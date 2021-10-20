Remembering an acting legend, beloved by Serbs and Bulgarians alike.

One never knows why people like certain movie stars – or certain countries, for that matter.

History, tradition, or proximity make lousy explainers for the latter, because obvious reasons can turn surprisingly unreliable. Take Bulgarians vis-a-vis Serbs: They have various preconditions for enmity, such as four wars, unsolved issues, conquered territory, a common border, and similar national traits.

The last two are a recipe for conflict. Psychoanalysis founder Sigmund Freud might have had an explanation when he coined the term “narcissism of small differences”: the smaller the difference, the bigger the clash. Serbian psychologist Zarko Trebjesanin has expanded this into an explanation for the 1990s conflicts in former Yugoslavia. We quarrel because we are so much alike.

Given all that, Bulgarians should hate Serbs massively. But they don’t.

Explanations vary, ranging from neighbor sympathy to positive stereotyping. And if we stipulate that nations are like people, individuals play a role. Serbian actor Rade Markovic (1921-2010), whose centenary was celebrated on 14 October, could be a fitting example. In 1921, Bulgaria and Serbia had just finished a bloody world war; Belgrade acquired Bulgarian lands under the Treaty of Neuilly. But amid all this, a future Bulgarian idol was born in Belgrade.

Forty-three years later, Markovic, already a movie star in Yugoslavia, captured the hearts of the Bulgarian public. The handsome Serb played Sub-lieutenant Ivo Obrenovic in the film “The Peach Thief,” co-starring with the great Bulgarian actress Nevena Kokanova. Markovic’s performance combined masculinity and strength with tenderness and passion. This is what Bulgarians like about Serbs, and, indeed, about themselves.

The film, shot in black and white, still evokes emotions today. It was the directorial debut of Vulo Radev, a master who made just seven films, all of them hits. Based on a novelette by Emilian Stanev, “The Peach Thief” tells of a whirlwind and tragic affair between a Serbian prisoner of war and the wife of a Bulgarian officer during World War I. They break taboos and die together in love.

Even today, Balkan art has few examples of the Other – the Alien, the Foe – being the good character in a history driven by war and laden with prejudice. Maybe this was the reason “The Peach Thief” made such an impact. Or maybe it was because the director guided the two leads to groundbreaking performances. And Radev was bold enough to choose a Yugoslav actor at a time when relations between the two socialist countries were not particularly warm.

The film brought Bulgarians closer to Serbs than history and politics could. Markovic became friends with Kokanova and the crew; his fame in Bulgaria soared. In Ivo, the Bulgarian public saw the quintessential, good Serb, and a foe who becomes friend in the magical domain of love. Whenever Markovic visited Bulgaria he found warmth, sympathy, and lots of fans. Following his advice, his director son Goran shot one of his movies in Sofia.

I interviewed Rade Markovic in 2009 in Belgrade and recorded this memory of his: “I came to Bulgaria sick, but I returned healthy. It was my grief and my joy. This was one of the best periods of my life. You can never forget it.”

Bulgarians likely will not forget Rade Markovic either. He played the good foe. He exemplified the positive side of the neighbor theory: We can be friends, because we are so much alike.

Boyko Vassilev is moderator and producer of the weekly Panorama news talk show on Bulgarian National Television.