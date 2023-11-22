On the date of its greatest triumph, Bulgarian football faced its demise – yet another lesson from the country’s muddled transition after 1989.

History loves ironies. On 17 November 1993, Bulgarian football celebrated its highest peak. Fast forward exactly 30 years. On the same date in 2023, Bulgarians woke up to face their team’s greatest demise.

No one who was alive will ever forget what happened three decades ago. Bulgaria played an impossible match against France. French fans flocked to the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris in a happy mood; they needed just a draw against the underestimated Bulgarians to qualify for the 1994 World Cup in the United States.

And so it went, until the very last minute. Then Emil Kostadinov got the ball. Bulgaria exploded: Victory! 2:1! The whole country went out into the streets; it was heaven on earth.

This jubilant spirit endured. In America, the Bulgarian team triumphed: fourth place in the world, after defeating the unbeatable Germans. There was no better moment for a party. Bulgarians had been facing the severe hardships of transition, as the hopes for change after 1989 faded into crime, chaos, and corruption. And, suddenly, a ray of light in the falling darkness: we dare, we will, we can!

The footballers from this golden generation became Bulgaria’s true and only modern heroes: Hristo Stoichkov, Emil Kostadinov, Yordan Lechkov, goalkeeper Borislav “Bobby” Mihailov. They embodied our biggest hopes; many considered them superhumans. These boys had luck in their timing: discipline, inherited from communism, and a chance to play in Europe’s best clubs, which came with democracy. Bulgaria had football talent earlier but no one else had hit this jackpot before.

Former stars capitalized on their glory after leaving the pitch. Stoichkov started an international career as a commentator and consultant; in Bulgaria he appeared as a special guest at events and as a pitchman in commercials. Lechkov served two terms as mayor of his hometown of Sliven, with mixed results. Yet, finally, some of them decided to run what they knew best: Bulgarian football.

Bobby Mihailov, Bulgaria’s best goalkeeper, was elected president of the Bulgarian Football Union in 2005. Kostadinov and Lechkov stood by his side.

Here the problems started. Bulgarian football had just one successful generation immediately after the heroic squad of 1994, with Manchester United’s Dimitar Berbatov and Celtic’s Stiliyan Petrov. Then it rapidly slid into decline.

Bulgaria has not qualified for a big championship since 2004. The national team, which had beaten Germany and France, struggled against Gibraltar. Youth football clubs failed to produce enough talent, paralyzed by bad organization and constant neglect. Stadiums fell into disrepair. Corruption scandals erupted, and reached the top of the football hierarchy. The public did not believe its eyes: what happened to our heroes?

Well, the stars of the 1990s did not admit defeat. They faced obvious facts with utter arrogance. Somebody else was to blame for the disaster: the government, society, clubs, trainers, players. Bizarre details made the picture especially bleak. TV shots showed an unstable Mihailov walking away from a public event with the help of two people, as if drunk. He denied it later but laughter and rage reached its climax.

Berbatov and Petrov tried to change this. The former Manchester star ran for president of the Football Union in 2021 but did not succeed. Later he cast doubt on the integrity of the procedure.

In 2023, the situation became unbearable. Fans from feuding football clubs united to demand Mihailov’s resignation. At the 18th minute of every match, marking his 18th year as president, they shouted out their anger.

The culmination came with the European Championship qualification match between Bulgaria and Hungary on 16 November. Fearing the fans’ outrage, Mihailov’s union tried to move the match away from Sofia – first to Plovdiv, then to Kardzhali. After both cities refused, the match was shifted back to the capital, with no spectators allowed to enter. The former goalkeeper blamed these strange decisions on UEFA; the European football authority denied responsibility.

The enraged fans met outside the stadium. Their protest turned violent, and they clashed with the police, who answered harshly. Politicians put the blame elsewhere but united on one point: Mihailov must go. Downtown Sofia, which celebrated 30 years ago, was filled with anger, destruction, and flames.

On the field, the Bulgarian team played bravely, albeit before empty stands. Yet the luck was with the Hungarians. Just as they had done at the Parc des Princes, Bulgaria scored in the final minute, only this time it was an own goal, giving Hungary a draw and qualification for Euro 2024.

Bobby Mihailov has announced a new Bulgarian Football Union congress. After so many years, many still do not believe this means his resignation. And what about Emil Kostadinov, the hero from 1993? He was filmed making an obscene gesture to journalists and fans. More irony could not be invented.

One could ask if there is a moral here. There is no moral in the fall of heroes. Like many of the illusions of transition, the only feeling left is enormous sadness – about the stars who betrayed us – and about us, who put all our trust in them, in vain.

…

Boyko Vassilev is the moderator and producer of the weekly Panorama news talk show on Bulgarian National Television.