After wars end, declarations of “never again” may soothe our consciences, until the next preventable conflict flares.

The grounds of the Genocide Memorial in Kigali, Rwanda are the resting place of around 250,000, mostly nameless, bodies and an exhibition that many find disturbing to the utmost. Local guides say it’s fine to feel bad, to skip a room that makes you feel uncomfortable or to leave if images are too distressing.

It is an exemplary attempt to represent life and death, violence and forgiveness, trauma and recovery, as entangled pairs. The memorial features a rose garden, showing life regenerated from death, and testimonials from the recovery and reconciliation programs, but above all depicts a gross display of human violence.

Skulls of victims lined up tidily under a glass cover. Some cracked open, with holes or missing bits, in a macabre sequence embodying the human thirst for violence. Pictures of happy kids are displayed in another room with a label listing their name, favorite sport, drink, food, their characters, and how they found death – including by machete and a stab wound to the eye.

‘Putin’ Things Into Perspective

“From a Distance” says the famous song. What better way to explain a genocide than to consider it alongside other examples of homicidal impulses? The final room contains posters and chronologies of the careers of leaders from Hitler to Pol Pot and Slobodan Milosevic. “Who will be next?” the displays seem to ask. You already know the answer. You ask yourself whether humans have ever learned anything at all from the past.

Reading the news brings you back violently to the crude reality. The Russian army did it again. This time they blew up a dam provoking what some feared would become the biggest human-induced catastrophe since Chernobyl.

By force of some kind of cynical resignation, none of your contacts writes indignantly about the dam disaster. It is, of course, an outrage but, after the Russian army’s campaign of rape, torture, abduction, and looting (even toilets), it seems everyone was just curious to see what else they could come up with. “We wanted just to scare them,” one Russian soldier is heard explaining in an intercepted conversation.

If there were a Nobel Prize for human-caused disasters, many would certainly nominate the Russian army. That’s also some sort of achievement.

Where Are the Boundaries of Evil?

What is frustrating is that this war is a “work in progress,” and you cannot know how bad things can get. It is exhausting. The only boundary to evil is our imagination. You have reason to be outraged and shocked. But also reasons not to be. Did the Russian army before embarking on a genocidal war ever sign a declaration, “I will be bad but not (too) disgustingly bad?” And where is the threshold between being bad and very bad?

This war, as all wars, was (and is) a dumb way to reach an illusory strategic objective by gratuitously harming other people. If Russia had done less than it has, would anyone remember its army as the one that “could have gone much further, but luckily only tortured and raped a limited number of civilians”?

And, even if we stop the Russian army, can we stop the flow? Murder, torture, violence have always been part of human history, and this is why we have treaties, laws that try to protect or at least promising that if they do it, they will be made accountable.

But the laws usually work after the fact. During a conflict everyone is too busy slaughtering people to reach their “strategic objectives” to care about what will come next. There is no fair war, there is no good war, there is no just war. War is war, the topmost level of the art of human hatred. The ultimate demonstration of megalomaniac self-centrism.

The half-good news could be that, once a population has gone through all this, they may grow weary of violence, embark on projects of reconciliation and redemption that may shape, possibly for the better, the generations to come. It does not work in all cases and places, but few of those who have witnessed violence would willingly undergo the experience again.

This might explain the friendly and lively atmosphere in the city of Kigali but also in Hiroshima. Perhaps those who have lived through savagery did learn. Those who have experienced savagery in person and managed to digest it.

Our sense of empathy is strong, admirable, but in some, it switches on only once the damage is done. So the only way to express it is through monuments, memorials, “never again” declarations. It seems that, after all, humans are almost as good at commemorating other humans as they are at murdering them.

…

Abel Poleseis a researcher, trainer, writer, manager, and fundraiser. He has worked on questions of development, (informal) governance, identity, the shadow economy, corruption, and reciprocity in the former USSR, Asia, and Latin America. He is the author ofThe SCOPUS Diaries and the (il)logics of Academic Survival.