A town in North Macedonia shot to fame in 2016 as a hotbed of pro-Trump websites. The digital fever has subsided, but the battle for clicks continues.

Six years ago, Veles had its brief moment of fame. The city of 50,000 in the center of North Macedonia became notorious as a disinformation factory pumping out reams of English-language content favoring Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

At first sight, nothing has changed since international media thrust Veles into the spotlight. But locals say what happened back then turned many young lives upside down.

Four days before the November 2016 U.S. election that pitted Trump against Hillary Clinton, BuzzFeed ran the latest of reports in Western media about the unusual number of political websites run out of Veles. Locals launched “at least 140 U.S. politics websites,” the story said, and “almost all publish aggressively pro-Trump content.”

In August 2016, the Guardian said it had identified “more than 150 domains registered to people claiming addresses in Veles, though not all of those are associated with active websites.” North Macedonia’s Meta news agency was more conservative, reporting in April of that year that “at least six websites” with pro-Trump content had been registered “by Macedonians living in Veles.”

That boom has passed. Only a few websites are still run out of here. One is devoted to healthy eating and contains no information about Veles itself. The English-language political sites that blossomed in 2016 have been shuttered or contain only old news.

Townspeople say they are not surprised that some of their neighbors amassed huge sums of money during the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign season.

“I have neighbors I know do no work, but they bought a nice car and live comfortably,” a taxi driver says, asking that his name not be used. He adds that he himself barely makes ends meet. “What kind of work they do, I don’t know. But there are a lot of young people in town who drive really expensive cars.”

A medley of headlines from two of the sites produced in Veles during the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign. Illustration by Transitions.

How the World Came to Veles

In late 2016, Veles was crowded with foreign and domestic journalists covering the story of local people who were getting rich off of dodgy “news” sites.

Many Western media stressed the youth of their local sources. BuzzFeed’s story was headlined “How Teens In The Balkans Are Duping Trump Supporters With Fake News.” The AP profiled “a teenage purveyor of fake news” in Veles. Two years later, the respected Atlantic magazine featured a video documentary on how “a network of Macedonian teens remotely influenced the U.S. presidential election.”

Whether run by teens or not, most of these websites – ww5.newsfrompolitics, usapoliticsinsider, ww1.usadailypolitics, and others – are long defunct. One of the first Veles content farms, registered a year before the 2016 election, is still active, if barely – www.usapoliticstoday.org. According to site co-founder Trajche Arsov, at one point the site had 30 million readers and at least 2 million followers on Facebook. Now it is dormant, one of many sites kicked out of Google’s AdSense in 2016 or hit by Facebook’s cull of suspected fake news spreaders two years later.

Arsov, a lawyer originally from Veles who has defended journalists in court, says of that time, “Fake news was not the focus. We had no intention to create fake news,” admitting that it was his idea to start a site to cover U.S. politics when he and his brother Pance set it up in September 2015.

It was far from the first website based in Veles, Arsov says. “Even three or four years before that, there were businesses in Veles that worked on the basis of setting up ad networks, like AdSense, promoting and publishing content about healthy food, then bikes, cars – aimed at American audiences,” because the U.S. market is much more profitable than the domestic one, he says.

Arsov says the site’s earnings are a “business secret” but that revenues reached “more than 10,000 euros” per month.

Overnight Millionaires

Several individuals in Veles earned far more. Tax records show that at least a few website owners and IT consultants in Veles and a couple of other North Macedonian towns earned as much as $1 million in 2015 and 2016.

Arsov says he recruited several American writers to contribute to his pro-Republican Party site.

“Our purpose was not to influence Americans; it was to make a profit like any company,” he says. “We aligned ourselves on the right wing because that space was open. The left had their media spaces.”

Several website owners earned huge sums in 2015 and 2016, according to tax records provided by the Public Revenue Office on the basis of a freedom of information request. The office provided data for personal incomes of individuals who earned money from foreign-based websites, either as the owners of the sites or as IT consultants. The earnings came from Google AdSense or foreign companies, the office said.

The largest amount declared was 76,154,266 denars ($1.37 million) in 2015, by an individual in Kumanovo, a city in the northern part of North Macedonia. Someone in Veles declared more than 73 million denars that same year, and in the same city an individual declared 58 million denars in website earnings in 2016.

The Public Revenue Office provided figures for Veles and Kumanovo as well as Kavadarci, known as centers of English-language websites at the time. The average earnings for the top five website earners in Veles came to about 27 million denars in 2015 and 26 million in 2016. The top five earners declared in Kumanovo declared slightly lower incomes, about 22 million denars on average in 2015 and 18 million in 2016. Website earnings were much lower in Kavadarci, where the range was from 2 million to 5 million denars in both years.

Like in 2016, the coffee bars in Veles are full of young adults, though many have left town or emigrated. A waiter at a cafe in the center of town says many got rich overnight. He assumes they worked for the pro-Trump websites.

“We see many young people who have expensive cars worth more than 100,000 or 200,000 euros, but we also know that their parents do not work,” he says. “After the euphoric situation with the websites, many of these people moved away; some went to work in Skopje. Now, nothing is happening … We see young people with lots of money, and we know who they are.”

The sun has not quite set on the once-booming website industry in Veles. Photo by Pero Kvrzica via Flickr.

A Disinformation Boom Is Born

“We first heard about websites, registered in Macedonia, running propaganda about Trump in April 2016,” says Goran Rizaov of Metamorphosis, a civic and human rights organization. “Back then Trump was still a potential Republican Party presidential candidate.”

“We checked the information out, found the sites, and discovered who had registered them,” says Rizaov, who also works as editor in chief of the Meta news agency. That month, he says, Meta was one of the first outlets to break the story and possibly the only one to interview the website owners. After the story ran, the websites were re-registered and anonymized, he says.

Immediately after Trump’s election in November 2016, “hundreds of journalists from almost all world mainstream media” began calling and emailing him and his coworkers, Rizaov says.

“They all wanted to get contacts and statements from the owners of the websites. But it was too late. They didn’t want to talk to the media. After several stories about the enormous incomes they earned through Google Ads, Google stopped paying. Meta’s journalists were no longer welcome in Veles,” Rizaov recalls.

He says the sites Meta wrote about in April 2016 are now down, but that many others took their place. “This is a whole industry, not as profitable as in 2016, even though it still exists. They publish disinformation on different topics – politics, health, the pandemic, sports.”

Revenue Office data confirms that some website owners and managers still earn tidy sums – by local standards – in the three towns at the center of the 2015-2016 boom. In 2020, the top five tax declarations in Veles reported income of from 3 million to 11 million denars. Incomes in Kumanovo and Kavadarci ranged from 1 million to 3 million denars.

A number of misconceptions have circulated about the Veles websites, Rizaov says.

“First, despite the opinions and reporting of most foreign media, teenagers didn’t work at the disinformation websites,” he says. “Maybe teenagers were included in spreading the news, but the owners were far from teenagers. They were middle-aged men who were experienced in creating such sites. Second, these [teens] don’t have sufficient knowledge of the English language to write news themselves according to the AP Stylebook, something that is standard for American media.”

Ubavka Janevska, founder and editor of the Veles-based news site Duma.mk, recounts her experience in 2015. Over the space of two or three weeks, she received dozens of friend requests on Facebook from “American generals,” she says. A bit of digging revealed that these “generals” had Facebook friends in Veles and Kumanovo.

The requests often came from Facebook users who shared pro-Trump posts, Janevska says. An acquaintance familiar with cyber security helped trace the posts, suspecting they were sent by automated bots.

“Back then we didn’t know these sites existed,” she says.

Janevska then started monitoring a group of young people she overheard saying they did some kind of work with computers. Every day, they went to a rented apartment in the center of Veles and stayed there into the night.

“This was September or October 2015,” she says. “The following year, there was gossip in town that a group of youngsters were working at night and earning a lot of money. I decided to go to the flat one night. I rang the bell. A young kid opened the door. Behind him I could see desks and computers. I could see young girls and middle-aged people. … The older people came to the door, and they recognized me as a journalist. They asked me what I wanted. I asked if I could bring a computer to be re-installed. They told me they couldn’t do that, and that they had a family business which was not connected to Macedonia. They apologized and closed the door.”

A Veles resident who worked for one of the sites – Janevska would not reveal his name in order to protect his identity – said he and his fellow workers, some very young, posted content to social media. Even 8th and 9th graders were working at the content farms, a local primary school principal told her, judging from the high numbers of absentees in those grades.

Another website worker she met at a coffee bar told her the work was easy. He joined groups of Trump supporters to gather material for the posts. His main job was to twist news reports about Trump’s Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton, to paint her in a negative light.

“ ‘You go to Trump’s page, you put Hillary up in the lead so you attract her supporters, and you put a catchy headline that she has done this or that, but inside the report the context of the news is turned in Trump’s favor,’ ” the young man told Janevska.

Then, Janevska says, young people spent the night spraying the content out to their social media contacts. “They do not understand English, they just share the news.”

Escaping the Gray Zone

Bojan Kordalov, a communications consultant affiliated with the Skopje think tank IDUEP (Institute for Good Governance and Euro Atlantic Perspective), says he first learned about the Veles websites in U.S. media.

Kordalov says it is important to distinguish between legal income and money earned in the gray economy by the creators of false or misleading content. He sees a great need in North Macedonia to make serious reporting pay better and to support young people in finding legitimate work opportunities.

“The end product of fake news was to influence the democratic process, undermine trust in the institutions, and to damage certain people,” he says of the 2016 Veles content farms. “But not everyone included in that process is aware or produces [fake news] on purpose. They are mainly focused on income.”

…

Zaklina Hadzi Zafirova is a veteran investigative reporter and journalism trainer in North Macedonia. She co-founded the Center for Investigative Journalism SCOOP, based in Skopje.