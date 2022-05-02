Plus: EU border chief resigns, Renault sells stake for one ruble, Croatian jet fighters, and more.

The Big Story: Nancy Pelosi Leads Delegation to Eastern Europe in Unannounced Trip

What happened: A delegation of top U.S. Congressional leaders, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, made a surprise visit to Kyiv on Saturday to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy amid Russia’s ongoing invasion, AP reported. Pelosi and the delegation are in Poland today, where they met with President Andrzej Duda, according to ABC News.

More context: The Kyiv trip came two days after U.S. President Joe Biden asked Congress for a further $33 billion in aid to Ukraine, meant to signal to Russian leader Vladimir Putin that U.S. weapons and support to Ukraine will continue, per AP.

Worth noting: Some civilians were successfully evacuated from the devastated Ukrainian city of Mariupol over the weekend and evacuations are continuing today, RFE/RL reports. The evacuees only numbered in the hundreds, out of up to 100,000 civilians still living in the city, which has been almost totally destroyed during the Russian invasion.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

The largest university in the Czech Republic denied a Russian state media report about a Russian student being expelled, Czech Radio reports. The report on RT (formerly Russia Today) on “victims of Russophobia” claimed that a student identified as Liza recently left Charles University after the school told her that Russians students were no longer welcome. A university official said that no student named Liza had left the university this semester and also cast doubt on other aspects of the report. Czech Radio also quotes a Russian student at the university who says he has experienced no discrimination, and that the school is actually urging solidarity among students.

Southeastern Europe

Citizen access to government services in Albania has gone digital, Exit News reports, citing an official announcement. As of this month, hundreds of public service access points in government institutions, including 40 in Tirana alone, have been shut down and replaced by an e-services portal. Departments for taxes, social insurance, and civil registration, as well as the National Business Center, will now be almost entirely online, except when in-person meetings are strictly necessary, the government announced. The transition to digital is a main part of Prime Minister Edi Rama’s efforts against inefficiency and low-level corruption, Exit News says.

Croatia’s purchase of 12 French jet fighters was a mistake, President Zoran Milanovic said over the weekend, because the country lacks air defense systems and the war in Ukraine shows “how long planes last in this war,” Euractiv reports. Speaking during a May Day celebration on Sunday, Milanovic said: “We have bought something we don’t need. They are useless for warfare and will only be good for showing off … Wouldn’t we have been better off with 100 drones or 100 anti-aircraft systems?” France sold the used jet fighters to Croatia in November 2021.

Eastern Europe and Russia

French automotive giant Renault has sold its stake in Russia’s largest carmaker for one ruble, bne Intellinews reports. Renault’s 68% stake in Russia’s largest carmaker AvtoVaz was reportedly transferred to the NAMI state automotive engineering institute, and since the state technology agency Rostec owns the other 32%, the car company is now effectively state-owned. Whether AvtoVaz will retain the rights to produce the car models that were developed with Renault is unclear. The symbolic one-ruble price tag included a five-year option for Renault to regain the asset, according to the Minister of Industry announcement.

Central Asia

Kazakhstan has not released members of a Muslim online discussion group from imprisonment or conducted a “full and independent investigation” of their prosecution, despite calls from the UN six months ago to free them immediately, according to the religious news site Forum18. The National Security Service arrested nine members of the online group in 2018, sentencing them to years in prison under a sweeping law against inciting discord, insulting “religious feelings,” and spreading discriminatory information; three were also convicted of charges relating to terrorism. The United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention called on Kazakhstan in September 2021 to release the members and compensate them for their imprisonment, but five are still in prison and four are serving their sentences at home.

The Caucasus

The well-known Borjomi brand of mineral water in Georgia has stopped production because of the war in Ukraine, Eurasianet reports, citing local media. The IDS Borjomi Georgia company cited “limited access to bank accounts” and “the difficult situation created in the main markets for the sale of the company’s products” in an announcement yesterday. Though the company did not specifically mention sanctions against Russia as a reason for the shutdown, the company is majority-owned by Russia’s Alfa Group, which is under sanctions.

Borderlands

The EU border protection chief is resigning amid allegations that he was involved in forcing migrants back across borders, DW reports. Fabrice Leggeri, the head of the European Border and Coast Guard Agency – known as Frontex and tasked with border control of the European Schengen Area – offered his resignation Friday, according to the report. A joint media investion last week reported that Frontex was involved in the forced return of at least 957 asylum seekers in the Aegean Sea over an 18-month period between March 2020 and September 2021. A 2021 European Parliament report covered allegations that the bloc’s border agency was implicated in the forced returns of migrants, including in the Aegean Sea between Greece and Turkey.

