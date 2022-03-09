Hungary’s current government has a longstanding history of intertwined interests with Russia.

Originally published in Direkt36, a non-profit, investigative journalism center in Hungary that focuses on in-depth reporting not pursued by most Hungarian media outlets.

After Russia launched its assault on Ukraine, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and members of his government suddenly started expressing devotion to Western allies and NATO. In the past 12 years, however, several Hungarian government decisions have benefited Vladimir Putin’s Russia.

These were especially notable when the government favored Putin and his circles even in situations when Russian aspirations obviously collided with the interests of Hungary’s NATO and EU partners, Hungarian economic players, or the Hungarian state itself.

These conflicts mostly took place behind closed doors and became public only thanks to the investigative work of, among many, Direkt36. We have summarized some of that work in this article.

Until 2010, one could have the perception — based on his public rhetoric — that Orban and his Fidesz party represented a reliably pro-Western position in foreign policy, security, and energy issues. For instance, April Foley, when she was U.S. ambassador to Hungary, put it this way in a diplomatic telegram later published by WikiLeaks: “Orban may be no angel, but he is on the side of the angels on these issues.”

But choosing sides was no longer so clear when Orban was preparing to win the parliamentary elections in 2010. Orban — previously presumed to be anti-Russian — met with Putin in Russia at the end of 2009. What the public didn’t know was that Fidesz oligarch Lajos Simicska and his close associate, businessman Zsolt Nyerges, also later flew to Moscow.

Simicska and his people were controlling the economic hinterland of Fidesz as close allies of Orban; they went to Russia to build relationships that would be useful in future governing. In the former KGB headquarters at Lubyanka Square, they negotiated with a representative of the FSB (Federal Security Service), the successor to the KGB. (Putin was a former director of the FSB and also served as a KGB security officer.)

Sources familiar with this meeting told Direkt36 that during this “introductory visit” the Russians said if the Hungarian party needed assistance in business matters, the Russians could be “counted on.” Information about the meeting became public only in 2018, when Direkt36 published an article revealing the nature of Orban and Putin’s relationship.

Paks 2 to the Russians

Orban’s first truly spectacular signal that he would be committed to Russia in the long run was when he decided on the extension of the Paks nuclear power plant in central Hungary.

U.S., French, and South Korean companies also were interested in Paks 2. By the end of 2013, however, Hungarian government negotiators on the project received an order saying there was no need for further discussions.

This was because, in a confidential meeting in August 2013, Orban made an agreement with the head of the Russian state nuclear company Rosatom to award the contract to the Russians. Details were settled in secrecy. The public learned of this only in January 2014, when Orban and Putin announced that they had signed a contract on the matter.

The Russians struggled to make progress with planning the facility in accordance with Hungarian standards, and the construction permit request was not ready on time. The permit request had to show that the power plant could be built and operated safely. At first, the Hungarian government expected that this document could be filed with the Hungarian Atomic Energy Authority, which was responsible for the approval, in 2018. It did not happen until 2020.

The Russians came up with numerous ideas to compensate for the delay. One suggestion was to lay some groundwork before the construction permit was approved. The risk was that if foundations were laid before the project’s documentation was accepted, they might not fit the plant.

To enable these modifications, the Hungarian government eventually agreed to change a crucial safety regulation, which then caused conflicts even inside the administration and required additional approval from the European Union. The government, however, decided to not approve the construction permit (which is still pending) until the Russians corrected their faulty documentation.

The government also prioritized Russian interests over Hungary’s when the Ganz group, a Hungarian mechanical engineering firm, got close to a lucrative foreign contract. As a member of a consortium, Ganz won an Egyptian tender for the purchase of 1,300 railcars worth hundreds of billions of forints. To be able to carry out the project, Ganz needed a loan from the state. State-owned Eximbank first took over the payment of this but later cancelled and threw its support behind Transmashholding, Ganz’s Russian competitor.

In September of 2018, the Egyptians entered into a contract with Transmashholding Hungary Ltd., the Hungarian subsidiary of the Russian firm. Later, pro-government figures started showing up around this company. One of the first signs was when Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky, former Hungarian ambassador to London and a onetime business partner of Arpad Habony – an entrepreneur with close ties to Orban – purchased 50% of its shares through Hungarian Rail Investment Assets Management, a company he had set up shortly before the tender.

The Hungarian state also favored Transmashholding when in spring 2021 it decided to withdraw and relaunch 200 billion forints of public procurement for suburban railcars. The government’s official explanation was that the bids of the two contenders, the Swiss Stadler and the French Alstom companies, were too costly. This gave Transmashholding, which previously hadn’t met the conditions, a chance to enter the competition for the huge contract.

‘Silent Expulsions’ of Spies

The Orban government also has been criticized for turning a blind eye to Russian intelligence operations. In the 2010s, EU and NATO member states started seeing Russia as the greatest threat to their national security. They revealed that Russian spies were responsible for assassinations, murders, and explosions.

Orban’s government approached matters in a completely different way. For instance, Direkt36 uncovered that although Russian spies – about 10 between 2010 and 2016 – had been exposed in Hungary, it was dealt with secretly. While neighboring countries made cases public and expelled Russian diplomats as sanctions against the activity, Hungary simply asked the exposed officials to return home.

One such “silent expulsion” was the case of an agent from the GRU, Russia’s military intelligence service, who had been in contact with a Hungarian neo-Nazi group, the Hungarian National Front (MNA). Its leader, Istvan Gyorkos, had gotten into a firefight with police officers arriving to search his home for weapons; one officer died. Index.hu, a Hungarian news site, discovered that GRU intelligence officers working under diplomatic cover in the Russian Embassy in Budapest provided military training to the Hungarian neo-Nazis, under the guise of airsoft practice (military games played with tools resembling real weapons).

Since 2010, there has been only a single instance of Hungary officially banning a Russian diplomat. This happened in spring 2018, after the GRU used a nerve agent in an attempt to murder former Russian spy Sergey Skripal — who had defected and was living in Great Britain — and also his daughter. As a response to the assassination attempt, NATO and EU member states, following a British initiative, expelled Russian diplomats with GRU ties. Hungary joined the move.

But Direkt36 found out that even on this rare occasion, Budapest and Moscow secretly played on the same side and managed the mutual expulsion of their diplomats in a way that avoided harming Russian-Hungarian relations. For example, the Russian diplomat who was banned from Hungary had finished his mission anyway.

The graciousness of Hungarian counterintelligence toward the Russian intelligence services perhaps was best illustrated by the handling of Hungary’s residency bond (golden visa) program. Under the scheme, parties who invested a certain amount in Hungarian state bonds were granted a Hungarian residence permit. Direkt36 – along with 444.hu, a Hungarian news site, and Russia’s Novaya Gazeta – learned that people in Putin’s circle had purchased residency permits, some quite problematic with respect to Hungarian national security. Despite compulsory national security screenings, family members of Russian foreign intelligence (SVR) head Sergey Naryshkin, such as his son, were among the recipients.

While the Orban government was doing a growing number of favors to Russia in mostly economic matters and did not take a firm stand against Russian espionage, the Orban government’s cooperation with NATO partners in the area of law enforcement was not in doubt. Until the Lyubishin affair.

Vladimir Lyubishin and his namesake son had long been living in Hungary, from where the pair were selling arms – for example, discarded weapons of the Hungarian Defense Forces. When representatives of a Mexican drug cartel showed up as potential customers, they were not turned down. Among other things, the Mexicans wanted to buy anti-aircraft missiles to shoot at U.S. Coast Guard helicopters. Besides cash, they would pay with cocaine. But not long after the deal was made, special forces from Hungary’s Counter Terrorism Center (TEK) raided the Lyubishins.

Thwarting the U.S.

Direkt36 revealed the story in the autumn of 2018. In a secret international investigation under the codename Perseus, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) captured the two Russians in a sting operation. The Lyubishins were to stand trial in New York. Throughout the investigation, the United States cooperated with Hungarian authorities. They were stunned when the Orban government suddenly denied a U.S. extradition request for Lyubishin and his son and sent them to Russia instead.

We later learned that the Russian FSB helped the Lyubishins. Russia submitted their extradition request based on a fake, backdated FSB investigation against the two arms dealers. The request was full of errors, and even the Hungarian prosecutor was against accepting it. Justice Minister Laszlo Trocsanyi sent them home anyway. The younger Lyubishin was freed first, his father a few months later. The case put a strain on the Hungary-U.S. relationship.

Not long after the Lyubishin affair, the Orban government again found itself between colliding U.S. and Russian interests and again decided in favor of Moscow.

Putin had brought a Soviet Bloc institution, the International Investment Bank (IIB) – also dubbed Comecon bank – back to life in 2012. This fit well into Russia’s plans to expand its international financial influence. Russia is the biggest stakeholder of IIB. The bank’s chairman is also Russian. And Russia’s second-largest financial institution, VTB Bank — whose leader has close ties to Putin — has been granted a supervisory position within IIB.

In their financial expansion, the Russians found an eager partner in the Orban government. Hungary joined the IIB in 2015 and became its second-biggest stakeholder. At the end of 2018, it was made public that the bank would relocate its headquarters from Moscow to Budapest, which would come with many privileges from the Hungarian government. The bank started its relocation in 2019.

The United States saw the institution as a threat from the beginning. It was concerned that the bank — abusing the diplomatic immunities that IIB is entitled to have — would send more Russian spies to Hungary. And the media emphasized IIB chairman Nikolay Kosov’s family ties to the KGB. His father was a member of the task force sent to Hungary to crush the 1956 revolution and later became the KGB’s local head in Budapest.

The IIB – labeled the “Russian spy bank” by the Hungarian opposition – became a symbolic example of the Orban government’s pro-Kremlin agenda. This was clearly shown when, right after Russia launched its war against Ukraine, the Hungarian opposition instantly requested the expulsion of IIB from Hungary.

Szabolcs Panyi is a former editor and political reporter at Index.hu. He helped launch VSquare.org, a cross-border investigative journalism initiative in the Visegrad region, and was a Fulbright fellow at Arizona State University. In 2018 he joined Direkt36, where he mainly works on stories related to national security and foreign policy. He has received the Quality Journalism Award and the Gobolyos Soma Award, an annual prize dedicated to investigative journalism in Hungary, multiple times and was shortlisted for the European Press Prize in 2018 and 2021.

Andras Szabo worked eight years as a journalist at the Origo online news site, as well as several years at Index and vs.hu news outlets. At Direkt36 he covers Russian-Hungarian relations, activities of business circles close to Fidesz, and the political decision-making processes of the Orban government. In 2011 he received the Gobolyos Soma Award, and in 2010 he won the Quality Journalism Award.

Edited according to Transitions style. Reprinted with permission.