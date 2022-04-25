Plus: Slovenian PM loses, Tajikistan wants IMF money, Albanian ex-police chief busted, and more.

The Big Story: Kremlin Offers Mariupol Cease-fire After Blinken-Zelenskiy Meeting

What happened: Russian leader Vladimir Putin said the U.S. and its allies are trying but failing to “split Russian society and to destroy Russia from within,” AP reports. Putin’s comments come after a face-to-face meeting in Kyiv over the weekend between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to discuss cooperation amid Russia’s war on Ukraine.

More context: Though Russia’s recently announced offensive in the east is reportedly making little progress, five train stations in central and western Ukraine were bombed by Russia in an attempt to “systematically destroy railway infrastructure,” said the chairman of Ukraine’s state railway company, according to Ukrinform.

Russian attacks on the Mariupol steel plant, the location of the last contingent of Ukrainian troops in the city, continued over the weekend despite Moscow’s claim that it would blockade the complex instead of trying to capture it by force; today Moscow dangled a cease-fire offer to allow civilians in the plant to leave, Euronews says. The city of Luhansk is now short on water and electricity; Ukraine’s military says it has fought off 63 Russian attacks and destroyed 55 tanks in Luhansk and Donetsk in the past week, Reuters reports.

Worth noting: Four members from the four national members of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine are being held in Russian-occupied areas of Donetsk and Luhansk, the OSCE announced. The city of Zaporizhzhia, a key hub for evacuees, is preparing for an attack after reports of Russian forces massing in south-central Ukraine, CNN reports.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

A Budapest court has ruled in favor of Transparency International against the Hungarian Ministry of Human Resources in a case about government funds spent amid the coronavirus pandemic, Euractiv reports, citing Telex. The civil society NGO brought the ministry to court to force it to provide details of the 850-million-euro purchase of 16,000 ventilators, which was calculated to be double the number needed in a worst-case scenario. The court found that the ministry’s refusal to provide the information was “wholly unfounded,” according to the report, while the ministry announced it would appeal the ruling.

Southeastern Europe

The party of the right-wing prime minister of Slovenia lost badly in elections yesterday, Politico reports. Janez Jansa’s Slovenian Democratic Party was defeated by political newcomer Robert Golob’s Freedom Movement, which was launched earlier this year, by a margin of 34.5% to 23.6%, The Guardian notes. Jansa’s attempt to block funding for the national news agency, his slow response in setting up an anti-corruption body, and his generally autocratic ways were among the negatives for Jansa. It’s unclear whether Jansa will go quietly: “We expect him [Jansa] to challenge the legitimacy of the elections, just like he supported Donald Trump’s claim that the U.S. elections were fraudulent,” said political scientist Alem Maksuti, per Politico.

A court in Albania has sentenced a former chief of police to eight years in prison for smuggling cannabis in a 2017 case connected to a former interior minister, BIRN reports. Tirana’s Special Court Against Organized Crime and Corruption found Sokol Bode, once chief of police in the southern Albanian village of Dhermi, guilty in absentia of being part of a gang that smuggled drugs into Italy; his whereabouts are unknown. Italian police broke the case in 2017, causing a scandal as the leaders of the crime ring were known to be friends of then-Interior Minister Saimir Tahiri.

The Roma massacred during World War II in Croatia were remembered for the first time in a Holocaustmemorial event over the weekend, Euractiv reports. The Holocaust crimes against the Roma and Sinti that fascist Ustashe committed under the Nazi-allied Independent State of Croatia during the war were among those most poorly documented. Croatian Jews declined to participate in the event, saying the conservative government refused to condemn both the use of Ustashe slogans and historical revisionism by right-wingers; earlier this month, a government representative appeared to praise the Independent State of Croatia, saying Croatia today would not exist without it, The Times of Israel reports.

Eastern Europe and Russia

The latest nuclear saber-rattling by the Kremlin is designed to distract from Putin’s war failures in Ukraine, CNN says. Though Putin said last week’s test of a new intercontinental ballistic missile should “give thought to those who are trying to threaten Russia,” the danger to the West is extremely low, the analysis notes, and Putin’s real aim might be to distract Russians from such war failures as the recent sinking of the country’s Black Sea flagship Moskva.

After learning that his mansion was occupied by the Russian military, a Ukrainian millionaire gave its exact location to Ukrainian forces so they could bomb it, bne Intellinews reports. In an interview last week on British television, Andrey Stavnitser said he watched from Poland via a webcam in his Kyiv-region house as Russian troops broke into his home, took his security guards hostage, and looted nearby houses. He saw several military vehicles on his property, including rocket launchers. After he passed on the coordinates, the Ukrainian military shelled the area, destroying the military vehicles and a large part of the mansion, he said.

Central Asia

Tajikistan is trying to get help from Western financial institutions for the first time in a decade, though it “effectively defrauded” the International Monetary Fund in the past, according to an analysis in Eurasianet. The IMF accused the Emomali Rahmon regime of falsifying a loan application and demanded early repayment and an audit in 2008. Now the weakness of the ruble is impacting Tajikistan’s major source of revenue – money transfers from Tajik workers in Russia – and the “perennially penurious and corrupt Central Asian nation” is heavily in debt to China. First Deputy Prime Minister Davlatali Said of Tajikistan met with the World Bank in Washington last week, the World Bank announced.

