Global food production will be sufficient to feed the global population this year, but export bans and high prices might cause havoc in vulnerable countries. From Bruegel.

Ukraine and Russia are major food exporters. They each hold about 6% of the global market share in food calories. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine puts this at risk. Even in February 2022, before the invasion, food prices were at a record high (Figure 1),in particular because of the pick-up in demand in the COVID-19 recovery, and because the pandemic disrupted supply chains. The war in Ukraine and consequent sanctions could mean high food prices will endure.

Global Food Giants at War

Russia and Ukraine hold particularly large shares in the markets for wheat, barley, corn, sunflower seeds, and sunflower oils (Figure 2). The Russian and Ukrainian shares of global exports of barley and wheat increased in 2021, to 14% and 10% respectively.

Logistics are crucial in the trade in cereals: switching to other, more distant suppliers is very costly. The doubling of shipping fuel prices and charter rates compared to last year implies that countries that currently rely on cheap and accessible Ukrainian and Russian cereal imports will find it particularly difficult and expensive to replace them. Most vulnerable are Middle Eastern and North African countries that rely almost exclusively on imports to sustain their cereal consumption, and import more than 10% of their cereals from Ukraine and Russia.

Some European and Central Asian countries have a higher share of domestic cereal production but rely completely on Ukraine and Russia for cereals that they do import. These include Armenia (92% of imports from the two countries), Georgia (85%), and Azerbaijan (77%).

Russia and Ukraine jointly account for 57% of global sunflower oil exports. Vegetable oil prices were already at historic highs in February 2022. These prices have been the main driver of food inflation since the end of 2021. High prices for vegetable oils, which are found in most food goods, are the result of a combination of bad weather, bad harvests, and surging energy prices. The war in Ukraine is set to increase pressure on vegetable oil prices, given the importance of the region for sunflower oil production. Between 35% and 40% of the EU’s sunflower oil comes from Ukraine.

Fertilizer Shortages Could Seed Food Supply Disruptions

Fertilizer prices were already on the rise before the war, reaching levels unseen since the global financial crisis in 2007-2008. The price spike was mostly due to higher gas prices, which curbed production of ammonia and other important inputs into fertilizer production.

Russia and Belarus are respectively the first and sixth biggest global exporters of fertilizers, together contributing 20% of global supply. Russia accounts for nearly a 10th of global nitrogen and phosphate fertilizers, and with Belarus accounts for around a third of potash production. The war will have a direct impact as Russia has already suspended fertilizer exports.

Indirect impacts will also be felt, because fertilizer production is highly energy intensive, relying especially on natural gas. Disruption to the global fertilizer market will have major impacts on crop yields and farm income. In the EU, farmers will be affected by both price increases and renewed trade restrictions. The EU has already introduced sanctions on Belarusian potash exports. The EU relies on imports for 85% of its potash consumption, including 27% from Belarus.

Three Scenarios

In addition to short-term disruption to exports from Ukraine, exports could also be limited in the medium- to long-term because of war-damaged infrastructure and reduction in the amount of crops planted this year. In addition to these constraints, both Ukraine and Russia have imposed export restrictions in the face of strained domestic supply. In March, Ukraine banned exports of a number of food products (rye, barley, buckwheat, millet, sugar, salt, and meat) until the end of 2022. Figure 6 shows the most vulnerable countries according to three different scenarios of cereal supply disruption.

So far, big agricultural firms in Ukraine have suspended operations amid security concerns. Major infrastructure, especially ports from where most cereals are exported, remains intact but not operational. Agricultural maps show a concentration of important crops in conflict areas in the east and southeast of Ukraine, suggesting agricultural land could be damaged, or at least not seeded.

The UN Food and Agriculture Organization forecasts that between 20% and 30% of land usually planted in cereals, corn, and sunflower seeds will not produce crops for next year’s harvest. In our worst-case scenario, Ukraine will need all it can produce domestically and exports will drop by 100%. In the second worst-case scenario, Ukraine will still be able to bring half of its normal production to export markets. And in the best-case scenario, which would likely only materialize if hostilities end quickly, Ukraine might only lose 33% of its exports.

For Russian exports, the three scenarios anticipate a reduction of shipments by 10%, 20%, or 30%. Risks are concentrated on export restrictions. So far, Russia has closed the Azov Sea to commercial vessels but has kept open the Black Sea ports that ship most of its cereal exports. In the face of surging food prices, Russia started curbing exports as early as December. This month, cereal exports to Central Asia were suspended.

Finally, a fertilizer shortfall would contribute to reduced food production elsewhere in the world, leading either to higher import needs in food-importing countries, or reduced exports from exporting countries. In our worst-case scenario, fertilizer exports from Russia and Belarus would be largely stopped and high gas prices would substantially curtail fertilizer production elsewhere. We assume a resulting loss of 10% of global food export volumes. The second-worst scenario would see global food exports drop by 5%. In the best case, there would be no reduction this year.

In the worst-case scenario, more than 30 countries will lose more than a quarter of their normal imports, while in the best-case scenario only seven most-vulnerable countries will be affected, losing over 10% of their normal imports.

The most exposed countries would be low- and middle-income countries in Central Asia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. The supply shock will translate into higher prices, and thus reliance on imports and the ability to swallow a higher import bill are the most important determinants. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly worsened the financial health of countries with low disposable income.

Shifting the supply routes for agricultural commodities will also be challenging from a transport perspective. Many Middle Eastern and North African countries rely on the Black Sea route, considered a “chokepoint” of agricultural trade. For low- and middle-income countries, the costs of importing from further away will be more difficult to absorb, especially as freight prices rise with commodity prices in general, trends which will be aggravated by the spike in energy prices.

How these risks play out over time will depend on several factors. Harvests in parts of Asia and Africa are expected to be below average. While some export restrictions may be eased if the market becomes less tight in the coming months, uncertainty around the Black Sea region could last, and sanctions against Russia appear unlikely to be lifted soon.

Urgent Steps Needed

Lower food supply and higher prices will persist in the coming months. Global inflation will surge with the combined historic rise in energy and food prices. As the prices of staples surge, humanitarian needs and political risks will increase. The last time food prices reached the current highs (Figure 1), they set the stage for the Arab Spring uprisings. A number of countries are already applying export restrictions to secure their own supplies, thus exacerbating the problems for the most vulnerable countries.

The full impact will not be felt until next autumn’s harvest. Anticipating future shortfalls could significantly help soften the blow and limit the humanitarian impacts of food supply shocks. Major producers including the EU, the United States, and Australia can prepare. These economies have very efficient agro-industries and could boost production on fallow land. The EU especially, with its proximity to the most vulnerable markets, needs to enable its farmers to greatly step up grain production. Crops for food consumption should be prioritized where possible over fodder and biofuels (which are in high demand in developed countries because of spiking energy prices). The EU currently raises energy crops on about 15% of its arable land. In addition, given the magnitude of the current shock, the requirement for EU farmers to leave 5% of arable land as uncultivated, fertilizer-free “ecological focus areas” should be lifted for the current planting season. Flexibility for the current planting season for grains, which typically runs until late March, is very limited, but for the next season it will be crucial to ensure that food stocks are replenished.

The spike in the price of inputs such as fertilizers and fuel remains a major challenge for EU farmers. This might justify targeted support to ensure farms remain economically sustainable. Some European farmers may be safe from this year’s fertilizer shock because they have already what they need, but the shock will be felt fully next year. This year, significant differences in exposure should be monitored. As the energy crisis is set to last, global measures to improve the efficiency of fertilizer use should also be taken.

Given the uncertainty, multilateral engagement to limit protectionist measures on food and fertilizer needs to be stepped up. The G20’s Agricultural Market Information System, meant to enhance international transparency and encourage coordination of food trade policies, could play an important role. Global food production will, even in the worst case, be sufficient to feed the global population, but the uneven geographical impact of supply disruptions and the devastating effects of high food prices on the poorest underscore the need both to push up supply and find ways to deliver food where it is needed.

Pauline Weil works at Bruegel as a research analyst. Her research interests include monetary policy, sovereign debt sustainability, trade, and the energy transition in Europe and Asia.

Georg Zachmann is a senior fellow at Bruegel. His work focuses on energy and climate policy.

This article originally appeared on Bruegel, a European economics think tank supported by EU governments and international corporations and institutions. Edited for length and style.