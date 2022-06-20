Plus: Hungary’s two-faced tax policy, Romanian shepherd shortage, new sanctions on Russian banks, and more.

The Big Story: Fears Rise of Grain Crisis as Ukraine War Drags On

What happened: Washington’s plan to ease food shortages resulting from the war in Ukraine is moving ahead, but “it’s taking time,” President Joe Biden said last week, announcing that temporary grain silos will be built on Poland’s border with Ukraine, the Polish news site The First News reports. Russia’s blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports has shut off the main export route for Ukrainian grain. Biden acknowledged the logistical hurdles of shifting Ukrainian exports from ships to trains and trucks.

More context: Biden’s announcement reflected a “new level of urgency within the White House as time runs short to get Ukraine’s harvested crops out of the country,” and took some European and U.S. officials by surprise, Politico writes.

Some Western officials and analysts regard Moscow’s pledge to allow Ukrainian grain ships out of the Black Sea once Ukraine demines the ports as mere words, the Financial Times writes today.

Worth noting: Russia claims Western sanctions on its banking and shipping industries are preventing it from exporting food and fertilizer, Euronews and AP report. Russia and Ukraine are among the biggest exporters of wheat, barley, and sunflower oil, and Russia produces more fertilizer than any other country. Ukrainian grain exports are only 1.5 million to 2 million tons a month, down from more than 6 million tons before the war, Euronews cites food policy expert Joseph Glauber as saying. Sanctions-affected Russian and Belarusian fertilizer exports are also a factor in the food crisis, according to Steve Mathews of Gro Intelligence, an agriculture consultant.

Central Europe & the Baltics

The Czech education minister stepped down Sunday as a swelling corruption scandal threatens the survival of his party and the coalition government, Politico reports. Although according to Prime Minister Petr Fiala, Education Minister Petr Gazdik of the centrist STAN (Mayors and Independents) party is not under investigation, he reportedly held several meetings with a mob-linked businessman, lobbyist Michal Redl, at the center of the police probe that saw the jailing last week of Prague Deputy Mayor Petr Hlubucek, also of STAN. Hlubucek, Redl, and nine others were arrested in connection with alleged bribery at the city transport company. STAN’s image as a party of “decent Boy Scouts” lies in ruins, political scientist Lukas Vales told Aktualne.cz.

Hungary opposes a proposed global minimum tax on corporate profits because it would lead to big tax hikes and endanger “tens of thousands” of jobs in Central Europe, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto says. Hungary itself has imposed a new tax on large companies deemed to be earning “extra profits,” Kafkadesk reports, leading budget airline Ryanair to say it would raise ticket prices by 10 to 25 euros on flights departing from Hungary.

Southeastern Europe

A “very important agreement” on Serbia-Kosovo relations could be reached soon, the EU’s special Balkan envoy Miroslav Lajcak said in an interview last week, Exit News writes. Lajcak said he hoped to arrange a meeting between the two countries’ leaders “before the summer holidays.” EU-brokered talks have resulted in several low-level agreements but the crucial issue of Serbian recognition of its former province’s independence remains a sticking point.

A shortage of shepherds in northeastern Romania is forcing farmers to look as far afield as Bangladesh for new hires or to slaughter their animals, Romania-Insider.com writes. Rural depopulation as young people move westward for better wages has shrunk the local workforce. One shepherd who took a two-year job in Italy told ProTV he is able to send 700 euros to his family every month and that conditions there are far better than at home. Shepherds can earn 1,200 euros and up in Italy, Spain, or Germany, compared to 600-800 euros in Romania, according to ProTV.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Ukraine has received only about 10% of the weapons it has requested from Western countries, according to Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar. On 13 June, presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak said the country needs 1,000 howitzers, 300 multiple rocket launchers, 500 tanks, 2,000 armored vehicles, and 1,000 drones, LB.ua writes. During a television appearance last week, Malyar said Russia is firing 10 times more artillery rounds than Ukraine’s 5,000 to 6,000 rounds every day. The United States will supply another $1 billion worth of weapons, President Joe Biden said on 15 June.

Russian banks banned from using the SWIFT international settlement network may soon have a domestic replacement. The state-owned Rostec defense group said it has developed a blockchain system that will allow banks to settle international payments in national currencies, Coin Geek writes. Russia’s largest bank by assets, Sberbank, lost access to SWIFT earlier this month, joining some 10 other banks, The Washington Post reported.

The Caucasus

Armenian opposition parties are taking a less belligerent tone in their anti-government protest but still aim to impeach Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Eurasianet reports. The tent camp the opposition set up in April, enraged when Pashinyan said “the international community expects Armenia to lower the bar on the status of Nagorno-Karabakh,” was dismantled last week, JAMnews writes, although opposition figures continue to demand the government’s resignation.

“Heartbreaking” was how the leader of Georgia’s ruling Georgian Dream party, Irakli Kobakhidze, described the European Commission recommendation not to open accession talks with the country. The commission on 17 June said Ukraine and Moldova should be given candidate status, unlike Georgia, which needed to address “a number of priorities” before opening talks. Georgia must address its unstable political climate, commit to “de-oligarchization,” and carry out judicial reforms before gaining candidate status, says a commission document cited by Euronews.

…