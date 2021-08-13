‘If you keep shoving your nose into other people’s business, then you should be ready for problems.’ From Zaborona.

On 16 July, an activist’s car was torched for the second time in six months in Rubizhne, a town in Luhansk region. On 15 July, in Dnipro, two unknown persons assaulted a local human rights defender. On 18 June, a car belonging to the daughter of an Odessa-based activist was burned to the frame. On 22 June, something similar happened to an eco-activist in Kyiv.

This is just a small sample of attacks on community activists in the past two months. Since 2019, Ukraine has seen a sharp rise in incidents of harassment of those fighting against corruption, illegal construction, and human rights violators. Zaborona spoke to several of the affected activists and explains why crimes against activists will only increase.

“Our Tools: A Computer and Printer”

At around 3 a.m. on 22 June, a car burst into flames near an apartment building in the Kyiv neighborhood of Nova Darnytsia. Two unknown figures had poured some sort of liquid over the car and fled. The fire spread to neighboring cars and then to the cars parked outside in the courtyard. The initial car burned belonged to a Kyiv eco-activist named Oleksandr Silchenko, aka Oleksiy Kot [“cat” in Ukrainian]. Since 2016, Kot has been fighting against illegal construction in parks in Darnytsia.

“Our neighbors called us in the middle of the night and said ‘Sasha, your car is in flames!’ I’m on the balcony – it’s definitely burning,” Silchenko recalls the events of that night. “We called firefighters, the police. Though by that time, everything had already burned to the ground.” No suspects have been identified, he says.

Oleksandr Silchenko. Courtesy photo.

Silchenko believes the arson attack is connected to his activism. In his work with the “Parks of Darnytsia” community organization, they’ve had the time to “annoy many,” he says. As if to confirm Silchenko’s suspicions, not long after the arson, he received a call from an unknown number. The conversation began with the words, “You must understand – if you keep shoving your nose into other people’s business, then you should be ready for problems,” Silchenko recalls. He doesn’t know who called him, as the police have yet to identify the caller.

“They thought to scare me with these methods. But this has all only provoked me. If it’s come to that, then we’re just considered cattle who don’t even have the right to their own voice. That option doesn’t suit me,” Silchenko says. He’s a Kyiv resident who grew up in the Darnytsia district, and over the years has tracked how his district has changed: the spread of apartment buildings, the loss of green spots, the formation of a “concrete ghetto.” In 2016, Silchenko was far from activism: he bought damaged cars with his brother, repaired them, and resold them. But five years ago, his patience snapped. That same year, in the Poznyaki neighborhood not far from Darnytsia, a company called Zhitloinvestbud-UKB began erecting a 27-story building that would contain 1,300 apartments on the site of a small lake, Kachyne. Local residents were incensed. They gathered a group of willing volunteers through social media to protest.

“We were called through Facebook. I came there and ended up [in activism] for the long haul,” Silchenko says. During protests in 2016, he and other opponents of construction sometimes had trouble with titushki [street thugs, typically employed to break up protests or provide intimidation]. But they kept the lake from being destroyed, for now.

Later, Silchenko turned his attention to the Park of Partisan Glory, also in Darnytsia and a protected natural area. He and others first wrote letters to the local authorities and convinced them to remove the paid swings that were surrounded by fences from the center of the park. Then, more than 30 coffee kiosks which blocked pedestrian paths were removed. Now they’re trying to get rid of a “self-authorized” restaurant built on park premises. Silchenko approached in turn the ecological inspection service, the Kyiv city administration, and the police. Finally, he says, it was decided on 14 April that the restaurant should be demolished, but it continues to operate for some unknown reason.

This year, Silchenko and others registered Parks of Darnytsia as a community organization in order to make it easier to fight businesses engaged in illegal construction. He says that previously, when they were working purely as private citizens, they were “seen as local village idiots, who themselves don’t know what they want.” Now it’s “easier to get to city councils, to regional ones,” and actually exert influence on decisions.

“We don’t engage in protests where [people] run around with signs and yell inarticulately. Our tools are a computer, printer, and visits to official commissions and meetings,” the eco-activist explains. “If we’re trying to build a law-based government and demand justice, then we need to act legally.”

Regardless of his intent to keep fighting, Silchenko admits that he doesn’t feel safe as an activist in Ukraine. This is why apathy sets in, because it turns out that the ones who have the money have the truth. Silchenko doesn’t rule out being targeted for further attacks. If previously, threats were limited to “children’s accusations on Facebook of the ‘Let’s meet’ ” variety, then today they’ve risen to the level of actual harm.

“But I’ll continue doing what I do,” Silchenko insists. “Otherwise, what’s the point of even living in this country?”

Hot Spots

In 2019, human rights groups counted 83 instances of harassment of civil activists. This number rose to 101 in 2020, according to the Zmina Human Rights Center. There were 107 incidents of harassment and pressure on civil society workers in the year ending in June 2021, according to the Association of Ukrainian Human Rights Monitors on Law Enforcement. The most dangerous spheres of activism remain the fight against corruption, environmentalism, and LGBT rights. The hot spots where attacks happen most often have been identified by human rights defenders as the Kyiv, Odessa, and Kharkiv regions. The more resources a city and region have, the more conflicts erupt.

For example, the Kharkiv-based lesbian-feminist organization Sphere has been attacked 28 times since 2017: their windows were broken and animal livers have been tossed at their building, Kateryna Mitieva, a spokesperson for Amnesty International Ukraine, tells us. The police have only opened three criminal investigations into the attacks, and even those aren’t being properly investigated, she says.

Over the past eight years in Ukraine, it’s gotten easier to hold mass protests and civil gatherings, as the police and the authorities compromise and provide security. But these positive trends don’t extend to the question of defending the rights of actual activists, Mitieva explains.

“If we’re talking about LGBT activists, then the problem is the fact that the law has no articles addressing hate-based attacks in the context of homophobia,” she says. “If it’s persecution, stalking – there won’t be any conviction. Cases involving assaults or property damage are better investigated, though not always. Activists working in the anti-corruption area or environmentalists affect the interests of big business and highly-placed politicians. We’re talking about big money, which is why it’s very dangerous.”

It all turns into a vicious circle, she says: law enforcement bodies can’t properly safeguard people, which is why attacks happened, for which no one is punished, and, as a result, the violence or persecution continues. Mitieva ascribes the helplessness of the police to a “lack of autonomy” from highly-placed and wealthy people in the country.

“I Started Digging Deeper When the Threats Started”

Leonid Kolesnichenko has been battling illegal sand mining and trash disposal in Odessa since 2011. He’s a former soldier and a retired police officer. He says he noticed the problems a decade ago, when sand from Odessa quarries began to disappear by the ton, and trucks full of trash regularly started heading toward the quarry.

“Odessa used to have a lot of filtration fields” where wastewater was purified for use in irrigation, Kolesnichenko tells Zaborona. “But in the 1970s, these fields gave rise to a cholera epidemic. Odessa was closed for two months and residents were forbidden from using the water from those fields. Now this site contains a sand quarry and several ponds.”

Leonid Kolesnichenko. Courtesy photo.

The activist says he’s personally seen how trucks take sand from the quarry day and night, nearly every day. It’s used for building multi-story apartment buildings, as well as preschools and playgrounds. Kolesnichenko suspects Odessa construction company Budova in the mining, as well as Odessa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov.

Kolesnichenko estimates the profits from this illegal mining venture may reach $37,000 per day. He’s also worried about the ecological impacts: the sand is soaked in chemicals because a dump has been constructed nearby, filled with household and medical waste as well as animal corpses.

“We sent the sand for analysis at a laboratory. They told us the sand contained the entire periodic table,” the activist recalls.

Kolesnichenko, along with Odessa-based journalist Elena Kravchenko, activist Oleh Mikhailik and others – as Kolesnichenko says, the ones who are “in the know” – regularly write complaints to the regional administration, the mayor, the president, the government, and the police – all to deafening silence.

Kolesnichenko once counted that he’d called police out to the site 20 times in a single month. Yet his efforts have gone nowhere: for a response, the activists have only gotten excuses, that it’s not in someone’s jurisdiction, that the police can only open an investigation into theft. Subsequently, the case was re-qualified as “a violation of the rules for the protection or use of subsoil,” though not a single suspect has been found three years later.

Photo provided by Leonid Kolesnichenko.

His persistence nearly cost Kolesnichenko his life: someone tried to shoot him in 2019 on the filtration fields, and that same year someone threw a grenade at him. That time, he managed to hide behind a car. In 2020, people angry at Kolesnichenko’s work came to his house and set fire to his car in his own yard. The cops opened an investigation, but failed to uncover any suspects. And on 18 June this year, someone torched his daughter’s car in a garage. The investigation into that case has turned up nothing.

“I started digging deeper when the threats against me started,” Kolesnichenko explains. “I’ve passed the scared-intimidated stage of my life. But I have a daughter, a granddaughter, and I want them to live in a country where the laws work.”

Awareness and Willingness to Act

Ukraine, when compared to its closest neighbors Russia and Belarus, looks quite good when it comes to the ability to do activism, Amnesty International spokesperson Mitieva believes. In those countries, it’s nearly impossible for people to exercise their rights even during protests. In Ukraine, there’s at least a democratic basis for activist work. But on the background of the pandemic, even in European Union countries and the United States where activist culture is more pronounced, it’s gotten harder to assert your rights. It’s even more complex in Ukraine when corruption and the lack of legal literacy is added in. Changing this situation is possible if civil society begins pressuring law enforcement to actually investigate crimes and charge suspects, Mitieva believes. That’s when precedents will be set and attackers will know that they might have to pay for their actions. As for the activists, Amnesty advises them to see things through. And if local law enforcement and courts refuse to consider their case, then they should file complaints with the European Court of Human Rights. In that case, the country’s reputation is at risk and the higher authorities might start paying attention.

“You need to be interested and know your own rights, and understand when you should and when you need to go to the police, and to not be apathetic if you witness a crime. We’re talking about being aware, being informed, and being ready to act,” Mitieva concludes.

Hanna Belovolchenko is a journalist with Zaborona, an independent news site in Ukraine, where this article first appeared. Transitions has done some editing to fit our style. Reprinted with permission. Published in partnership with Free Press for Eastern Europe.