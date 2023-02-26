Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine continues to have global policy repercussions. From the German Marshall Fund. Anniversaries should be celebratory, but some are painful remembrances of events that elicited profound change.

Introduction by Heather A. Conley

For U.S. national security, 7 December 1941, when Pearl Harbor was attacked, and 11 September 2001, are dates that quickly come to mind. The 24th of February 2022 will be one that lives “in infamy,” for Ukrainians and many others. The past year has witnessed a fundamentally changed global political and economic landscape, with the impact on individual countries, regions, and multilateral institutions as varied as the entities themselves.

Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine has retraumatized European countries already haunted by World War I, World War II, and the Cold War. The post-1945 international system had been faltering for some time but its failures have been more evident recently. Unsurprisingly, the countries that shaped the system interpreted Russia’s violation of international and humanitarian law as a direct threat to global stability and their own security. For some of those countries the threat remains existential.

At this transitory moment in the international system, the war heralds a turning point, or “Zeitenwende,” particularly for the transatlantic community. Defense spending and material acquisition became a policy priority after a long period of neglect. The West curbed, if not severed, its sometimes close economic relations with Russia. Global energy patterns irreversibly shifted. The extent of Russia’s malign influence was revealed.

Support for Kyiv from other countries, however, many of which faced the fallout from the war in terms of food insecurity and high energy costs, has been lacking, despite important UN General Assembly votes that sent a clear message in favor of the UN Charter. Still, prolonged neutrality, while perhaps attractive in a difficult geopolitical environment, weakens the very system that protects and supports these same countries.

There are also nations and institutions, neutral or not, that recognize and seize the emerging regional and economic opportunities that accompany all crises and try to use the current state of affairs to seek more prominent and influential international policy roles, or benefit in other ways.

Whether internationalist, opportunist, authoritarian, or neutral, policymakers everywhere are confronting a global environment that is shifting more rapidly and radically than desired. Read on for more on some of the key strategic (re)calculations made over the last 12 months and those that must be reckoned in 2023 and beyond.

Poland: Leading the Way

By Michal Baranowski

The 24th of February 2022 marks an entirely new chapter in European history, one that Poland’s society, political class, and government strives to shape. That should be unsurprising, given the profound impact of Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine on Poland’s security, economy, and position in Europe and the transatlantic community.

Poland has become a bridge to Ukraine. More than 80% of military and economic support transits Polish territory, as have many refugees. Since the outbreak of conflict, 9.4 million Ukrainians have entered Poland, 2.3 million of whom have stayed. The refugees have become a vital part of Polish society without the significant rise in social tensions that can coincide with such large migration flows. Children joined schools, families became eligible for social benefits, and between 60% and 70% of adult refugees found employment. The vast majority of Poles even extended a helping hand. They privately donated an estimated $2.5 billion, with a similar amount coming from local governments and another $1.5 billion from the national government.

Poles quickly understood after the invasion that Ukraine is fighting not only for its own survival but also for European peace and security. That led Poland to deliver to the Ukrainian armed forces $2 billion in T-72 tanks (more than 250 of them), modern Krab howitzers, and ammunition, thereby becoming the third-largest provider of military assistance to Ukraine. Poland has also assumed a leading role in successfully pressing other NATO member states to increase their aid. Polish pressure helped push Germany to provide its own Leopard tanks and approve the transfer to Ukraine of those in Poland and other NATO countries. The campaign has revealed Warsaw’s strengthened role in the transatlantic alliance, and the upcoming visit of U.S. President Joe Biden to Poland, the only American ally to host him twice in the past 12 months, reflects its greater prominence. Europe’s center of gravity has shifted eastward.

In the war’s second year, Poland will remain a staunch supporter of Ukraine. Their fight is Poland’s fight, and the country will continue to provide weapons and ammunition while pushing other allies to transfer more advanced weapons systems such as fourth-generation aircraft. Poland will also be the key proponent of fortifying NATO’s deterrence and defense ahead of the alliance’s July summit in Vilnius. Warsaw’s aim will be a brigade in each country on NATO’s eastern flank. Finally, Poland will likely formalize its already close political and military cooperation with Ukraine with a new treaty while remaining a key supporter of Ukrainian EU membership and reconstruction as outlined in GMF’s Modern Marshall Plan for Ukraine.

Romania: Active on Many Fronts

By Clara Volintiru

The war in Ukraine has tragically confirmed Romania’s long-standing recognition of Russia as a security threat. Romania’s wariness is a legacy of Russia’s occupation during World War II and its subsequent imposition of a communist regime. This history shapes current Romanian foreign policy and public opinion. For decades, the country’s policymakers, whether in Bucharest or Brussels, were unsettled by German, French, and Italian efforts to strengthen economic ties between the EU and Russia.

Romania strongly supports NATO and its increased security engagement in the Black Sea region. Its political commitment to Ukraine in particular is reflected in a presidential statement that offered support for “as long as it takes,” government assistance for more than 3.5 million Ukrainian refugees, and the provision of military supplies. Romanian civil society has also been active in supporting the neighbor to the east. More than 300 of the country’s NGOs operate in Ukraine, and countless volunteers assist the refugees. Romania was initially considered a transit country, but many Ukrainians have begun making new lives for themselves. They have found employment, purchased or rented homes, and registered children for school. They attend local churches that offer services in Ukrainian.

Romanian support also extends to bilateral and multilateral economic commitments. Regarding the former, the Romanian government and private sector have facilitated Ukrainian grain exports to the EU. This was a hard political decision in the face of domestic farmers’ opposition. In contrast, an “inter-governmental agreement on interconnection and increased cooperation in the energy field” among Romania, Ukraine, and Moldova is universally seen as a long-sought opportunity for Romania to become a regional energy hub. Multilaterally, Romania has firmly supported the European Council’s and the European Parliament’s €18 billion macro-financial assistance (MFA+), in the form of loans, for Ukraine.

Russian threats for decades have taken many forms: military, economic, political, and informational. Romania continues its strong push for comprehensive and regional responses, in concert with Ukraine and Moldova, to bolster stability. Trilateral cooperation, however, can also attract private investment and facilitate Ukrainian and Moldovan EU accession, a Romanian priority. In 2023, Bucharest will continue to act to advance that process by sharing its experience as a country that had to overcome significant hurdles to join the bloc. Romania will also encourage its civil society organizations to promote the exchange of best practices, especially for independent media, anti-corruption measures, and environmental protection.

Romania will remain active in a wide range of formats and sectors to strengthen Ukraine’s resilience and establish a foundation for its eventual recovery and reconstruction.

The Baltic States: Facing an Existential Threat

By Kristine Berzina

In 2022, the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania were Ukraine’s leading advocates in the EU, NATO, and elsewhere worldwide. The trio has the moral authority to set the agenda for countering renewed Russian imperialism. They, like Ukraine, have experienced Russian and Soviet occupation, and anticipated an expansionist Kremlin. They fear another invasion unless Russia is stopped in Ukraine.

The Baltic states join Poland in providing Ukraine with, in terms of GDP, the greatest amount of assistance. Estonia and Latvia have each given around 1% of GDP to the cause, but all three have led diplomatic efforts to drum up additional aid and sanction Russia. Estonia and Lithuania have also, if unsuccessfully, advocated for lower price caps on Russian oil. All these efforts nevertheless contribute to an eastward shift in the European foreign policy center of gravity, especially as “old” powers such as Germany move hesitantly.

The Baltic states’ task in 2023 goes beyond maintaining Western support for Ukraine. Another priority is getting delivery of the military support that NATO promised them at last year’s Madrid summit. The threat to the three countries is evident. The Russian Foreign Ministry made clear in a December 2021 letter that Moscow’s ultimate aim is pushing NATO back to its pre-1997 borders. Threats to the Baltics are now rampant in Russian media. Pundits, such as Vladimir Solovyev, portray the Baltic states’ independence as a mistake to be rectified, mimicking an essay in which Russian President Vladimir Putin argued that Ukraine was rightfully part of his country.

Ahead of this summer’s NATO summit in Lithuania, the Baltic states must continue to push their allies to take practical steps to safeguard the trio’s independence. That means prepositioning on their territory sufficient equipment and rotating or stationing a sufficient number of NATO troops to keep any Russian move at bay. The Madrid commitment to move from battlegroups to larger brigades is paramount, as is the need to supply air defense systems and other weapons (e.g., HIMARS) that have proved essential in the current war. Achieving that goal will not be easy given the challenges of supporting Ukraine. But NATO’s failing its Baltic members could lead to an existential catastrophe for the entire alliance.

The Western Balkans: The Conflicts Within

By Gordana Delic

The war in Ukraine awoke Europe to the vital need of securing its territorial, political, and cultural integrity while NATO realized the necessity of securing its entire European eastern flank. Both developments were welcome in the Western Balkans, but it was the EU’s immediate acceptance of Ukraine’s and Moldova’s membership applications, without applying the usual strict conditions, that raised eyebrows in the region. For the countries outside the bloc, Brussels’ unexpected move also provided hope for their renewed and faster accession process, delays to which dented EU credibility and gave Russia and China an opening to exploit.

All three powers, and the United States, vie for influence in the Western Balkans, where the war in Ukraine has again exposed the fragility of economic, political, and ethnic relations related to Russian energy imports, China’s economic influence in other sectors, and unresolved tensions stemming from regional conflicts in the 1990s. Serbia has tried to balance its competing interests, keeping one foot on the path to EU membership while maintaining good relations with Russia. Belgrade denounced the invasion of Ukraine but has not adopted sanctions on Moscow. Serbia has also become a sanctuary to 140,000 Russians fleeing Kremlin control and a refuge to 20,000 Ukrainians fleeing violence.

An outsider may see the course of the events in the Western Balkans in 2022 as business as usual. But developments merely reflect unfinished business in the region, which has started to display many of its bad, old habits as the United States and the EU remain preoccupied with Ukraine. Rising economic grievances are leading to a significant brain drain; Bosnia and Herzegovina is again paralyzed by complex government structures; NATO members Montenegro and North Macedonia suffer from internal political instability brought on, in part, by an uncertain EU accession process; and tensions between Serbia and Kosovo are so high that urgent damage control has been needed.

For all Western Balkan countries, EU membership is the ultimate goal. It would contribute significantly to economic and, therefore, social and political stability. Getting there means diversifying energy sources, investing in clean energy, and opening liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals, as Greece has recently done. It also means adhering to the rule of law and EU values, and implementing political, economic, and social reform.

For Serbia and Kosovo, it also requires normalization of their bilateral relations. Brussels and Washington have been clear about these requirements, and they have sent several envoys to push both sides to accept a Franco-German proposal for resolving their many disputes and to implement previous agreements.

These challenges will remain priorities in 2023, with the war in Ukraine taking a back seat. Long-festering regional challenges must be sorted before Western Balkan countries can play a significant role in the great-power tussle nearby.

Georgia: A Cautionary Tale

By Laura Thornton

It would be reasonable to assume that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine would instantly ignite steadfast allegiance and courageous solidarity from Georgia. The country has been called the “democracy darling” of the Caucasus, after all, and it is certainly no stranger to Russian occupation. Unfortunately, that assumption ignores Georgia’s democratic backsliding under a Georgian Dream (GD) government, with oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili as its shadow head. Its neighbors may have rushed to Ukraine’s defense, but Georgia gave it a cold shoulder.

GD leaders went out of their way almost immediately after the invasion to object to sanctions against Russia. Rather than quietly and regretfully making the case that sanctions would be too hard an economic hit, as others have ruefully done, they instead angrily attacked any hint of criticism for their position, aggressively hurling insults at EU leaders, NATO, the U.S. ambassador in Tbilisi, and even the Ukrainian government. Georgian leaders appear to interpret requests for support for Ukraine, or even for not supporting Russia as a conduit for sanction evasion, as “dragging them into war.” GD has had harsher words for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy than for his counterpart in the Kremlin. And although Georgia has opened its borders to Russians fleeing conscription, Russian democracy activists, such as Anna Rivina, and others in the political opposition have been denied safe haven.

Some of this reaction is based on a puerile long-standing grudge toward Ukraine for welcoming former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, GD’s arch nemesis, whom the party defeated in 2012. But the war is also testing a deeper, pre-existing dilemma that puts Georgia at a crossroads. If the government were to embrace a westward path, it would have to address its significant democratic shortcomings. These include a stranglehold on the judiciary, an uneven political playing field, opaque secret service forces, and abuse of state resources. These are the very things that keep GD in power, and losing them threatens Ivanishvili and his party. Their concern is warranted. Georgia’s previous transition of power resulted in significant retribution, and Saakashvili is today imprisoned and, according to foreign doctors’ assessments, dying from poisoning.

A non-aligned, agnostic, or frosty stance toward Western demands and democratic standards was previously emerging as the Georgian government’s natural resting place, though it periodically, and unconvincingly, claimed EU-NATO aspirations, when pressed. The war, however, is pushing Georgia to choose a lane. Sadly, Georgia appears to be opting for the one going north.

Russia: Lessons Not Learned

By Heather A. Conley

Russia, the aggressor and revisionist power that unleashed last year’s geopolitical and geo-economic transformations, has arguably adjusted the least to them. President Vladimir Putin for the moment has reduced his ambitions from annexing all of Ukraine to just four of its eastern and southern regions, but to accomplish even this he has had to accelerate domestic mobilization to significantly build up his military.

The Kremlin is sticking to its time-worn strategy of weaponizing all the tools at its disposal, including energy and food, and even religion, to amplify worldwide its negative power and influence. Moscow also continues to deploy fear, through unspeakable atrocities and war crimes against Ukrainian civilians, and threats to use of nuclear weapons, in an ever more desperate effort to achieve a victory of sorts. But the more Putin pursues this strategy to “restore Russia’s historic lands,” the further he pushes away others, especially the countries on Russia’s borders (with the exception of Belarus under fellow despot Aleksandr Lukashenko).

These trends will only accelerate in 2023 so that Putin can claim some semblance of achievement for his “special military operation.” On the domestic front, Russia will see continued repression and mobilization for war. Western sanctions will slow the Russian economy further, which will complicate Putin’s need to continue to balance internal forces that seek to advance or protect their own power and economic assets. Despite the brittleness of the Russian system, Putin’s political position is nevertheless secure in the near term.

On the international front, Russia will aim to strengthen its legitimacy by forging new agreements of economic cooperation and creating an “axis of (sanctions) evasion” with Iran, North Korea, and China that will allow for further prosecution of the war. Moscow will continue to use Ankara and, to a lesser extent, Budapest to sow more transatlantic division and try and prevent NATO membership for Sweden and Finland. But Putin’s most important bilateral relationship will remain that with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, whose support to craft a new, anti-American international system is critical. The Kremlin leader would far prefer to be the junior partner in a coalition of authoritarian powers than to see Russia’s neighbors, and ultimately Russia itself, be irreversibly drawn toward the West.

The European Union: An Expansion of Powers

By Jacob Kirkegaard

The war in Ukraine is another watershed event that has prompted EU institutions to act with unexpected speed and, in the process, acquire new political and economic powers.

With responsibility for trade, the EU has been principal implementer of sanctions against Russia. But mustering the required unanimity for action was hard. Several member states were highly dependent on Russian energy exports and Hungary’s frequent political alignment with the Kremlin regularly complicated efforts. Yet, EU sanctions have largely mirrored, with only occasional minor delays, those of the United States, whose trading relationship with Russia is relatively small. The EU’s political capacity to levy sanctions on a major trading partner, despite the accompanying self-inflicted material economic costs, set a precedent in Brussels. The bloc will use economic sanctions more often in the future.

The EU did not craft a uniform energy policy response in response to Russia’s weaponization of natural gas supplies. This was due to vastly different national energy supplies, varying degrees of Russian energy dependence, and disparate levels of seasonal demand. Instead, member states agreed looser coordination among national efforts aimed at reducing natural gas demand, enacting fiscal measures that primarily benefit lower income groups, and ensuring cross-border energy flows. The EU has nevertheless managed, in the aggregate, to reduce natural gas demand by roughly 20% since the beginning of the war. That success, along with greatly accelerated construction of liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals and improved access to global gas markets, has been key to eliminating Russian gas dependence and liberating the EU from persistent threats of Kremlin energy blackmail.

The EU has traditionally not had any explicit military role, but Russia’s invasion has compelled it to redirect parts of its common budget toward the purchase of billions of euros of weapons for Ukraine. This, combined with the acceptance of Ukraine as an EU candidate country, a first for a nation at war, will fundamentally change the bloc’s nature by giving it a permanently larger role in European national security affairs.

The war’s budgetary impact will accelerate in 2023, when the EU issues about €10 billion in new common debt to provide more financial assistance to Ukraine. The ongoing support will spark a far larger debate about the EU’s ability find the hundreds of billions of euros that post-war Ukrainian reconstruction will require.

This article was originally published on the website of the German Marshall Fund, along with the assessment of the war’s impact on other countries and regions. Transitions has excerpted those reviews dealing with Central and Eastern Europe.