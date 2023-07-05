Punishment in the Czech Republic: Myth, reality, and prospects for more humane justice. From Respekt.

An older married couple got eight years in jail and forfeiture of assets for the sale of a psychotropic beverage. The rape of a small girl was punished with a suspended sentence. A 25-year-old man was sentenced to two years for the theft of five bread rolls during the state of pandemic emergency.

The emotions and outrage that many people feel when hearing about court rulings with such a striking imbalance between “crime” and “punishment” can always be tempered by pointing to one’s lack of knowledge of the details of the particular case, but generally speaking, they are an understandable reaction. Could this also happen to me? Are these newspaper headlines only proof of regrettable excesses, or are we subject to an unfairly arranged justice system? Are these stories a realistic reflection of how fair the Czech state is when it comes to punishing lawbreakers?

From time to time, debates about law and justice take place in every society. For many years, Czech society has taken understandable pride in the fact that it is one of the world’s most secure. Less impressive is the well-known fact that the Czech justice system produces an enormous quantity of inmates. NGOs, academic experts, and a new generation of lawyers are outspoken in their opinion that the Czech Republic often punishes its sinners too harshly for banalities. And vice-versa, some serious crimes – rape would currently be the most frequently cited example – often receive sentences that are too mild. The questions of our time are thus well defined, and are currently being discussed in the offices of the Ministry of Justice. When is an offender so dangerous and incorrigible that they need to be put in prison? In a modern state, can a just punishment also take a different form? And shouldn’t Czechs be doing some things very differently from how they did them over the last 30 years?

Did We Go Too Far?

When Libor Vavra, an experienced criminal judge, recalls the adoption of a new penal code in 2009, accompanied by reflections on the criminal justice system, he starts by saying that the main objective then was security. “Simply put, people should not be afraid to walk the streets, and they should know that we have effective tools at our disposal to punish the offenders. This we have managed to achieve, as we are now one of the world’s six safest regions,” says Vavra.

Today’s dilemma lies somewhere else. “So far, we haven’t done detailed research into the price we’re paying for being so safe, and whether we did not in fact go too far,” explains the judge of the Prague Municipal Court.

These words correspond with current statistics and expert opinion. The very safe Czech Republic has the EU’s fifth highest number of prison inmates per capita. “This is alarming, especially because it means that we are imprisoning people who do not pose any risk to society, or perhaps a very minor one, and there’s no reason why they should be sitting in jail,” Vavra suggests.

Almost 20,000 convicts are currently imprisoned in the Czech Republic. More than a quarter of them (7,300) were jailed for petty theft. Another 3,300 prisoners are in jail for obstruction of justice, and 1,200 more for failure to pay child support. In other words, over 60 percent of the country’s inmates are people who cannot be described as menaces to society by any stretch of the imagination. “If they weren’t in jail, nothing would probably change when it comes to the level of security in the Czech Republic,” Vavra says.

The large prison population costs a significant amount of public money (some 36 million Czech crowns, or 1.5 million euros a day), but that’s not even the main problem. In the vast majority of cases, staying behind bars does not bring about the desired effect, that is, “correction of the individual.” In fact, quite the opposite. “For some two-thirds of inmates, it’s not their first time in prison. They were already jailed at least once before, and the fact of being imprisoned did not dissuade them from continuing their criminal career,” says Jana Hulmakova of IKSP, the Justice Ministry’s institute for criminology and social protection, noting that while recidivism is influenced by a number of other factors as well, the very fact of imprisonment often negatively impacts the offender’s future inclusion in society.

At the same time, we cannot say that the current political elite is taking these warnings lightly. In 2021 and 2022, the government and the Justice Ministry set up two expert teams tasked with drawing up a number of steps aimed at moving the justice system towards more flexibility in its attitude to offenders. The ministry is due to submit its first amendments to the penal code to lawmakers by the end of June. Among other proposals, the ministry plans to abolish the option of jailing people for repeated petty theft.

The punishment for unpaid child support is similarly absurd, according to Deputy Justice Minister Karel Dvorak. Frequently, these are people who are not intentionally avoiding the payment, but rather unable or unwilling to pay the support. “Once that person is jailed, they realistically start paying child support in one case out of a hundred. It’s not effective at all. The family is then even less likely to get the money they need,” Dvorak says.

“We have long had at our disposal other ways of solving these problems, such as suspending the offender’s driving license, or recovering the money through the courts,” adds Dvorak, noting that the Czech Republic has become accustomed to imprisoning not those who are dangerous, but those that the country cannot cope with, or are simply a “nuisance” to society.

The ministry’s proposals mark the first step in the effort to modernize the country’s approach to punishing offenders. The idea is to get those who shouldn’t be there in the first place out of jail, and to think about punishing them in more effective ways. And most importantly, to better define what behavior to punish, and how strictly.

The large majority of inmates in Czech prisons are serving time for nonviolent offenses.

Long Prison Terms

The changes being introduced and the full prisons have to do with a more important question: Do we even know why we are punishing particular offenders? This question resonates with Martin Lysek, a judge of the Regional Court in Ostrava, who also trains judges in the Justice Academy. In his opinion, the prevailing sentiment among a segment of Czech judges is that we are punishing people because we can, and that an offender is often automatically considered to be an “incorrigible villain.” In Lysek’s opinion, we need to change the entire optic.

“Throughout my career as a judge, I have come across maybe 10 or 15 real villains. With everyone else, you could identify why they ended up in that situation,” Lysek says. His words go against the common perception that an offense must be followed by imprisonment. Alternative sentences, such as fines, community work, or suspended sentences, are to these days a source of anger or concern among some of the general public.

Elsewhere in Europe, the trend towards alternative sentencing is quite pronounced. In Germany, for example, 80 percent of sentencing is done in the form of a fine (which can also be imposed in combination with other alternative sentences). In the Czech Republic, the use of fines has risen from 5 percent to 25 percent of verdicts over the last seven years. The willingness to use alternative punishments is clearly increasing, but according to available data, the vast majority of judges in the lower rungs of the judicial system are still not working closely with probation officers.

Along with other consequences, the result is also that the large prison population is not primarily a result of judges jailing far higher quantities of people compared to other countries. What we actually do is sentence them for longer. This harshness is a direct consequence of the letter of the penal code. Compared to other European countries, the Czech Republic sets excessively elevated minimum sentences for specific crimes. The most egregious example would be that of crimes related to soft drugs, where society as a whole is becoming more tolerant, but the legislation so far does not reflect this.

In his experience, Lysek says, some judges and prosecutors do not even distinguish between softer drugs, such as marijuana or ayahuasca, and harder drugs, such as heroin.

In exceptional circumstances, a judge can hand out a sentence below the minimum threshold, but if the crime is formally more serious, their options are limited. It is quite common for judges to try and circumvent mandatory minimum sentences, which is a signal that the penal policy is not set up properly. The fact that judges do not like the existing harsh rules can also be seen in a number of court rulings, including those by higher courts, and even by the Constitutional Court. They are saying that even though they respect the rules put in place by politicians, they consider them to be inappropriate and unjust.

Changing the Social Contract

In this relationship, expert practitioners and academics are describing a gradually changing social contract about who should be punished by the state, and for what reason. We can no longer overlook the uproar when somebody who’s growing cannabis for their own use, perhaps even for medical reasons, ends up in jail. Moreover, the state is not only here for repression – it should also provide some kind of service to the offenders, letting them know that they broke the rules, but also showing that if they start following them later, they will get a second chance. This, of course, is an idealistic scenario, but it points in a clear direction – punishment should reflect trust in an offender’s rehabilitation.

The harsh mandatory minimum sentences are not limited to drug offenses. Experts say the minimum sentences are too high for most kinds of serious crime, meaning that the particular aspects of a situation cannot be considered more in a fairer way. Moreover, the penal past of an offender has a significant impact on the next sentence they receive. If a person has already been found guilty in the past, the next sentence they receive is much harsher. “Recidivism does not say anything about how serious the committed crime was – a theft is just as serious if it was committed by someone who’s never stolen before, as when it’s committed by a recidivist,” says Jakub Drapal, who teaches at the Charles University law school in Prague and sits on working groups at the Justice Ministry and the main government office.

A Vicious Circle

Details about the shortcomings of the Czech penal system have only surfaced in recent years. Most court rulings are not published to this day and the Ministry of Justice was for a long time in charge of the statistics. This is now slowly changing, especially because of pressure from activists and civil society groups, as well as the online platform JakTrestame.cz (its name means “How we punish,” run by law school faculty including Drapal.

Other countries make much better use of detailed data sets and well thought-out theories, Drapal believes. “We are in a vicious circle. At some point in the past, the legislator set up the rules in an inexact manner, because they did not have data at their disposal. And today, we still don’t have enough data on how and why those rules should be reconfigured. We just know that we have a problem,” he explains.

Politicians came across the same lack of information when trying to change the sentencing for the crime of rape. This is one area where the already mentioned change in the social contract can be observed. On the one hand, that change can lead to a demand for more leniency in the prosecution of minor crimes such as petty theft, on the other, it can create public demand for firmer punishment of behavior that negatively impacts human dignity, such as sex crimes.

This is a specific category, among other reasons, because this type of violence has long been downplayed by the Czech political scene – suffice it to recall the ongoing refusal of politicians to ratify the Istanbul Convention on the prevention of violence against women.

Taking the views of legal scholars and campaigners into account], the Justice Ministry is proposing two variants of updating the legal definition of rape. Under both scenarios, courts could find defendants guilty of rape even when they did not use explicit violence, but ignored the victim’s refusal to give consent to sex. At the same time, politicians are planning to better define the terms, so as to avoid different assessments by prosecutors, police officers, and courts as much as possible. But as Karel Dvorak of the Justice Ministry notes, even if you change the law, you do not immediately change the practice of prosecutors and judges.

That is also why people are thinking about how to bring all segments of the Czech justice system into the effort for fairer punishment, offering them not just training on the changes being implemented, but also about the meaning of penal policy. After implementing the new definitions, the Justice Ministry plans to train prosecutors. With judges it’s more complicated, as their independence means that the ministry cannot require them to attend mandatory training.

It is also important to note that the changes originally started from the bottom up as individual judges, prosecutors, academics, and activists began demanding reforms. This bottom-up pressure has one important advantage. It may not be revolutionary and may not bring immediate change, but it does open up a discussion about how society thinks about justice. “And we know that the understanding of justice is always changing,” judge Vavra says.

If a large part of society does not feel threatened by a particular behavior, we need to reassess whether it makes sense to punish that behavior with harsh sentences. And vice versa: If there is a well-documented impression that the state is paying insufficient attention to other types of crime, such as rape, we need to do something about it, to prepare systemic change on the basis of data and practice. Individual excesses and missteps will probably always be part of the judicial system. That doesn’t mean, however, that it makes no sense to try and strengthen the impression that we live in a state that is fair and just. After all, that is the basis of every healthy society.

Andrea Prochazkova, a reporter for the Czech weekly Respekt, is also a doctoral student at the law school of Charles University. This article originally appeared in somewhat longer form in Respekt and is republished with permission. Translated by Matus Nemeth.