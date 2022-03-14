Ukrainians are forcing us to ponder what we’re willing to sacrifice for, and what price we are willing to pay. From Dennik N.

“People once again are aware that there are things worth suffering for, and that those are the same things for which it’s worth living.” This sentence was written 45 years ago by the Czech philosopher Jan Patocka after the Charter 77 civic movement was born and shortly before Patocka, a Charter 77 founder and spokesperson, died after interrogation by the secret police.

Not many Ukrainians, probably, are familiar with Patocka’s quote, but they are acting in accordance with it with a self-assurance that’s taking Western Europe’s breath away. They’re suffering and dying because they want to live in a democracy as a free people.

We’re amazed by their courage and sacrifice, because we stopped asking long ago what would have to happen for us to be willing to suffer. Our amazement is the expression of an unasked question: Do the Ukrainians value life so little that they are willing to sacrifice it for things that cost us nothing here?

Mistaken Entitlement

The European Union is an area where the price of human life is the highest in the world. It consists of a standard of living and care provided by a welfare state that won’t let you go hungry or die. Together, they form a safety net with a level of comfort unprecedented in human history. A life that’s pleasant to live thus has become not only a matter of course, but also an entitlement. Every politician who has ever tried to question this entitlement inevitably lost their election.

But after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine it’s obvious that the high price of life was fictitious, because it wasn’t covered by real costs. It’s just as fictitious as the price of the bananas we eat, which isn’t covered by the cost of protecting our planet. That’s why the peace that allowed us our pleasant lives also was fictitious – it wasn’t covered by the costs of our security.

This is why Russian President Vladimir Putin has contempt for Europe and considers its people to be spoiled and cowardly. It might also be the reason he keeps Russians in poverty, even though the Russian state gains enormous income from oil and gas. Accepting suffering and the possibility of dying in war is easier if your life isn’t worth much.

Seemingly, this also would apply to the Ukrainians. Andrei Kirilenko, a professor at Cambridge University, tweeted that the Ukrainian city of Mariupol was under heavy shelling when he called his mom. She refused to be evacuated, saying goodbye to her son with these words: “My life started in poverty and it ends in war.”

But this would be a superficial view. Ukrainian journalist Nataliya Gumenyuk spoke to three women in Kyiv who had just reported for home defense duty. “One is 35 years old, a lawyer and an animal rights activist. Another is a former officer whose son serves in the military. The third is a nurse who is reporting for military duty with her husband.”

These women are risking their lives, which are of great value to them. Not because Ukrainians earn more than Russians, but because they are richer thanks to a collective hope for the future. That hope is to be part of Europe.

Premonitions

Therefore, today’s real Europeans are the Ukrainians, because they remind us of the existence of things worth suffering for, things we have forgotten about. Before 1989, people in Western Europe in particular recognized that peace and democracy were not a given. But with the fall of communism, Europeans lost the moral challenge they were trying to meet.

The ’90s created a generation without a passion for public issues, a generation for which a conscious nonchalance became a way of life, Belgian historian Jonathan Holslag writes in his book World Politics Since 1989. Citizens, in his view, turned into consumers.

Recent years brought increasing signs that our highprice of life is, in fact, fictitious. Islamic terrorists could be seen as prophets, because they told us with their attacks, “While you value life, we value death.” Putin now is telling us the same thing.

The weather started acting up, telling us through hurricanes, floods, and heat waves that it would not respect the priceof human life. And then came the pandemic, emphatically reminding us of our mortality.

Many Europeans did not wish to see these signs, continuing to insist that the right to a comfortable life without suffering and victims is as automatic as the air we breathe.

All of this changed with the war in Ukraine, even though many people still don’t realize it. Fortunately, the first ones to understand were European politicians, who agreed on sanctions against Russia and on military aid to Ukraine with a swiftness previously unseen.

A new era is starting – one in which costs will increase, inevitably decreasing the price of our life. But at the same time life’s value will grow, because we’ll have to answer the question of what things are worth suffering and living for. We should be grateful to the Ukrainians that they’re making it easier for us to find the answer.

Martin M. Simecka is a commentator and editor at the Slovak news site Dennik N, where this article originally appeared. Translated by Matus Nemeth. Edited for clarity.