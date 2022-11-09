With the Russian poor bearing the brunt of the fighting in Ukraine, some emigrants face the dilemma of their own privilege.

Andrei, a 44-year-old IT developer, packed up in one day and moved from St. Petersburg to Helsinki in September, just after the Russian government announced a partial mobilization.

“I don’t want to kill anyone or help those who kill,” Andrei says (his and other names have been changed to protect sources). Although he didn’t match the declared criteria for mobilization of 300,000 reservists, he knew of many cases where men were summoned for military service for unknown reasons. “And the laws can change too abruptly – at any moment they can tighten the rules and, for example, prohibit travel abroad.”

Since the call for mobilization, 700,000 by one estimate, or even 1 million people have fled Russia. Emigration is an expensive endeavor, however, and not everyone can afford it.

In Russia, wealth inequality has been growing over the last two decades, according to the European Parliamentary Research Service. While 1% of the Russian population enjoys half of the country’s riches, 12%, or 17.6 million Russians, live below the poverty line with a monthly income of the equivalent of around 200 euros, and this figure is expected to grow as government spending must cover the massive war expenses. While residents of the Far Eastern regions, Moscow, and St. Petersburg have the highest monthly income of around 2,000 euros, the rest of the country lags drastically behind, often surviving on the country’s minimum wage of 255 euros. On top of that, Russian women, concentrated in low-income industries, earn on average 1.5 times less than men, pushing households to rely heavily on male breadwinners.

In masterful fashion, the Russian government has turned this domestic problem into a solution for achieving its external political goals. Together with a mighty stick – hefty fines and prison sentences for desertion – the government has employed a bunch of carrots, as well: debt repayment relief and lucrative salaries of more than 3,000 euros for military service in Ukraine. With rising numbers of Russians in debt, many see joining the army as a shortcut out of perpetual poverty.

Knowing its audience, the Defense Ministry has targeted the most vulnerable groups – residents of poor regions, ethnic minorities, and rural dwellers – during the mobilization.

“It seems to me that it is very difficult [to mobilize people] in Moscow and St. Petersburg,” says Oleg, 26, a product manager who moved from St. Petersburg to Tbilisi. “People are educated, and for the most part they do not share the current position of the state. Other regions are more vulnerable to this, and they are more susceptible to the propaganda.”

Class Divisions

Indeed, the war has exacerbated social inequality. In fear for themselves and their families, the more privileged strata of society have, in some cases, turned against less affluent compatriots.

Igor, 35 – a biotechnologist who, like Oleg, also moved from St. Petersburg to Tbilisi – describes the internal class conflict in Russia: “One day, I heard something that actually became the main reason for my leaving. Some people said, ‘Why call up scientists, engineers, and IT specialists? Take Vanya the cargo handler, Misha the bartender, Petya the delivery boy.’ I said, ‘Are you guys crazy? Don’t they deserve to live? What are you talking about? I understand that you are scared, afraid for your loved ones. Just because the boy didn’t have the intelligence or money of his parents to go to university and get a more prestigious job … Where does this elitism come from?’ ”

About 200,000 Russian citizens, mostly men, entered Kazakhstan soon after the military mobilization drive began. This shot, taken at a service point in Almaty in early October, shows Russians waiting to receive individual identification numbers for foreigners. Photo by Pavel Mikheyev via CTK/Reuters.

Describing the hopeless situation for many poor Russians who were ordered to mobilize, Igor continues, “For example, there’s some town in the Urals. And there’s a family, a wife, children. They have a mortgage. And the poor husband works from paycheck to paycheck. And he receives a summons [to report for mobilization] … And people tell him, ‘Well, run into the forest.’ Of course, he can run away, but what will he do there? And what will he do with his wife, with his family? While the commissars tell him, ‘If you come to the army, then we will pay you, and not the worst salary by local standards. And you will also have more time to repay your debts.’ And that’s how terrible it all is, but people are just being pushed to this. It is a question of survival, and not only their own survival, but all the people whom they are responsible for.”

Compare these people’s situation to that of more affluent reservists with the means to buy overpriced flight tickets and pay bribes to border officers, in effect bailing themselves out of dying in war-torn Ukraine. With that in mind, Igor concludes that emigration is “not a question of morality – it’s a question of opportunities.”

The result has been an unprecedented brain drain from Russia. Having suffered from their own brain drain for many decades, neighboring post-Soviet states suddenly received thousands of well-off, sought-after professionals from the IT sector, marketing, and management.

Slava, 34, an IT developer, moved from the Moscow region to Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan. He is amazed by the background of the Russian immigrants he has met.

“When I went to a public service center, there were a lot of smart, intelligent people. I have never seen such a concentration [of intelligent people] anywhere before,” he says. “There are IT developers from [e-commerce giant] Ozon, game developers, and from all kinds of companies.”

Money is not the only factor, though; recent Russian emigrants enjoy many advantages which give them a leg up on their poorer compatriots. First of all, they have traveled more and experienced life abroad. When leaving Russia, some followed the paths they had trod during vacation, work, or studies abroad. Victor, 45, an investor, flew from Moscow to Minsk, and then took a taxi to Vilnius in Lithuania. “I tried this route back in June [on vacation] and was sure that it worked, so I decided on it,” he says. “To get out of Russia at a reasonable price, with children, this is one of the quickest options.”

Second, their personal networks often extend beyond Russia. These contacts have been an invaluable source of information and practical help in moving to new homes. Giorgi, 41, a translator, who moved from St. Petersburg to Helsinki where some of his family reside, explained that as he had a place to live, the sacrifice was small.

“I would not have decided to move if it required some large financial expenses, like people I’ve read about who leave for Helsinki and rent hotel rooms for some fabulous amounts of money,” he says. “I probably wouldn’t have dared to do this, but, in principle, if it’s almost free, why not?”

Finally, many of these Russians are employed in sectors that are more flexible and friendly to remote work. Still employed by his company in Russia, Oleg – the product manager now living in Georgia – says, “I have been working for a long time, so I have money, so there are no problems there. And now with my salary level, I work here and receive a salary in rubles, and it is simple to convert it and live on this money. The standards of living in comparison with Russia will not change much, maybe it will even get better, because here all expenses are much lower.”

Even if Oleg had to find a job locally, with his work experience and high education he would he would be in demand on the Georgian market.

The privilege that allowed some Russian reservists to escape military service, however, become a source of terrible guilt for some of them: they feel ashamed that they could flee while less affluent compatriots remain trapped inside Putin’s military machine.

When the mobilization was announced, Igor, the biotechnologist, initially decided that he would rather go to prison than fight in Ukraine. However, rotting behind bars seemed a less helpful way to support resistance in Russia than emigrating.

“At least for those I talked to, everyone is suffering from the same thought: ‘You ran away, you left everyone, you’re a coward, you’re shit.’ And it is very difficult to fight this,” he says. “You reflect endlessly. And you constantly go over all the rational arguments. But then you keep returning to, ‘Maybe it’s all wrong, maybe it’s not me being rational, maybe it’s my selfishness?’”

Unable to sit idly by, Igor keeps on doing what he can to mitigate the consequences of the war through, for example, donations for humanitarian aid to Ukraine. However, whether the expanded Russian diaspora – flush with thousands of young, well-educated, politically engaged people – can help bring about positive political change in Russia now rests entirely on their ability to self-organize, define, and coordinate their actions. To date, the positions for a new Lenin, Gandhi, or Garibaldi (who also developed their political projects in exile) still remain vacant.

…

Ekaterina Vorobeva is a doctoral candidate at the Research Center for East European Studies at the University of Bremen in Germany. She is a migration scholar focusing on forced migration, migrant entrepreneurship, and transnationalism in Europe and post-Soviet states.