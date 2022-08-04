A new arts, culture, and lifestyle magazine launches with a mission to give an impetus to subcultural creativity in Sarajevo, a city not yet known for it.

“Rock Under Siege” was a concert held in the center of Sarajevo as it was undergoing the longest siege in modern history at Cinema Sloga, a long-established (and still existing) club and concert venue. Organized by Radio Zid, an independent radio station, on 14 January 1995, 13 local bands – including Ornamenti, Sikter, and Protest – played punk, metal, and techno to a packed house for over five hours while recording a live album. These were not polished and professional acts; they were still demo bands made up of local kids who had written, rehearsed, and played their first shows during wartime.

A young journalist and supremely talented writer named Karim Zaimovic, covering the event for Dani magazine, wrote that the concert was “so good it went beyond the bounds of music.” It was an example of creativity and joy breaking into the most difficult of circumstances, a happening capable of “assuring us that there is still hope.” He quickly added a proviso: “of course, only if it continues like this.”

Tragically, Zaimovic didn’t live to see, nor contribute to, the development of art in Sarajevo after the war; he was killed by a mortar, at the age of 24, just a few months after the concert. And the hard truth is that, nearly three decades later, the hope that he felt on that night remains present but just as fragile as ever.

There are many reasons that Sarajevo’s cultural scene remains a tough place to create art, chief among them the absence of Zaimovic and the thousands of other young, talented people who died during that terrible war. Thousands more have emigrated in the years since, and, every day, more of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s brightest young people leave for attractive jobs in Germany, the Netherlands, and elsewhere. The people leaving now aren’t being driven out by war, but by a lack of opportunities that results from the corrupt and ineffective governance the country is subjected to. Those who want to stay and want to create art are almost totally bereft of support, without even a common space in which young artists can gather to work.

These problems have existed for so long that it has begun to feel like it cannot continue like this. Thankfully, though, you can still find seeds of hope that can grow into something bigger – if you know where to look.

Just last week, a small festival showcased the current generation of Sarajevo’s punk scene – most prominently Moca i Biznismeni as well as younger punkers calling themselves Samo Srce and Srklet. These acts appeared among more commercial, graying bands, but their presence and energy meant a lot. Similarly, the skate scene in Sarajevo is growing too, because the people who love to skate have come together to stop their parks being turned into banks or parking lots and to build new ones. There are certainly talented DJs and producers around town, and the city’s rappers have, over the years, created a sound that is recognizably Sarajevan. And that’s to say nothing of the graffiti artists, painters, poets, and writers who populate and work throughout the city.

In response to this history and this present, we’ve been working on launching PUNKura* Magazine, a new publicationthat’s intended to elevate those people and works that prove Sarajevo’s scene has something to offer. The project is led by Nardina Zubanovic, a Sarajevan artist and cultural worker, and myself, operating as co-editors, with the involvement of many members of Kolektiv Kreaktiva – an informal cultural association made up of visual artists, musicians, skaters, and filmmakers.

We’re calling it an underground arts, culture, and lifestyle magazine, but, at its core, PUNKura* is meant to be a platform for those people who are working independently, who are creating art or music or communities on their own. And we know where to look to find them.

A magazine capable of representing subcultural creativity does more than just reflect what’s happening, it gives the scene a new impetus. It says, “if you paint a beautiful mural, write a great song or a touching story, there’s a place for you here.” It says, “Keep going …”

We want PUNKura* to exist as a stage, like the one at Sloga, where Sarajevo’s best can appear and make someone feel what Zaimovic felt those many years ago: that there is something happening here, that it is good, and that maybe, maybe, it can keep on rolling. But it has to continue to roll – and we’re trying our hardest to make sure Sarajevo does rock.

…

Adrian Pecotic is a writer and one of the co-editors of PUNKura*. In order to remain independent of commercial and governmental funding, PUNKura* has launched a crowdfunding campaign on IndieGoGo, where those interested can support the magazine and buy the 52-page pilot edition and other cool merch.