Competing flags, poles, and the lessons to be learned.

Flag waving is not an exquisite attribute of the American cultural wars. The Balkans are not immune either, with a particular subdivision. One can call it “flag raising”: to measure national pride by the size of the national banner.

Consider the Black Sea coastal village of Rezovo on Bulgaria’s border with Turkey. In the 1990s, the two countries had a debate about where exactly the maritime part of the frontier could be found. According to previous agreements, it followed the middle of the Rezovska/Mutludere River into the sea. This did not make the issue easier. Both countries tried to manipulate the small river’s course by throwing boulders in its way, in order to acquire more of the sea area – and, therefore, more opportunities for lucrative fishing.

Finally, Bulgaria compromised: in 1999 the country was waiting for an invitation to join the European Union and wanted to play nice with all its neighbors. The settlement did not seem to bother many, aside from a few disgruntled local fishermen. Something else, however, worried Bulgarian visitors to Rezovo: the Turkish flag on the other side of the border was much bigger than the Bulgarian one on their side.

In 2016, this historical injustice was corrected. Local authorities built a 25-meter-high pylon, with a 12-meter-long flag – almost exactly reaching the Turkish benchmark.

I remember a similar competition. In 2008, I visited the 38th parallel on the Korean Peninsula, the border of the unfinished war between the communist North and democratic South. South Koreans had raised their flag 100 meters high; the Northerners answered with 160. Only the strongest of winds could fly North Korea’s 31-meter banner, the biggest in the world.

This was real war, though its hot stage had ended 70 years ago. The Bulgarian- Turkish flag duel is rather a symbolic reenactment of history. Bulgaria was part of the Ottoman Empire for 500 years – and fought bloodily for independence. The two countries were in conflicting blocks during the Cold War. The animosity culminated in the mid-1980s. Then, the communist Bulgarian leadership “Bulgarianized” the names of Bulgarian Turks and Muslims, which prompted hundreds of thousands of them to leave and settle in Turkey. Today, Bulgaria and Turkey have the best of relations but the symbolic competition lingers on.

Meanwhile, another pylon-and-flag story hit Bulgaria’s news. A public initiative raised funds and built a 111-meter tower in Rozhen, a town 1,430 meters up in the Rhodope Mountains. This flagpole is intended for a 20-by-40 meter flag, respectively the tallest and biggest in the EU, insisted the people behind it. The idea? To embody “Bulgarian spirit and pride.” Rozhen, home to a beautiful, high mountain meadow, hosts an annual folklore gathering. If you are a fan of traditional Bulgarian bagpipes, this is the place for you.

No surprise then that the endeavor provoked a lively debate in the rather high-spirited – and divided – Bulgarian society. Critics deemed the initiative unnecessary; it showed deeply rooted frustrations, they claimed. They asked whether the pylon construction had not damaged the environment in a protected area. They counted up how many other, necessary things, could be bought or done in the poorest EU country with the money allocated for the pylon and flag.

Staying on the topic of money, there were accusations that public and private companies were very strongly “invited” to donate. The chief suspect was the initiative’s patron, President Rumen Radev. He has expanded his power in the past few years, through his role as the appointee of caretaker governments, the result of the long political crisis and four failed elections. Finally, the fifth ballot, in April, resulted in a delicately-poised cabinet. It has difficult relations with Radev and disputes his past actions. In other words, many critical eyes are on him, and everything he has done.

The defenders of the giant flag are equally vocal. They say their critics come from the out-of-touch, urban, liberal elite who have no clue what ordinary Bulgarians want, dream, or desire. They ask what is wrong with a pure citizens’ initiative, which puts at the center the most indisputable thing: the national flag. Inaugurating the tower on 13 July, Radev went on to accuse the naysayers of “national nihilism and bezrodie,” a strong, hard-to-translate term, evoking something more than rootlessness – a person without a family or a kind.

It is easy to ridicule or discard all this as primitive nationalism, or a useless debate. Hard words aside, the story is not as simple as it looks.

Critics and defendants of the Rozhen flag embody two extreme poles in society, which mirror a worldwide division: liberals vs. conservatives – “Anywheres” vs. “Somewheres” (as British journalist David Goodhart would say). In Bulgaria, this division is particularly bitter. It looks as if Patriots are not Europeans – and Europeans not Patriots.

It should not be that way, especially if we remember personalities, such as Ivan Shishmanov , who was both. Bulgaria’s entry into the European Union, NATO, and other means of integration with the West are indeed an achievement that every Bulgarian patriot should cherish. However, the best and the brightest failed spectacularly in promoting these accomplishments. They did not find a way to tout Europe in patriotic terms – because they either could not, or did not want to. Their lesson from the collapse of communism was wrong: they should have explained that 1989 was the time to build new, democratic institutions, not just to demolish everything. To destroy the communist state did not mean to destroy the state and its symbols altogether. In Bulgarian, we also have our version of a popular proverb: “Don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater.”

This allowed the enemies of democracy, from pro-Russian propagandists to conspiracy theorists, to hijack Bulgarian patriotism. Society was left in confusion: for many, the terms “West,” “democracy,” and “market economy” started to mean just the opposite of “Bulgarian national interest.” No surprise that populists, who rail against the West, have gained so many votes during Bulgaria’s recent elections. They reap the errors that well-meaning democrats have wrought.

Maybe true Bulgarian patriotism needs a better storyteller. He or she could spin a tale of democracy, Europe, the West, history, a friendly neighborhood, national pride – and, of course, the white-green-and-red colors of Bulgaria. Hopefully, this storyteller emerges as soon as possible with, yes, a flag in hand.

…

Boyko Vassilev is the moderator and producer of the weekly Panorama news talk show on Bulgarian National Television.

Photo: Bulgarian and Turkish flags either side of the river in 2017. Photo by didexe via Wikimedia Commons