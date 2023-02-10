Every Friday, Russia labels new citizens and organizations as “Foreign Agents.” From Global Voices.

Each Friday, the Russian Ministry of Justice updates its list of people and organizations labeled as “foreign agents.” This phrase bears negative and repressive connotations in Russian and can lead to severe consequences for those who receive the label.

For the moment, as many experts agree, the main intent of this is to make people give up on their political and civic activities or push them out of the country.

It is rooted in Stalin’s totalitarian repressive practices and the atmosphere of fear that they imposed. For example, in the following letter published by one of Stalin’s closest associates, Lazar Kaganovich — who actively executed people during the period of the Great Terror of 1936–1938 and supported policies that led to the Holodomor (the Terror Famine) from 1932–1933 — suggests a man who tried to organize a coup d’état in 1934 is a foreign agent:

“In the case of Nakhaev, you are absolutely right in your assessment of both the case on the merits and the weaknesses of the interrogation. He doesn’t show his real roots yet. All his behavior is confirmation that he is a foreign agent. In a couple of days it will be necessary to finally resolve the issue in the spirit of your instructions.”

The first law, which labeled NGOs as “foreign agents,” was adopted at the beginning of Vladimir Putin’s third presidential turn after mass protests against election fraud broke out in Russia in 2011–2012. They were crushed, and one of the first large, politically motivated criminal cases was initiated, the Bolotnaya Square case.

In 2017, the law was amended to include media receiving foreign funds. Then again in 2020 any public figure receiving funding from abroad could be labeled a foreign agent, and again in 2021 any collective of citizens that failed to register as an organization with the government.

At first, these laws were not considered as repressive as the labels used during Stalin’s Great Terror.

Journalist Maxim Trudolubov said in a 2020 Meduza article:

“The label ‘foreign agents’ that was introduced into the law in 2012 … allows the government to avoid talking on an equal footing and to partially undermine the public support of opponents — after all, people are afraid to deal with ‘agents.’ But can this tool, as in Soviet times or in other totalitarian regimes, turn a dispute into a war? Most likely, it will not be able to, due to the peculiarities of Russian law enforcement, which both facilitates the actions of the authorities and reduces confidence in these actions.”

However, after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the restrictions were tightened: foreign agents were banned from teaching and producing informational material for children, organizing public events, and their deposits in Russian banks were no longer covered by insurance.

In addition, the law, which came into force in 2022, changed the criteria for recognizing someone as a foreign agent. While the previous requirements involved receiving financing from abroad, now any organization under “foreign influence,” including influence through “coercion, persuasion, or in other ways” by a foreign person.

As OVD-info explains, numerous other legislative amendments to “foreign agency” regulation were added. They created harsher consequences for people and organizations who failed to report to the Ministry of Justice, and also canceled the ability to use banks, and allowed access to personal, family, and commercial information of “foreign agents.”

The new law also included a provision for imprisonment for up to five years for “foreign agents” who were brought to justice twice a year for violating the procedure for the activities of a “foreign agent”

While Russian opposition in exile still sometimes looks at the label as a “sign of quality” (because many distinguished writers, journalists, human rights activists, and others have received it), some Russian parliamentary deputies (including the speaker Vyacheslav Volodin) have recently proposed confiscating the property of “foreign agents.”

In December 2022, the Ministry of Internal Affairs published a full list of “foreign agents” that comprised 493 names of organizations and people. Nevertheless, in 2023 it continued to announce “foreign agents” every Friday of the week. On 27 January 2023, the list contained 536 people and organizations.

According to the human rights organization and media resource OVD-info, the latest people and organizations included on the list on 27 January 2023 were:

Ilya Prusikin, musician, leader of the Little Big band

klops.ru, via Wikimedia Commons. The Little Big band

Erdni-Basan Ombadykov, a Buddhist figure, president of Buddhists of Kalmykia and official representative of the Dalai Lama in Russia, Mongolia, and CIS countries. He had since resigned from the post.

Erdni-Basan Ombadykov. Photo via Michael Eisenriegler/Wikimedia Commons.

Feminist anti-war resistance coordinator Daria Serenko

putnik via Wikimedia Commons. Daria Serenko

The Moscow Times journalist Fidel Agumava

Rafis Kashapov, chairman of the Tatar Public Center, co-founder of Free Idel-Ural

Two NGOs, “Philosophy of non-violence” and “Digital Rights Development Foundation” (their founders include journalists and activists previously labeled as foreign agents, for example, Andrei Makarevich, a popular rock band musician).

The Ministry of Justice published explanations about each of the new “foreign agents.” All of them, according to the ministry, spoke out against the war in Ukraine and live outside of Russia.

As reported by the OVD-info, officials also criticized Prusikin for performing concerts in “unfriendly countries”; Kashapov for calling to “fighting the current state power of the Russian Federation”; Agumava and Serenko for promoting LGBTQ+ relations.

On 3 February 2023, the following people were labeled:

Elena Prokasheva (Elena Malisova) and Ekaterina Dudko (Katya Selvanova) — writers, authors of the LGBTQ+ books “Summer in a Pioneer’s Tie” and “What the Swallow Is Silent About” about same-sex relationships

Alexander Makashenets , the host of the show Popular Politics (the hallmark YouTube channel of Alexey Navalny, a Russian opposition leader)

Pavel Mezerin, political scientist and coordinator of the Free Ingria movement; and

Nikolai Sobolev, a YouTube blogger with over 5 million subscribers.

In December 2022, the BBC-Russia quoted Galina Arapova, head of the Mass Media Defense Center, as saying: “The level of control measures that the new rules provide will primarily hinder the work of ‘foreign agents’.” Organizations, she says, will be exhausted by checks and brought under liquidation, as happened with Memorial [a renowned human rights organization that was recognized as a ‘foreign agent’ and liquidated allegedly for violation of reporting requirements]. And individual ‘foreign agents’ will be exhausted with new, even more vague requirements. Such a burden, she believes, is actually aimed ‘at squeezing people out of activities related to active citizenship or, in general, out of the country.’”

The sociological poll company Levada Center published the results of a poll on Russians’ attitudes to the designated “foreign agents,” and it is worrying:

“A year ago, most of the respondents believed that this law was a way of state pressure on independent public organizations. Today, against the background of the consolidation of public opinion around the government and the deepening of the conflict with the West, the opinion is beginning to prevail that the law is designed to ‘limit the negative influence of the West on our country’.”

Daria Dergacheva is a postdoctoral researcher at the Center for Media and Communication Research (ZeMKI) at the University of Bremen, Germany. Her PhD at the Autonomous University of Barcelona was completed in 2021 and devoted to Russian state narratives on Twitter. This article was originally published in Global Voices. Reprinted with permission.