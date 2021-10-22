Wherever he goes, Mikheil Saakashvili is bound to raise the political temperature, even when locked up in a Georgian prison.

“Good morning Georgia! After eight years away.”

Mikheil Saakashvili’s message to the public after his return to the country he led over two presidential terms caused an uproar in the days before local elections this month.

Saakashvili also sent video messages.

“This is Batumi. We should all go to the polls on 2 October and vote for the United National Movement” – the party he founded, now in opposition – he said in one video, released on 1 October.

That same evening, Saakashvili was arrested in Tbilisi. In any case, he could not have voted because he lost his Georgian citizenship during his years-long legal conflicts with the Georgian Dream party founded by billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, which came to power in 2012after a bitter political struggle with the United National Movement (UNM). A year later, Saakashvili went into self-imposed exile, eventually settling in Ukraine at the invitation of then-President Petro Poroshenko, who appointed him governor of the Odessa region to try and suppress the notoriously high level of corruption there, as he had managed to do in Georgia. Gradually the two men drifted apart, until in 2018, Saakashvili was arrested and dumped across the border in Poland after accusing Poroshenko of running a corrupt administration.

Saakashvili on Trial

Before coming to power, Georgian Dream members had been prosecuted and harassed by Saakashvili’s government. Once in control of the judicial system, the party struck back, launching criminal cases against a number of officials of the Saakashvili government and the former president himself.

Currently, Georgian courts are considering two cases against Saakashvili. One case, opened in 2014, concerns the mass dispersal of protesters in 2007, a raid on the opposition-linked TV station Imedi, and the seizure of property belonging to Imedi co-owner Arkadi Patarkatsishvili.

In the second case, Saakashvili and others are accused of diverting about 9 million lari ($2.9 million)in state funds for their personal use between 2009 and 2013.

These accusations are far from being the former president’s only legal troubles. He has already been convicted of ordering the beating of a member of parliament and of pardoning the Interior Ministry employees convicted of the murder of a bank employee, Sandro Girgvliani, in 2005. In 2018, Saakashvili was sentenced in absentia to six years in prison on those charges. The verdicts are final and cannot be appealed, the Georgian prosecutor’s office said in a statement on 1 October.

In May, the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg began considering Saakashvili’s appeal of those convictions on the grounds that they violated his right to a fair trial and other rights guaranteed by the European Convention on Human Rights. Saakashvili has always maintained that Georgian Dream engineered the legal cases against him for political reasons – a view also held by dozens of current and former European elected officials who have called for Saakashvili’s release.

Hungry and Alone

Saakashvili has been on a hunger strike since the day of his arrest. On 20 October, doctors who examined him in jail recommended that he be transferred to a hospital for observation. Although still in solitary confinement, he has been allowed numerous visits by UNM leaders, supporters, and rights activists. On 14 October, tens of thousands of supporters held a rally on Freedom Square in Tbilisi, demanding his release.

“I’m appealing for help, not for myself, but for a Georgian democracy by taking this desperate step of coming and turning myself in. I wanted both, to express solidarity to my suffering nation and awaken the consciousness of the World.” #FreeSaakashvili pic.twitter.com/eNToDIGSVe — Mikheil Saakashvili (@SaakashviliM) October 21, 2021

Local and international support for Saakashvili has so far made little impact on prosecutors or the government. On 3 October, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, speaking live on Imedi TV, warned, “He should behave properly; otherwise we will add other charges and others will follow him.”

Additional leaders of the ruling Georgian Dream party have also criticized the former president. On 2 October – a day after he denied that Saakashvili was in Georgia – party leader Irakli Kobakhidze rehashed the party’s grievances about the former president, speaking of “crimes committed by his regime” and accusing him of returning to Georgia to carry out a “coup.”

On 19 October, Kobakhidze said that with the UNM leader in prison and three years to go before the next elections, “we have a unique chance to finally put an end to the National Movement” and urged voters to turn out in large numbers for local runoff elections on 30 October, when mayors of Tbilisi and other large cities will be chosen, Georgia’s Interpress News reported.

Unlike the current government, the former ruling UNM and some other opposition parties are demanding Saakashvili’s release. Nikanor Melia, the UNM leader and its candidate in the Tbilisi mayoral runoff, addressed the government at the rally in support of Saakashvili.

“What kind of behavior is this? A captive who has been on hunger strike for several days and no one knows what will happen with his health tomorrow or the day after tomorrow. How you insult him and despise him, you think you are insulting us and Saakashvili? On the contrary, I think you are humiliating yourself,” he told the crowd, as local media reported.

Melia himself was arrested during a police raid on UNM headquarters in February and spent three months in pretrial detention on a charge of incitement to violence. He was released when the European Union paid his bail.

Saakashvili’s status as a Ukrainian citizen saw the Ukrainian Embassy and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy weigh in on the issue of protecting his rights.

“All the [Ukrainian] institutions, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and our embassy in Georgia, as well as the ambassador of Georgia in Ukraine, also at the cabinet and prime ministerial level – we are all dealing with [returning Saakashvili to Ukraine],” Zelenskiy said.

Influential non-governmental organizations operating in Georgia have called on the authorities and the president to use the mechanisms at their disposal to stop Saakashvili from becoming a victim of “politically motivated justice.”

Saakashvili’s rights to due process and a fair trial are under threat, a statement signed by the Georgian Democracy Initiative, Open Society Foundation, and five other human rights and democracy promotion groups said.

“At the same time, in the environment where the judiciary is characterized by clan governance, loyalty to the government, and the implementation of defective justice, as well as [that] the public confidence in this institution is catastrophic, in these conditions, the possibility of Mikheil Saakashvili’s right to a fair trial becomes questionable,” the statement says.

Analyzing the Saakashvili Effect

Observers of the Georgian political scene are struggling to understand why Saakashvili returned and what it means for the already tense political situation there.

“The exiled former president’s return causes even more tension in an already worrying political standoff that has long plagued Georgia,” Eastern Europe expert Miriam Kosmehl of Germany’s Bertelsmann Foundation told the U.S. Atlantic Council think tank.

“Any hopes of calming the political situation seem to have been dashed for the time being,” Kosmehl concluded.

In the same Atlantic Council article, Terrell Jermaine Starr, a nonresident senior fellow at the think tank, said it was too early to predict what might happen if Saakashvili remains in jail. One Georgian Dream official “assured me that if this becomes a battle between Georgian Dream founder Bidzina Ivanishvili and Mikheil Saakashvili, the ruling party expects to win every time. Meanwhile, a UNM party member told me she is confident Saakashvili’s presence in Georgia will galvanize support for the opposition,” Starr said.

On 20 October, Saakashvili was charged with illegally crossing the state border. An investigation by the Interior Ministry found that he entered the country 28 September by ship, reportedly hiding in a semi-trailer loaded with milk products.

Manon Bokuchava is a journalist based in the Kvemo Kartli region of Georgia and a doctoral student at Ivane Javakhishvili Tbilisi State University.