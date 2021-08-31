How activists persuaded Czech authorities to evacuate dozens of brutalized Belarusians out from under the noses of the Lukashenka regime.

The Czech government’s medical humanitarian program Medevac has brought hundreds of patients from countries suffering war, conflict, and natural disaster to the Czech Republic since its inception in 1993, when the first patients were airlifted from besieged Sarajevo. The program also sends Czech doctors into the field, where they have operated on thousands of patients and trained medical staff in countries in the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe.

Past missions were typically arranged on a government-to-government level. But when the mass protests that erupted following the disputed August 2020 presidential election in Belarus were met with unprecedented levels of official violence and persecution, the Belarusian diaspora in Czechia approached Czech authorities with a novel idea. Just two weeks after Belarusian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka claimed a landslide victory, their work paid off when the Czech government approved a humanitarian aid package for persecuted Belarusians. For the first time in the program’s history, the government worked directly with civil society, rather than the government in the affected country.

In one of the largest evacuations so far conducted by Medevac, 89 Belarusians who suffered from police violence and persecution were transported to the Czech Republic in two waves.

The initiative stemmed from a group called Belarusians in the Czech Republic (BLRCR), supported by two other diaspora organizations, Skaryna and Pahonia.

Diaspora Calls the Shots

Kryscina Syjanok is the founder of BLRCR and a prominent member of the Czech Belarusian minority. She and fellow Czech-based activist Olga Buratkevich became the visible face of Medevac’s mission to Belarus, working with the Czech government, the Interior Ministry, doctors of Belarusian origin, and volunteers, while those in the home country remained below the radar for their own security.

The Czech government approved 10 million crowns ($460,000) in humanitarian aid for Belarusians on 24 August 2020. At that time, Belarusian groups were already in talks with Czech authorities about using Medevac to help people suffering from physical and psychological distress at the hands of Belarusian authorities.

In the first phase of the program, from August to November 2020, 60 injured and persecuted people were transported to the Czech Republic for psychological, postoperative, and rehabilitation care.

When the first phase ended, Syjanok, together with doctors of Belarusian origin Olga Zernosek and Vera Koroleva, successfully lobbied the Czech government to back their idea of helping Belarusian medical workers and their families. In phase two, Medevac relocated 16 health professionals and 13 family members to the Czech Republic. The main criterion for selection was persecution by Belarusian authorities: some had been fired, detained one or more times, or suffered violent treatment at the hands of police.

To be able to resume this kind of relocation process in the future, Czech-based activists cannot reveal the details of how injured people were transported out of the country.

“We assume Belarusian authorities were suspicious of our activities and were trying to gather intel,” Syjanok said.

Initially, activists considered sending a plane to pick up the most severely injured evacuees. Although the idea was soon dropped, word of it got out to Czech media.

“I have reason to believe that Belarusian authorities were expecting a Czech plane to land while in the meantime we were transporting people differently,” Syjanok said.

“We realize that by agreeing to work with us, the Czech government has put a lot of faith in us,” she added.

Will They Go Home Again?

The Czech-based volunteers selected possible evacuees after consulting with NGOs in Belarus. Only then were personal details of participants shared with Czech authorities.

“At first we selected the most difficult and serious cases. It was quite hard to decide because many people were seeking help,” Syjanok recalls.

Some people injured at the hands of police needed immediate operations. Others received initial care in Belarus but still needed further treatment. Evacuees in the first phase ranged in age from 15 to 56.

Apart from treatment for physical injuries, the evacuees also received psychological help. Czech professionals often cooperated with Czech-based Belarusian psychologists. In the infamous Akrestsin detention center, for example, Belarusian-speaking detainees were beaten more severely than Russian speakers, Syjanok said. “Czech psychologists do not necessarily know about these kinds of experiences and trauma,” she said.

When the evacuations began last year, the participants did not always realize they might not be able to return to Belarus. Many left their families, jobs, pets, and possessions behind.

When it became clear that returning home was not a safe option for many, the volunteers and Medevac staff began to think in terms of integrating the evacuees into Czech society. They were offered Czech language courses and given help finding jobs.

Not everyone who turned to Medevac for help was able to receive it, Syjanok said. At first, the program’s capacity was limited in time and human resources; then came the COVID pandemic, when hospitals were stretched to the limit with COVID cases and many operations had to be postponed.

Forgotten Bullet

Before being evacuated, one Belarusian appeared in the pages of media such as The New York Times after a terrifying encounter with armed men.

Two days after the 9 August election, Dzmitry Ukraintsev headed to Minsk in a minivan with his brother and another man to join the protests. As they cruised the streets waving a white-red-white flag and honking in solidarity with protesters, a van with tinted windows cut them off.

Masked men surround the van carrying Dzmitry Ukraintsev, his brother, and a friend. Photo courtesy of Dzmitry Ukraintsev.

Half a dozen people jumped out, surrounded Ukraintsev’s vehicle and started smashing the windows with clubs. The incident was photographed by someone living nearby.

“When the glass from the windows hit my face, I instinctively climbed into the seat next to me. The next second I felt a sharp pain in my back. I thought someone got in the car and hit me,” he recalled.

“Then they dragged us out of the car and started beating us. After they were done, they pushed us into their van.”

A few moments after, his head began to spin, and he experienced difficulty breathing. The masked men let him step outside for fresh air. His brother then noticed that Dzmitry’s back was bleeding and began screaming for help. During surgery at a hospital, doctors removed a rubber bullet from his back and a wad from his lung. The wad is supposed to fly off when the weapon is used correctly from a distance of 30-40 meters, but Ukraintsev was shot from almost point-blank range.

“I spent a month in the hospital and on the last day doctors recommended that I have a CAT scan,” Ukraintsev said. The scan revealed a rubber bullet just millimeters from the aorta. Doctors told him they did not find it sooner because rubber is undetectable on an X-ray.

“They said the bullet needed to be taken out as soon as possible. Otherwise, it will start to rot, and I would be a dead man walking,” he said.

The van after the encounter. Photo courtesy of Dzmitry Ukraintsev.

His father learned of the Medevac program and the family decided to request his transport to the Czech Republic for the second surgery.

“Treatment and rehabilitation went extremely well,” he said. “While in Minsk I spent a month in the hospital following the surgery, here it was only a week.” Ironically, his surgeon was a Belarusian himself.

The Belarusian diaspora helped him and other injured evacuees, bringing clothes, food, and other necessities, Ukraintsev said.

“I am currently in the process of being granted political asylum,” he said. “Although I miss my family and Minsk, I am not planning to go back and live in Belarus. At the moment, I do not see any future for myself there.”

‘No Water, No Toilet’

At a press conference with journalists and handpicked citizens on 9 August, the first anniversary of his contested re-election, Lukashenka rejected allegations of torture at the Akrestsin detention center (also known by its Russian name, Okrestina). “There was no torture there. You made it all up because you had to make something up,” he said.

Testimony by numerous detainees belies that claim.

One of those evacuated to Czechia under the Medevac program, Evgeny, experienced abuse both in Akrestsin and in Minsk after being detained during the first days of the protests.

At a Minsk detention facility, police “put us on our knees and lined up facing the wall. If anyone sat down, they started beating them,” he said.

The following day Evgeny was transferred to Akrestsin, where 125 detainees were kept standing for six hours in a small outdoor space.

“There was no water, no toilet. One guy had diabetes, he was asking for some sugar. No one cared,” he said.

“At night they brought new people. One was a woman who shouted something along the lines of ‘What are you doing to people!’ They stripped her naked, cuffed her to a ramp in front of us and left like that for two hours. She was weeping the whole time,” Evgeny said.

“They treated us in the most dehumanizing, degrading way. All the time we heard screams from behind the walls. The people were tortured and abused,” he said.

Evgeny was released a day later. He could not walk and had severe bruises. He went to the hospital where a doctor advised him to send an email to Medevac.

“I got the response quite quickly and was able to receive treatment in the Czech Republic,” he said, going on to praise the psychological support he was offered.

“The realization of what has happened and how to live with it going forward does not come in an instant. So the help of psychologists has been immense.”

Adjusting to New Lives

The second phase of the Medevac program, from February to May 2021, assisted medical personnel and their families who were persecuted by the Belarusian regime. Once in Czechia they were given short-term accommodation and a residence permit to allow them to enter the labor market.

Nadzeya Petrovskaya at her new workplace in Czechia. Photo courtesy of Nadzeya Petrovskaya.

Nadzeya Petrovskaya used to head the department of children’s pediatric oncology, hematology, and immunology at the Belarusian Research Center.

She volunteered for a group that documented torture and inhumane treatment of protesters. Her first arrest came during a protest by doctors. She received a fine and was let go. The next time, police stopped her as she was going home from work. Petrovskaya then spent three days in the Akrestsin detention center.

“There were 13 people in a six-person cell,” she said. “No bed linen, the same clothes.”

After being released, she realized that staying in the country was no longer safe. She resigned in protest over a change of top management at her hospital as the appointment happened against the will of the personnel, and was able to relocate to the Czech Republic through Medevac.

In July, Petrovskaya started working as an oncologist in the town of Cesky Krumlov. Although she received her work authorization quite quickly, she still needs to take an exam.

“The authorization I have now is limited because I can only work under supervision,” she said. “I am now studying for the exam so that I can work independently.”

Belarusian-born pulmonologist Olga Zernosek heads Doktor Cechov, an organization which assists doctors with foreign education in the Czech Republic. This organization played an active role in guiding Belarusian medics through the formal process of approbation.

“The process for taking the exam may take from a year and a half to two years. There is no free pass for Belarusians, they need to go through the same procedures as the rest,” Zernosek said.

The Human Resources Center in the Pilsen Region, a non-profit with regional government support, also helped Belarusian medics find accommodation and employment, Zernosek said. Nadzeya Petrovskaya also notes that she was able to quickly find a job in her field thanks to this agency.

Both Petrovskaya and Zernosek believe that similar historic trajectories make the Czechs sympathetic to the struggles of the Belarusian people.

When the humanitarian aid package was adopted, the then-Czech foreign minister, Tomas Petricek, said, “We were among the first to initiate a rapid international reaction” after the 2020 elections. “But we also want to give practical help to those who were victims of violence, torture, their families … In view of our history before the events in Belarus, we cannot shut our eyes. Belarusians have the right to freely choose their future.”

“Czechs have big hearts,” Zernosek said. “The history of Belarus is somewhat similar to the Czech Republic. Both are relatively small states influenced by other bigger entities and both strove for independence. Czechs still remember 1989, they know the price of freedom and democracy. So they can relate to the people of Belarus and try to help as much as they can.”

Kathrin Yaromich is a freelance journalist focusing on human rights, politics, and investigative reporting. Her work has appeared on RFE/RL and Bellingcat.