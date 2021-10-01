Putin and Lukashenka acted as if their recent summit was groundbreaking, but many questions remained unanswered, including how much these two really need each other.

Opponents of the regimes in Belarus and Russia were on edge in the leadup to a summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka in Moscow on 9 September. After numerous meetings between the two leaders both this year and in years past, would this be the one where they finally announced a roadmap to economic and, eventually, political union? In the end, Russia offered loans and a freeze on gas prices, while the two presidents announced that 28 programs strengthening integration were approved. While Lukashenka hailed a “breakthrough,” others spoke of the vague details around what was actually agreed upon and warned against the notion that political integration was just around the corner.

Transitions spoke recently with Andrei Kazakevich, a prominent Belarusian analyst, about the implications of the meeting and his prognosis for the future. Kazakevich is the director of the Institute of Political Studies Palitychnaya Sphera (Political Sphere). His research interests include Belarus’s foreign policy, the development of political institutions, and the political history of Belarus and Eastern Europe. He is co-founder and editor-in-chief of the Palitychnaya Sphera and Belarusian Political Science Review journals, senior research fellow at Vytautas Magnus University (Lithuania) and chairman of the organizing committee of the International Congress of Belarusian Studies.

Transitions: Could you please just let us know your impressions of the meeting between Lukashenka and Putin?



This meeting was similar to previous such meetings because nothing decisive happened. As before, we had a great number of nice words, some declarations concerning achievements in the integration of Belarus and Russia, but actually, we see that there is no content. It’s very difficult to understand what exactly was achieved during these negotiations because it’s kind of a mystery and it’s a totally non-transparent process for the Belarusian public and for the Russian public, also.

Of course some documents between the Belarusian and Russian governments were signed, but it’s too general to understand the details of such integration. Probably the first plan that should be underlined is that no political integration is going to be prepared during the next few years. We shouldn’t expect that some kind of incorporation or unification of Belarus and Russia will occur. It seems that this question is off the table. It’s not the subject of negotiations and the main focus is economic integration. Some cooperation within different segments and different fields of the Belarusian and Russian economies, social security, and security in general.



Transitions: How important are the loans and the decision to keep the gas prices stable? How important is that for Lukashenka these days?



Kazakevich: The loan is not very big – actually it’s about $650 million and of course it’s not enough to solve the current economic problems of Belarus. Concerning gas prices, yes, of course, it’s a good price, if we compare it, for instance, with prices in Europe, but it’s also actually much higher than the Belarusian authorities wanted before negotiations. Probably such support will help to avoid a deep economic crisis or some collapse of the Belarusian economy and so on. But this support is not enough to solve the economic problems and to stimulate development of the Belarusian economy and society.



Transitions: How far do you think Lukashenka will go in terms of the political union? I know it’s speculation, but do you think he would really ever go that far or there is a line that he won’t cross?



Kazakevich: I don’t think that we should speak only about Lukashenka if we speak about Belarusian-Russian integration. It’s not obvious that, for instance, Russia is ready to integrate or to incorporate Belarus, or that Russia is ready for some kind of deep integration, with common or union political bodies. So this is the first point.

The second point is that unification with Russia is a problem for the Belarusian nation – not only for Lukashenka – and we should take that into consideration. We shouldn’t ignore the will of the people in Belarus actually, and this idea [of unification] is not very popular. We know that not more than 20 percent of the Belarusian population want some kind of deep integration and probably 3 or 5 percent approve of the idea that that some kind of a union state or common state or single state should be created as a result of this integration. Most of the population thinks that Belarus should be an independent and sovereign state. So I don’t think that Lukashenka can sell off Belarusian independence. It’s not so easy for him even if we admit, or if we suppose, that he has the power to do so, or he has the will to do so. So I don’t think that this [a union state] will happen – first of all because of course it would mean that Lukashenka would lose his power.

The third point use that it’s rather risky for Russia because of the additional economic expenses for the Russian budget because of the unpredictable international reactions to such actions. And because Lukashenka, at this moment, is not the legitimate president of Belarus and his right to rule the country are not recognized by many countries in the world. So probably it’s not a very good idea to sign any decisive political agreements with a person like that or to sign a deal before the political crisis in Belarus is solved. So I think it’s not likely that some kind of incorporation or unification will occur.



Transitions: It’s pretty obvious why Lukashenka needs Putin to some degree, but how badly does Putin really need Lukashanka? As you said, it’s unlikely he would rush into anything. But do you think Belarus is a big part of Putin’s strategy in terms of convincing his electorate that slowly by slowly, the former Soviet Union is being reincorporated or anything like that?



Kazakevich:Yes, of course, Belarus is very important, but as I have said, the narrative, or propaganda, is one thing. If we speak about the political and economic consequences it is the other side of this problem. There’s the strategic aim of Russia concerning Belarus. It’s not incorporation, but just keeping Belarus within the sphere of Russian influence – political influence and economic influence. And for Russia, it’s very important to have some leverage, to have some mechanisms to influence Belarus with or without Lukashenka. It’s even better for them to elaborate some mechanisms to influence Belarus after Lukashenka. So their strategy is to strengthen such ties, to find some new mechanisms to control the situation in Belarus. But I don’t think that they really believe that they will be able to incorporate Belarus [into Russia]. At least, there is no consensus or common vision concerning such a scenario among the Russian elites.



Transitions: In terms of the personal relations between Lukashenka and Putin, it’s been spoken about for a long time that these two leaders don’t like each other that much, but they still manage to smile and say nice words about each other.



Kazakevich: They just don’t have any other option. They dislike each other, but at the same time they have to cooperate. For Lukashenka, of course, it’s just a matter of survival. It’s very important, for him, especially now. For Putin, the main question is, what is the alternative? And there are not many options.

There are no more alternatives for Lukashenka. Lukashenka is too toxic, to act independently in his foreign policy, for instance. Of course, to some extent, it’s better [for Putin] to have such a partner than some open-minded, new Belarusian president with new ambitions or with an understanding of Belarusian national interests.



Transitions: What do you think will happen now? What are the next steps?



Kazakevich: I think that the general strategy of Russia will be so-called slow integration or step-by-step integration and the main target will be to achieve integration or to achieve some kind of close connection within specific fields, like transport, like communications, like customs, like the financial system, and so forth. So they will try to elaborate or to build some kind of institutional basis for influence and I don’t expect any quick decisions or one agreement that will just solve all the problems.

It will be a slow, gradual process of institutional integration, the aim of which is to increase the dependence of Belarus and Russia.



Jeremy Druker is Transitions’ editor-in-chief.