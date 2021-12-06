Plus, Belarus Free Theater in exile, a prisoner exchange between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and more.

The Big Story: Protests Held Across Serbia Over Foreign Projects

What happened: Thousands of people in cities across Serbia protested on Saturday against new laws related to foreign companies and the exploitation of resources, Reuters reports. The demonstrations centered on a new law that allows government expropriation of private property for projects that serve the public interest; the protests also focused on projects by foreign companies, such as a lithium mine involving Anglo-Australian mining conglomerate Rio Tinto, that they say exploit local resources.

More context: Another target of the demonstration was a referendum law passed in November that makes it harder for people to protest against projects that cause pollution. Although Rio Tinto vowed to comply with all domestic and EU environmental standards, environmentalists say the mine would pollute drinking water in the area of the mine.

Worth noting: During a visit to the planned mine site in Gornje Nedeljice, President Aleksandar Vucic said that he wanted to hear all the public concerns while promising to ask Rio Tinto to protect public health, RFE/RL reports. Earlier, Vucic said he had not yet signed the expropriation bill into law and that he would seek changes to it, without going into details. “What is important is that we talk and try to solve problems,” Vucic said.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Poland is mulling the introduction of a centralized registry requiring doctors to report all pregnancies and miscarriages to the government, The Guardian reports. If adopted, the proposal would be included in an update to Poland’s medical information system set for January 2022. In January of this year, a near-total ban on abortions drew widespread protests across the country. There is also a new bill for the establishment of an “institute of family and demographics” which passed its first reading in the Polish parliament last Thursday. The institute would monitor family policy and educate Polish people on the “vital role of family to the social order” and the importance of “cultural-social reproduction.”

High-ranking Slovak officials started their official visit to Taiwan yesterday, AP reports. Lucia Kiss, director general for Economic and Development Cooperation at Slovakia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that the visit, which took place despite the coronavirus pandemic, was a show of Bratislava’s determination and commitment to working with Taiwan. Kiss called Taiwan “one of the most important investors” in Slovakia. Taiwan has invested more than $564 million in Slovakia which has led to the creation of 3,000 jobs there, according to the head of Taiwan’s National Development Council, Kung Ming-hsin.

Southeastern Europe

The ruling coalition in North Macedonia has further stabilized the political situation by gaining the support of a small, ethnic Albanian party, BIRN reports. Prime Minister and Social Democratic Party leader Zoran Zaev signed the deal with the head of the Alternative party, Aftim Gashi, on Saturday. “We have reached an agreement with Alternative,” Zaev said, “for a stable government and a parliamentary majority until 2024,” when the next parliamentary election will take place. The deal proved beneficial for the Alternative party, which received the leadership of the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Information Society, and of several state enterprises including the Health Fund and the state railway company.

Bulgaria is struggling to bring its children back to school despite new coronavirus measures, RFE/RL reports. A shortage of COVID-19 tests during the pandemic has led to the third school year having to be held online for all students from fifth to 12th grade. This month, Bulgarian authorities started testing primary school children twice a week in order to keep them in the classroom. Older children with COVID-19 vaccination certificates were also allowed to return to class last week, provided that at least half of the children in class are also vaccinated. Data from the Education Ministry showed that 7% of students were vaccinated. Education Minister Nikolay Denkov said that, in order to do coronavirus testing on all students from grades one through 12, Bulgaria would need more than 1.2 million antigen tests per week.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Russia’s energy giant Gazprom gained control of the country’s most-used social media network VKontakte, The Moscow Times reports. Following a number of transactions last week that bought out Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, Gazprom, through its subsidiaries and affiliated companies, now has more than 50% control of the social media company. “Gazprom-affiliated entities are effectively becoming controlling shareholders of VK,” said VTB Capital analyst Vladimir Bespalov. Gazprom Media, the company’s media branch, said Friday that VKontakte will remain an “independent company.” Gazprom Media is headed by Alexander Zharov, the former head of Russia’s media regulator Roskomnadzor.

The members of a theater group banned in Belarus have decided to relocate outside the country, The Guardian reports. Sixteen members of the Belarus Free Theater (BFT) plus nine of their family members will not return home from London where they have been rehearsing for a production at the Barbican. The two co-founders of BFT, Natalia Kaliada and Nikolai Khalezin, have lived in the United Kingdom since being forced into exile in 2011. Kaliada said it was a “disgrace that we allow not just artistic freedoms but basic human freedoms to be absolutely disregarded in a country that is a three-hour flight from London.” BFT is the only theater ensemble in Europe banned for political reasons. The troupe is considering moving to Poland or some other European country.

The Caucasus

Azerbaijan handed over ten captured soldiers to Armenia on Saturday in an exchange mediated by Russia, Reuters reports. The soldiers were captured last month during renewed conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, a breakaway region that both countries claim. In return for the captured soldiers, Azerbaijan received maps detailing the location of landmines in the region. The war that broke out over the region last year led to large territorial gains for Azerbaijan before a Russia-brokered truce. Moscow stepped in again last month at Armenia’s request following the latest escalation of the conflict.

Central Asia