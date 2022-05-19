Thirty years ago, Bulgaria made an unexpected and courageous move.

On 15 January 1992, Bulgaria recognized Slovenia, Croatia, Macedonia, and Bosnia and Herzegovina as independent states after their split from Yugoslavia. For the latter two, this was the first recognition by any country.

Nobody had expected Bulgaria, which had just emerged from communism with the unflattering reputation as the Soviet satellite closest to Russia, to lead in anything but misery and pain. But its first non-communist government, led by Prime Minister Philip Dimitrov, and its first non-communist president, former dissident Zhelyu Zhelev, possessed the self-confidence to act on short notice. Fearing objections, they did not even consult European bigwigs like Germany and France, let alone their own reluctant foreign minister.

The reason was, of course, Macedonia, now North Macedonia, with which Bulgaria shared a common history. By recognizing Macedonia, Bulgarian democratic leaders showed they had no revanchist agenda towards their brethren across the border — and they also signaled to Slobodan Milosevic’s Serbia not to meddle with the newborn independent nation of Macedonia, as it already had with the other three breakaway republics.

This was a huge, inspirational event, even though in Macedonia it was often played down for various reasons. Very different was the reaction in Bosnia, where the announcement was met with surprise and massive gratitude.

Film director Jasmin Durakovic, who worked as a journalist for the newspaper Slobodna Bosna, remembers the day very well: “[The Bulgarian recognition] meant a lot for us. Bulgaria had understood us as a komsija, a neighbor.”

“We were surprised indeed,” recalls Senada Kreso, a journalist, translator, and intellectual who worked for the Bosnian government during the referendum on independence in early 1992 and later during the war. “First of all, we did not know the official position of Bulgaria then. We had expected it to be closer to Milosevic’s Serbia than to ours,” she says.

Kreso does not name the reasons, but they are obvious. The Bulgarians are Orthodox Slavs like the Serbs and nurture a historical soft spot for the Russians. However, in those days, full of “clash of civilizations” chatter, Bulgaria’s valiant decision to be the first to recognize a multiethnic state, where Muslims were the largest group, left lasting impressions. I can testify that every Bosnian public figure refers to it without even being asked.

Of course, Bulgarian recognition did not prevent the fighting, chaos, and suffering that fell upon Bosnia a few months later. But as the Balkans look back over the 30 years since the Bosnian war began, the Bulgarian diplomatic initiative still stands as proof that Balkan solidarity can work across borders, faiths, and ethnic divisions.

This is also important today, when the siege of Sarajevo is all but forgotten outside the Balkans. Even a person as informed as German philosopher Jurgen Habermas seemed to ignore or belittle that and other recent European conflicts in an essay on the war in Ukraine that appalled many a Balkan pundit.

The two wars have a paradoxical interconnection. Days before Putin invaded Ukraine, the mood in Sarajevo was grim. Bosnian Serb and Bosnian Croat politicians were openly calling for revision of the Dayton accords which ended the war in 1995. Talk of secession was floating in the air. Then the Ukrainian tragedy changed the picture.

“It opened the eyes of the world and would-be secessionists fell silent,” says Senada Kreso in Sarajevo. “So, I have an idea. Do you see the park out front? We should erect two memorials there. The first one to the Ukrainian people, for their bravery. The second, to Putin — but with my dog, Gabi, pissing on his feet.”

The Sarajevo spirit, marked by humor, hospitality, and traditions of co-existence, protected Bosnia through the darkest hours. That Bulgaria’s recognition is still remembered three decades later shows that the Sarajevo spirit also includes gratitude.

Back to Bulgaria, a question remains open. The country has a pro-Western, democratic government again. But does it still possess the courage to make bold political decisions?

The case of Ukraine leaves the discussion open. Yes, Bulgaria supports Kyiv and condemns the aggression. It hosts more than 100,000 Ukrainian refugees. Prime Minister Kiril Petkov visited President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and promised “military-technical support,” a careful formula, which includes repairs of Ukrainian military equipment, excludes direct mention of arms deliveries, and hints at accounts by credible sources that Bulgarian weapons are reaching Ukraine somehow, maybe through an intermediary.

This Byzantine language covers the fact that two parties in the Bulgarian parliament strongly oppose delivering arms to Ukraine. One, the Socialists, are in the coalition government and need face-saving procedures to justify themselves to their pro-Russian voters.

Many pundits see here political necessity, even wisdom. There is little left of the boldness, moral clarity, and naivety of Dimitrov and the late Zhelev. No wonder. Thirty years ago, democracy was young, inexperienced – and in a way, beautiful.

…

Boyko Vassilev is the moderator and producer of the weekly Panorama news talk show on Bulgarian National Television.