Czech scientist makes a name for herself as an innovator in steel manufacturing. From Respekt.

Sarka Mikmekova holds her 4-month-old daughter against her chest in a baby carrier as she makes her way around the room. “Do you mind if I walk around like this?” Mikmekova asks before continuing her explanation of the research project she heads at the Brno-based Institute of Scientific Instruments, a unit of the Czech Academy of Sciences.

With a team of four full-time colleagues, Mikmekova, 38, is developing a new method for probing and classifying steel with artificial intelligence and machine learning. The Academy of Sciences has allocated 25 million crowns ($1.1 million) for the five-year project. The support comes as part of the Lumina Quaeruntur prize, annually awarded to a small group researching “conceptually new topics that significantly push the boundaries of knowledge or lead to socially significant practical applications.” She also received an award last year from the Japanese Institute of Metals and Materials.

In addition to her research, “the steelworker,” as she has been dubbed in the media, has attracted attention for achieving success in an almost exclusively male field, both during her Brno studies and in Japan, where she encountered almost no women at one of the largest steel mills in the world.

“When I was pregnant, everybody was frightening me, saying it will be really hard to work on a scientific project at the same time, that I won’t be able to do it,” Mikmekova says, rocking her daughter. “But science can be done even if you have a young child. It just depends on what kind of conditions you have.”

Growing Up in a Steel Town

She was born near the town of Trinec on the Polish border, to an entrepreneur and a midwife. Many in her extended family worked in the local steelworks, and she knew from an early age what growing up in a steel town meant. On her way to school she would pass a sign showing the state of the air quality. It was almost always red, indicating a high level of pollution and danger.

That awareness of the larger environment might have been why she was attracted to astrophysics when she went to study in Brno after high school, but she soon moved on to steel. She was fascinated by the connection between science and its practical applications.

Today’s steel manufacturing comes with complex technical demands. For example, steel used in car bodies should be light to reduce weight and fuel consumption (and emissions) and must be produced in thin, flexible sheets, while also being strong enough to ensure safety.

To meet such requirements, steel mills are constantly trying new methods – new recipes for making the iron and carbon alloy. Steel is manufactured in one of several varieties, or phases. The material acquires different properties and structures in each of these distinct phases even though the chemical composition remains the same.

What has complicated the work of metallurgists and scientists is that it has not been possible to probe the structure of the final product to determine what composition and what procedure yield which results. To explain to a layperson, Mikmekova uses a metaphor about cooking a pudding. Pudding, like steel, is a “composite material,” and you heat or mix it in various ways that affect its consistency and flavor. In the end, however, you might not be sure whether the sweetness comes more from adding honey or dried fruit, and whether its creaminess is more due to using whole milk or to whipping it over steam.

The issue of samples also complicates the research. One sample doesn’t represent all steel. This would be as if one were to study the composition of a bowl of pudding based on a single teaspoon.

Peering Into the Heart of Steel

A crucial tool in Mikmekova’s research at the Institute of Scientific Instruments is the electron microscope. She shares the device with her identical twin and fellow scientist, Eliska Mikmekova, who works on 2D materials. Compared to the centuries of steel’s existence, such materials are newcomers, consisting of just a single layer of the atoms of each element.

In the first lockdown of 2020, with the institute empty, the sisters used the device to examine samples from face masks made with nanofibers. One company after another was developing them in response to the shortage of personal protective equipment during the first wave of the pandemic, and verification was needed that they met standards.

Sarka Mikmekova also used an electron microscope for her award-winning discovery. She worked with Japanese physicist Tomohiro Aoyama on a more efficient method of making steel based on analysis of all phases steel undergoes during manufacture, correlated with the material’s final properties.

Teaming Up With the Japanese

Mikmekova began working with Aoyama after joining the research center of Japan’s second-largest steelmaker, JFE Steel Corp. With four branches along the island’s east coast, it also operates one of the world’s largest steel mills. Nissan and Toyota are among its clients.

This was after Mikmekova had moved to Japan after studying materials engineering and condensed matter physics at the Brno University of Technology and Masaryk University. She earned her doctorate at the University of Toyama.

Mikmekova had to master both the compulsory Japanese language skills and the culture of the Japanese workplace.

“At first it really felt a bit like something out of Orwell,” she says. She describes the culture like this: Companies downplay the individual merits and character of employees. Everyone wears the same, unisex uniform. They take part in organized exercises three times a day. The workday begins with singing of the company anthem. Emphasizing one’s own success is frowned upon. The pressure to deliver hard work and perfect performance is enormous. Politeness prevails over sincerity, and expressions of real feelings and fears have no place at work. Deviations, however slight, are punishable. “Once I rolled up the sleeves of my uniform because I was hot, and I got fined,” Mikmekova recalls.

She eventually got used to the conditions and even found a certain calm in the structure of the workday. And she has applied some of what she absorbed there at home. When assembling her own research groups, she pays attention to “harmony” – to ensure group members suit one another professionally as well as by personality, both as co-workers and in relation to her as team leader. And she is more aware of the importance of teamwork.

She also was inspired by the Japanese habit of responding to success with humility. “You meet an inconspicuous, quite respectful person there, and then you find out he’s a Nobel Prize winner,” she says. “What is an advantage in Japan is often considered a weakness in the Czech Republic. … I find that annoying and regrettable.” She stresses that cultural differences have been key to her professionally. “It’s absolutely essential to not [just] compete in the national ‘pond,’ but to try to hold your own internationally.”

Building on her seven-year experience in Japan, Mikmekova wants to automate both the sampling and subsequent analysis of materials with her Brno team, a mix of physicists, programmers, and robotics experts. They are building robots that will prepare samples and developing a computer system to evaluate the steel. “When humans do this work, a great deal depends on the abilities and experience of each individual. Once a computer is doing the evaluations, we’ll have an objective method,” she says.

As she holds her baby, Mikmekova reflects on her position as a working mother. She says she hasn’t encountered any overt questioning of her abilities or clear discrimination in the almost exclusively male field. Still, she sometimes feels that she should work harder than the men do. “When the Japanese worked 12 hours a day, I worked 15,” she says. “I didn’t want them to think I was worse than them.”

She’s not in favor of affirmative action for women, yet her example shows that supportive conditions benefit women in the sciences, especially those with young children. She acknowledges that her example isn’t typical: “A lot of women have it much harder than I do.”

Silvie Lauder is an editor with the Czech newsweekly Respekt, where this article originally appeared. Republished with permission. Translated by Gwendolyn Albert. Edited and condensed for concision and clarity.