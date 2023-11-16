The Czech capital searches for a way to stem the flood of e-scooters without shutting off the vital flow of tourist cash.

Prague may become the latest European city to ban electric scooters, if the council of the city’s tourist-choked historic district has its way.

Prague locals and authorities have become increasingly irritated with e-scooters because of related safety concerns and traffic violations since the international companies Bolt and Lime began renting them in 2018.

Nowhere is this more obvious than in the district of Prague 1, encompassing the Old Town and other parts of the medieval city. In a city that attracts millions of visitors every year, tensions have at times flared in the past between locals and tourists over issues like Segway riding and the large number of Airbnb accommodations.

Green rental scooters litter the center, often parked outside designated areas or tossed aside on sidewalks. Although a full ban is unlikely, the Prague 1 council took a step in that direction when it approved a resolution in September calling for a ban of rented e-scooters in the historic city center.

The council wants to start by prohibiting the parking of rental e-scooters before taking more radical steps, Czech Television reported.

E-scooters are hailed in some quarters as pace-setters toward delivering “micro-mobility” to the public. But they actually block micro-mobility, said Pavel Marc, the Green Party councilor who proposed the parking ban.

“They stand in the way of more friendly streets for bikes because they [e-scooters] are a tourist attraction and they irritate local residents so much that local residents then oppose cycling,” Marc said. “They don’t serve a genuine local traffic need. It’s not like residents travel from one end of the historical district to another.”

Rental scooters in a pedestrian area along Prague’s busy Jindrisska street. Photo by Don Barrett via Flickr.

Scooter Parking Ban by Spring?

The Prague 1 councilors explained in a resolution that scooters are often parked “recklessly and haphazardly, which damages the appearance and reputation of the historic city center.” The council is also concerned that e-scooters hamper traffic and restrict pedestrian mobility through parking and riding on sidewalks.

If the district has its way, it would not only eliminate all parking for e-scooters but eject them from the historic center for good, Prague 1 Mayor Terezie Radomerska told Czech Television.

Although Radomerska added that a complete ban on e-scooters is unrealistic, she said they bring only negatives to the residents of the district.

But even a modest prohibition on parking scooters in the district is far from reality. For one thing, the district itself manages only a minority of streets and public spaces; most fall under the jurisdiction of the city government, known as the magistrat, where Zdenek Hrib, the former mayor and now councilor in charge of transport policy, favors regulation rather than a total ban, iDnes reports.

Prague 1’s resolution calling for a scooter parking ban also urges the magistrat to follow suit on the territories it administers, Czech TV reported.

Even then, scooters would still be able to whiz around the city center without hindrance, so long as users park them in one of the city’s 21 other districts.

Still, Marc is confident the parking ban will pass. The question of when and on what terms still remains. “I would not expect the city to issue a relevant resolution before the beginning of the next tourist season, so not until the spring,” he said.

Vanishing Locals

MicheleDvorakova, 24, a local university student, has noticed a trend in tourists abusing electric scooters. “They are faster than bikes, and it’s nice that people can see more sites within a short time. But the thing is that the users of scooters are not respectful.”

Tourists far outnumber residents in the district, whose population has steadily decreased from over 50,000 in 1980 to just under 23,000 in 2021. Naturally, incidents involving scooters are far more common here than in outlying parts of the city. During a four-day operation in September, police dealt with 288 violations by scooter users, almost twice the number in neighboring Prague 2, Expats.cz quoted city police spokeswoman Irena Seifertova as saying. Common infractions included riding on sidewalks and disregarding traffic signs.

District police dealt with almost 4,500 traffic violations involving scooters in the first seven months of 2023, according to Prague 1 police chief Miroslav Stejskal. Officers handed out fines totaling 1.1 million Czech crowns ($48,000), Czech Television quoted him as telling the district council.

Social media accounts based in Prague like @kamsitozasjebolt on Instagram reveal the most flagrant flouting of scooter regulations. Photos of e-scooters in garbage cans, in trees, and on random rooftops are among the many posts on the account, which has collected over 10,000 followers.

Prague 1 and the city authorities have long battled to protect the integrity of the city’s historic core from succumbing to tacky tourist attractions. In 2019, for instance, the district put a stop to oversized animal costumes and bubble-blowers, along with buskers, in several areas popular with tourists.

Prague City Tourism, which manages and promotes the city’s iconic landmarks, launched a campaign in 2023 as a last-ditch effort to educate tourists about proper scooter etiquette, including parking in designated areas and not riding on sidewalks. The campaign also promotes Prague’s mass transit system, frequently cited as one of the best in Europe, as an alternative to rental scooters.

The Paris Model

Other European cities are putting restrictions on e-scooters for similar reasons. Paris recently banned e-scooters altogether. In a referendum in April, 89% of voters voted against e-scooters, though notably only around 8% of registered voters in Paris participated. Malta will soon do the same. In Czechia’s second city of Brno, scooters parked outside designated areas can cost the provider a fine.

According to Lime, bans and restrictions have not dented its business that much. In Paris, for example, Lime now operates twice as many e-bikes as they did scooters, and “riders have quickly taken to them,” Lucie Krahulcova, Lime spokesperson, wrote in an email. Attempts to contact Bolt were not successful.

“There’s going to be some convincing, arguing, and I’m sure a lot of lobbying by the scooter companies,” Marc said.

…

Isabel Ames is a journalism and environmental studies student at New York University. She is a journalism intern at Transitions this fall during her study abroad semester in Prague.