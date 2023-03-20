Remembering an inspired leader whose verbal brilliance and pragmatic policies could not protect him from the dark forces of post-Milosevic Serbia.

It was one of these calls you never forget. Almost everything stays in your mind: where you were, what you thought, even the vibrations of the voice on the line.

“Djindjic speaking.”

I sat in my hotel room in Belgrade, on 25 March 1999, the second day of NATO’s bombing campaign against rump Yugoslavia. Zoran Djindjic, leader of the Democratic Party, opposed Slobodan Milosevic’s regime, which had been dragging Serbia from trouble to trouble, from war to war. The NATO bombs crowned 10 years of disaster.

“I know you have been looking for me. I am at the party offices. You can come now.”

The party headquarters at the time was close by on Krunska Street. I had met Djindjic several times, so we knew each other. Yet I was not prepared for such a brave and prophetic interview.

Djindjic criticized the United States for bombing Serbia but the vitriol was reserved for Milosevic and his sins. This was not easy at the beginning of a war against your country, as the present situation in Russia shows. In that context, the opposition leader had an appropriate definition of patriotism and treason.

“The policy results show who is a patriot and who is a traitor,” Djindjic said in his articulate manner. “The one whose policy leads to the people’s ruin, he is a traitor. And he whose policy leads to improvement, he is a patriot. Patriot! Not according to hearsay or gossip, but to policy results.”

A good line for Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s supporters today. Bulgarians could also take note. On that March day back in 1999, I complained to Djindjic that Milosevic’s propaganda had been spreading lies about Bulgaria from the first day of the bombing campaign. “This is stupid,” he quipped. “You are beaten by Mike Tyson – and you are angry at the guy in the first row who cheers for him.” I have not found a better explanation for Bulgaria’s role ever since.

Djindjic was the master of metaphors. His verbal brilliance attracted crowds; his charm had won him friends since childhood. He could do interviews in fluent German or English but in his native Serbian he was unbeatable. A philosopher by education, Djindjic studied in Germany under the legendary Jurgen Habermas, who persuaded him not just to study but to act. For that, not much persuasion was needed. In communist Yugoslavia he was a rebel; he remained one after the federation dissolved and Milosevic took power in Yugoslavia, by then consisting of just Serbia and Montenegro.

However, Djindjic was neither a shallow star nor a cheesy political maverick. Sometimes his pragmatism raised eyebrows, but it came with an insatiable urge to accomplish. I heard associates calling him “the manager.” Politicians of this stripe are rare in the Balkans, and, for that matter, not particularly loved, being pro-Western, rational, economics-driven, free of myths and conspiracies. They often play Cassandra, making correct predictions that no one wants to hear, and when they come true, everyone eventually forgets them.

On the second day of the NATO bombing, he knew what was coming. “When all this is over, we [the democratic opposition] will have a hard task,” he said, “to raise the issue of reforms at a moment when everything will be shifted in another direction and it won’t be clear who’s responsible for the poor economy and corruption.”

And so it was. War washes away everything else. Another memo for the Russian opposition and their Western sympathizers: when guns talk, other matters will inevitably be silenced.

Zoran Djindjic took the task on himself. As foretold, the opposition had to clean up after Milosevic, following his ouster in autumn 2000 and arrest in March 2001 – just weeks after Djindjic came to power. He had to play the most important role as prime minister, a moment that marked the triumph of his reforming zeal. “The hardest thing will be to find three or four hours to sleep,” the future premier told me after winning the December 2000 election. I knew this was a joke; Djindjic hated to rest and loved to manage.

Zoran Djindjic at a protest against Yugoslav leader Slobodan Milosevic in September 1999. A year later, Milosevic would be peacefully ousted from power as the democratic opposition gained strength, culminating in a dramatic election victory that ushered in a Djindjic-led government early in 2001. Photo by Goran Tomasevic via Reuters.

The hardest prize to grasp, however, was his own life. Djindjic was assassinated 20 years ago this month, on 12 March 2003. His killer, a soldier in service to the mafia, embodied a mix of war and organized criminality. Djindjic feared that in 1999, tried to make a deal with it in 2000, and set out to hunt it in 2003. The war ultimately prevailed.

I remember my shock and grief at his murder. These moments are also unforgettable. I recalled another interview, when in 2000 I asked him whether the Serbs were ready for a catharsis. Can society accept moral responsibility – for the wars in the 1990s, the myth-making and the wrong policy decisions that came with it?

The answer spoke much about Djindjic the pragmatist: “This is not the time for such a process. People care about their physical existence – they wonder whether their kid will have something to eat or to wear, how they will heat their apartment. You cannot ask them to handle moral responsibility. We have to solve their existential, material issues first. That accomplished, we’ll come to the last 10 years and what we did to the others.”

I understood Djindjic’s reasoning. I even think that he might have been right, putting rationality ahead of morality. But I cannot resist the feeling that the absence of catharsis cost him his life. There can be no future if we have not understood and properly dealt with the past. And maybe some people, albeit not many, in ex-Yugoslavia and in Russia would subscribe to my point.

Yes, war washes away everything else. But societies have to wash away the war itself. Or at least to admit that they have to try hard. To change not just materially, but also mentally. This is the hardest – and still unlearned – lesson of Zoran Djindjic’s triumph and tragedy.

Boyko Vassilev is the moderator and producer of the weekly Panorama news talk show on Bulgarian National Television.