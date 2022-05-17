Amid Russia’s war, Ukraine’s president is more popular than ever. Here’s how his team rallied a nation – and the West. From Meduza.

On the eve of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s popularity rating was less than 25 percent. Moscow waging an all-out war turned Zelenskiy into a national hero – one who now enjoys more than 90 percent support. For Meduza, journalist Konstantin Skorkin breaks down how Zelenskiy and his team are running the country, managing Ukraine’s defense, and cultivating the president’s image as a wartime leader.

Russia launching an all-out war against Ukraine gave President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s team a whole new status. As stated in the Ukrainian constitution, the president is the supreme commander-in-chief, responsible for organizing the country’s defense. Accordingly, Zelenskiy’s staff has been put on a war footing.

Since coming to power in 2019, Zelenskiy never really won over the “patriotic” demographic in Ukrainian society, who were inclined to support his predecessor, Petro Poroshenko. The new president drew suspicion in his homeland for his “excessive pacifism” and readiness to compromise with Russia. Zelenskiy’s attempts to find such a compromise within the framework of the Minsk process repeatedly led to mass protests in Kyiv. Even more telling was the fallout from “Wagnergate” – a scandal that ensued after Zelenskiy’s office was accused of botching a sting operation to capture Russian mercenaries who fought in the Donbas.

Pro-Kremlin oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk was indicted on treason charges in 2021.

The situation began to change in 2021, when, in the face of falling ratings and smear campaigns by media outlets associated with Putin-linked oligarch and lawmaker Viktor Medvedchuk, Zelenskiy began dealing blows to the pro-Kremlin party Opposition Platform – For Life (OPZZh). The media holding linked to Medvedchuk was sanctioned by presidential decree. A few months later, Medvedchuk was indicted on treason charges. At the same time, Zelenskiy took an unyielding stance in the face of Putin’s military threats: on the eve of war, Zelenskiy, speaking at the Munich Security Conference, hinted at the possibility of Ukraine abandoning its non-nuclear status. But Zelenskiy’s sharp turn towards a national-patriotic bent couldn’t change his image inside Ukraine overnight, and Russian propaganda continued to depict him as both a weak leader and a dangerous “puppet of the West.”

Almost immediately after embarking upon the “special operation,” the Russian authorities began spreading rumors about “Zelenskiy’s flight.” State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin claimed that the Ukrainian president and his entourage had picked up and moved to Lviv, whereas Chechnya’s Ramzan Kadyrov alleged that Zelenskiy had fled Ukraine altogether. Even after Zelenskiy recorded a video confirming that he was still in Kyiv, pro-Kremlin Russian media outlets continued running stories that claimed the footage was fake.

The expectation that Zelenskiy would flee rather than fight back was a fundamental miscalculation on the part of both the Kremlin and the White House. As the news site Ukrayinska Pravda noted, Zelenskiy based his decision to lead the country’s defense from Kyiv not on information from Western partners – who urged him to evacuate – but on Ukrainian intelligence, which predicted that Russian troops wouldn’t be able to take the capital. The presidential administration also had the infrastructure needed for an emergency headquarters: a bunker system built for the Ukrainian leadership during the Soviet period in case of nuclear war. Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Secretary Oleksiy Danilov underscored that the “[state] system did not collapse thanks to the fact that on 24 February, the president decided to remain in Kyiv.” According to Danilov, all of the country’s top political leadership stayed in the capital (some members of the cabinet, the NSDC, and other departments were moved out of Kyiv for security reasons).

By staying in Kyiv, Zelenskiy became the leader of a fighting nation that has drawn the rapt attention of the entire world. A nationwide poll conducted on 26-27 February found that support for the president had skyrocketed to 91 percent – a threefold increase from December 2021.

The president’s team also rose to the challenge: not a single senior official resigned or stepped back from their duties.

Team Zelenskiy

Zelenskiy’s administration, the Office of the President of Ukraine, has played a key role in his system of governance. Its functionaries are also the “brains” behind the country’s defense. Key figures include Zelenskiy’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, his deputies Kyrylo Tymoshenko (who, in peacetime, handled the president’s “Big Construction” infrastructure renewal project as well as regional policy) and Andrii Sybiha (a career diplomat and former ambassador to Turkey, who now oversees foreign policy).

Zelenskiy doesn’t pretend to be a tactical genius.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who has been entrusted with the mission of creating an international coalition in support of Ukraine, also works closely with the presidential administration. Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Zelenskiy’s chief of staff (and formerly a prominent political strategist in Kyiv), remains the main speaker and regular commentator on presidential policy. Podolyak also oversees the administration’s information policy and advises the president personally.

As is natural in wartime, Ukraine’s security bloc is playing a key role. This includes armed forces commander-in-chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, Security Service (SBU) chief Ivan Bakanov, and NSDC head Danilov. As journalist Simon Shuster wrote in Time magazine, Zelenskiy doesn’t “pretend to be a tactical savant” and largely refrains from interfering in the military’s work. That said, Ukrainian media have reported on political tensions between the president’s office and Zaluzhnyi, seen by Zelenskiy’s staff as a potential presidential competitor.

Another Zelenskiy adviser, Oleksiy Arestovych, has become the face of Ukraine’s wartime propaganda. But his relationship with Zelenskiy’s staff is rather complicated – this popular blogger previously worked for Petro Poroshenko. In January, shortly before the start of the full-scale war, Arestovych became disillusioned with Zelenskiy’s administration and resigned from the job of adviser to Yermak. After the all-out war began, he returned to the president’s team as an adviser and became one of the most visible representatives of the authorities, giving daily press briefings on the situation at the front.

The cabinet of ministers is handling Ukraine’s wartime economic policy, under the leadership of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. In peacetime, Shmyhal was periodically criticized for acting as a loyalist functionary carrying out the will of Zelenskiy’s office. But now it seems that his diligence and technocratic approach are being used to the fullest. Other key cabinet members include Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov – responsible for the logistics of military and humanitarian supplies, as well as the operation of critical infrastructure – and Economy Minister Yulia Sviridenko.

Under martial law, Ukraine’s parliament is playing a background role. But the influence of Davyd Arakhamia – the faction leader of Zelenskiy’s Servant of the People party – has risen. Arakhamia was named as the Ukrainian delegation’s lead negotiator in the peace talks with Russia. Presidential adviser Podolyak has emerged as the delegation’s other key figure.

Overall, it’s safe to say that Zelenskiy’s prewar team has completely switched to a wartime mode and begun to work, as Ukrainian political scientist Vladimir Fesenko put it, as a “collective Zelenskiy,” demonstrating unity and cohesion around their leader.

A mosaic portrait of Volodymyr Zelenskiy using traditional Ukrainian patterns and photos of the country. Image by Charis Tsevis via Flickr reproduced under a Creative Commons CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 license.

Zelenskiy’s Media Strategy

With the onset of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Zelenskiy positioned himself as the leader of a fighting nation. In March, the German newspaper Der Spiegel published an in-depth analysis of the web of allusions the Ukrainian president has employed to communicate this to Western allies. In London, for example, he invoked one of Winston Churchill’s famous speeches. When addressing the U.S. Congress, he compared Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to Pearl Harbor and the 11 September terrorist attacks. Appealing to Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Zelenskiy urged him to destroy the “wall” dividing the EU and Ukraine – harking back to Ronald Reagan’s appeal to Mikhail Gorbachev to “tear down” the Berlin Wall.

The president’s people crafted an image of Zelenskiy that turned him into a pop culture hero.

The president’s team has succeeded in creating an image of Zelenskiy that turned him into a pop culture hero in the West, as well as a viral meme. At the same time, the administration’s information policy has included some ultra-patriotic excesses – such as Zelenskiy refusing to meet with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier due to his support for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, or NSDC Secretary Danilov slamming French President Emmanuel Macron for referring to Russians and Ukrainians as “brothers” – that have created friction in Ukraine’s relations with European allies.

Overall, the administration’s skillful use of vivid images and work with different audiences has allowed Ukraine to maintain the upper hand in the information war. Earlier, in December 2021, Zelenskiy enacted a new information security strategy for Ukraine, which identified Russian information policy aimed at strengthening “internal conflicts in Ukraine and other democratic states” as a key threat.

Ukraine’s wartime information policy has also aimed to influence public opinion in Russia. Indeed, the circulation of information about captured Russian conscripts and photos of the destruction laid on Ukrainian cities could have been a motivating factor behind Russia’s introduction of military censorship and adoption of a draconian law prohibiting “fake news” about the Russian armed forces. Zelenskiy granting interviews to independent Russian journalists is also an important component of his media strategy.

Another wartime innovation was the round-the-clock “information marathon” launched on central and regional television channels under the hashtag #UAразом (“UA together”). It first aired on 25 February as a joint project between major public and private television channels, overseen by Culture and Information Policy Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko, a former top manager at one of Ukraine’s biggest media groups. The channels involved in the project take turns producing five-hour segments for the telethon. A similar project was also launched on radio under the auspices of the public broadcaster Ukrainian Radio.

On 20 March, Zelenskiy signed a presidential decree instituting a “unified information policy” under martial law, which combined all national television channels into a single platform. As Ukrainian media expert Otar Dovzhenko noted, without a unified policy, Ukrainian television channels wouldn’t have been able to cope with the information chaos of the first days of the war. That said, opinion polls show that less than 5 percent of respondents named the “Unified News” as a trusted information source.

The unity of the war’s first weeks have since given way to political conflicts: on 5 April, three television channels associated with Poroshenko were cut off from digital broadcasting (they are still airing on cable networks and by satellite). Officially, the channels were removed for refusing to cooperate with the policies of the joint telethon. According to unofficial reports, however, the decision came after lawmakers from Poroshenko’s European Solidarity party criticized Kyiv’s stance in the peace talks with Russia. In response, the pro-Poroshenko television channels accused the authorities of “purging the information space.”

Of course, political intrigues don’t look very good in wartime, but replacing solidarity with conformity also sets a bad precedent. At this point, Zelenskiy’s government has effectively built its own information monopoly, which they may be tempted to keep, even during peacetime.

What Next?

By the beginning of April, it became clear that the war was entering a protracted phase. The Kremlin seems determined to wage war until Kyiv surrenders. In turn, the Ukrainian authorities have cast doubts on the possibility of peace talks, after uncovering widespread evidence of war crimes in areas previously occupied by Russian troops.

During the war’s first stage, Zelenskiy’s staff demonstrated resilience and solidarity, fueling support for the country’s military efforts both nationwide and from the West. Kyiv’s successful information strategy played a big role here. Now, the key question is how long the Ukrainian authorities can maintain this pace. Ukrainian officials are convinced that time is on their side: the war is draining the powers of the Putin regime, while Ukraine has the backing of the collective West and its unlimited resources. Hence the overly optimistic statements from Kyiv in recent days, about Ukraine needing not peace with Russia, but Moscow’s capitulation.

However, a prolongation of the conflict could provoke a split in the Ukrainian elite, with the emergence of its own “party of peace.” In fact, the main safeguard against such a split right now is the irreconcilable (if not insane) stance of Putinist “hawks” who dream of “carrying the special operation through” and a “final solution to the Ukrainian question.” If Moscow begins to soften its position, this could lead to growing support for compromises from the Ukrainian side.

In this case, Zelenskiy may find himself in a stalemate similar to the one that developed around the Minsk agreements – where despite having a mandate for peace negotiations, the president was limited in his maneuvers. Back then, the scope for progress was narrowed by the Kremlin’s intransigence on the one hand, and, on the other, by an active segment of Ukrainian society refusing to accept a surrender. Today, this active segment of society is armed, ready to fight to victory, and rejects the idea of any compromise with the enemy. Which means the sky-high support for Zelenskiy could begin to melt away if there’s the slightest suspicion of “betrayal” – even if an “obscene peace” would be a life-saving reprieve for Ukraine amid catastrophic losses. Zelenskiy is well aware of this and it’s almost impossible to imagine that the Ukrainian president is anywhere near ready to make concessions. The stakes for Zelenskiy and his team are very high. Indeed, what’s at stake is the survival of the country itself.

This article originally appeared on the Latvia-based Russian news site Meduza and is reprinted under a Creative Commons license. The original, longer version in Russian is here.