the atrocities being committed by the soldiers there. Perhaps people are already being killed in Bucha, Irpin, or Borodianka, their corpses lying on the sidewalk. Satellite images showed that bodies might have been lying there since 9-11 March, The New York Times wrote.

Kirill sounds a little less determined than before. He doesn’t fear for his life. He’s worried that Kyiv might fall, which would mean the Russians have won. Even then he still wouldn’t leave.

I tell him I hope the Russians will avoid his town. “I also hope they don’t come this way. But my task is to defend the town. If they kill me, they kill me. Whatever will be, will be,” 19-year-old Kirill says.

His opinion of those who didn’t stay to defend Ukraine is also gradually changing. “When a man like that comes back, it will be hard for him to look other people in the eye. Because he left when his country needed him the most.”

31 March: I Don’t Feel Like Vomiting Anymore

Kirill saw a dead man for the first time. Not a man – a Russian, he corrects me. No, he didn’t feel sick or sad as he looked at the corpses. After he checked their documents, he and his colleagues celebrated their success in detecting spies.

“But that’s a human being …” I start to tell Kirill, but I already feel stupid by the end of the sentence. How easy it is for me to moralize from the safety of a NATO country.

“We don’t think of them as human at all. They are killing our children and our parents. They’re not human,” Kirill interrupts me uncompromisingly.

Friends on patrol duty killed five Russians. For several days now, they’ve been worried that saboteurs were moving around the town – Kirill calls them diversionists. These people were out in the streets long after curfew, carrying weapons and trying to run away. Their documents were not in order, either.

What if it had been his turn on duty that night? He wouldn’t have been afraid and would have killed them too. That’s what he’s there for. “I can imagine that I will kill someone one day. It is not my goal, I don’t desire it – that wouldn’t be normal. But if it needs to be done, I’ll do it for sure,” Kirill says.

One month of life in wartime has changed him. Every day he works a lot – guarding the posts, living with the tension that at any moment, their town might be next. He’s also transporting food and medicines, distributing them to the locals. War becomes a routine.

When he was loading food into a van in Kyiv, a bomb fell just a couple hundred meters away. “We picked up the pace but we continued to work. A bomb fell, so what? The next one can come at any time. Until that happens, let us do some work,” Kirill explains. The same Kirill who a month ago saw a burning block of flats and kept repeating that he was too young to die.

“Yes, I guess I have changed. When there’s shooting nearby, I don’t go and hide, but I continue doing what I was doing. When I see dead people, I don’t feel like vomiting,” he says.

He expects the next three years of his life to look like this. He has signed a contract and is now an official member of the territorial defense force. It took him a long time to decide whether to do it, it wasn’t his dream to become a soldier. He still hopes to get a degree in robotics and become an engineer. He doesn’t know whether after a break of three years, he will still be able to continue his university studies.

“If we are at war, why spend time thinking about how it could be otherwise?” Kirill is chasing away nostalgia for his student days.

Instead he’s talking to me about the reality he experiences, or hears about from others. In late March he follows news about the horrific occupation of Mariupol and attacks on evacuation vehicles. Dreadful stories are circulating among Ukrainians – Kirill is telling me about a woman who was eating a human corpse by the side of the road.

It’s been over a week since the van with food supplies for their town last arrived. And even when it does arrive, they will get only a little, with the rest going to places more damaged by war. They’re still missing military uniforms and boots. His boss sent them one bulletproof vest, which Kirill and his father take turns wearing.

11 April: Their Mission in Life Will Be to Seek Revenge

Kirill got a phone call from a friend. “Have you heard what happened in Kramatorsk? I was supposed to be there,” the friend told him. Kirill realized he had been in a similar situation more than a month ago. His friend was now trying to get his mom and his little sister out of Ukraine. He wanted to get them on the evacuation train out of Kramatorsk, but they didn’t make it to the station in time.

That was their luck, because Russians fired a missile at the station, carrying the inscription “For the children.” For Kirill, this is another horrific piece of news. “This is no longer a war. The only thing they want is for no one to exist around their country. So that everywhere there are only Russians,” he says.

A few days ago, he returned from Bucha. More than a hundred people from surrounding towns went there to remove rubble and search for buried bodies. On 12 April, the mayor of Bucha said 403 bodies had been found there so far.

Kirill says that if you don’t see this with your own eyes, you cannot understand it. He was standing next to the dead bodies of civilians who had their hands tied behind their backs and were shot in the heart or the head. He cannot stop thinking about the image of a family – mom, dad, and child – all lying dead on the ground.

He feels tremendous anger. “But a cold one, not a hot one,” he adds.

“At the end of that day, I said to myself: I will do the same thing, but to Russians,” he says. He pauses, then continues: “But not in the exact same way. What I mean is that the war will never end. Children have been left without their parents. Their mission in life will be to seek revenge and kill their murderers.”

Our last call is on 11 April; the Russians have already withdrawn from Kyiv. People are expecting another offensive, however, and Kirill is certain the Russians will also come to his town. He keeps on working a lot, keeping guard and improving his shooting skills. He’s practicing on some kind of iron target. He says he only hit it after 10 shots. But his shooting skills are apparently improving. He is ready to defend Ukraine.

Every night he and his dad call their mom, who has settled in Switzerland. She has joined a friend who helped her find a job in a good hair salon. Kirill’s 10-year-old sister is already going to school there and they’re both learning to speak German. Kirill is happy that they’re safe. “I don’t even know whether I would want them to come back to Ukraine one day. It looks like we won’t be back to a normal life here for many years to come.”

I ask Kirill whether his mom won’t find out from the article that he may not be safe. He assures me that it’s all right, she doesn’t understand Slovak anyway. I carefully ask whether we can continue our phone conversations. “Sure. I’ll tell you all the information about the Russians, you will get it first hand,” he replies.

I hope Kirill’s unit never comes across them.

…

Denisa Gdovinova covers education and domestic news for the Slovak website Dennik N, where this article originally appeared.