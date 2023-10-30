The Czechoslovak state broken up by the Allied capitulation to Hitler at Munich was no longer the democratic beacon it claimed to be, a noted Czech journalist writes. From Hlidaci pes.

[Transitions editor’s note: Edvard Benes succeeded his close ally Tomas Garrigue Masaryk as president of Czechoslovakia in 1935, then resigned after Britain, France, Italy, and Germany agreed to Hitler’s annexing part of Czechoslovakia at Munich in 1938. He headed the exiled Czechoslovak government in London during the war and returned to take up his old post in 1945. Less than three years later, he resigned for a second time in the wake of the Communist Party’s taking power in February 1948. He died six months later.]

The highest Jewish holiday, Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, fell this year very near the anniversary of the Munich Agreement in 1938. For Sephardic Jews, Yom Kippur is the “day of torment of the soul” and at the same time a day of “cleansing from sin.” The way in which the 85th anniversary of Munich was commemorated in the Czech Republic last month once again demonstrates that Czech society, after more than eight decades, does not comprehend either the basic meaning of atonement or the importance of purging one’s sins. Rather, it revels all the more in the self-pitying pose of perpetually anxious helplessness, that Sephardic “torment of souls.”

By now, mild criticism of former Czechoslovak President Edvard Benes has become acceptable. This can be seen as a step forward. Thinking about the problem of Munich, however, is still constrained by the secondary question of whether Czechoslovakia should, or should not, have defended itself by military means.

That the entire constitutional system of independent Czechoslovakia had already collapsed half a year before, and the parliament and government stopped functioning, remains off the radar. And so does the point that the entire foreign policy concept of the Czechoslovak state had collapsed by no later than 1935 and the incapacity of its leaders had brought the country into total international isolation.

Far from reaching reconciliation or forgiveness, we still refuse to look into our own souls and our own errors.

The leaders of Britain, France, Germany, and Italy arrive in Munich in late September 1938, where in the words of the Gaumont newsreel announcer, these “four men of destiny” signed “the agreement which meant peace for Europe.” Video copyright Thomson Reuters.

The Price of Nine Dead Soldiers

The question of defending the territory of a sovereign state is a meaningless one. The state, and the society that constructs it, lose a sense of their very existence if in any situation they fail to resist aggression.

It is immaterial for how long and with how much symbolic meaning. It’s as though Czech politics has never understood that the greatest symbol is to act, rather than not to act.

We use “Munichism” against others, yet we ourselves are the biggest Munichists. And we will be until we stop repeating the big Munichist lie: that we were betrayed and thus are forever guiltless.

We had ditched all the state-forming values of humanism and democracy long before September 1938. There was nothing we could do, supposedly, so without any resistance we handed the enemy the huge, undamaged arms industry, all the trappings of a modern army, gold reserves, our dignity and self-respect – and in short order, our Czechoslovak Jews and the Czech- and German-speaking antifascists. There is no excuse – we did not have to demean ourselves. They say we were powerless – but this is no explanation of why lawyers, doctors, public servants, and even some theaters began excluding Jews from their ranks just a few days after Munich.

The Nazis were not doing this at that time. Czechs were doing it to Czechs. Nothing prevented the state and society at that moment from at least trying to protect thousands of Jewish families by allowing them to emigrate.

This heroic effort was done for us in a successful, private campaign by a young English banker, Nicholas Winton, with a handful of British friends. Where was the state-forming Czechoslovak humanism?

Much smaller Denmark, in a much more hopeless situation in April 1949, did not give up. King Christian X ordered an end to the military resistance after just six hours. But, at the cost of nine soldiers killed, Denmark was able to capitulate on terms that preserved its dignity, statehood, and honor.

The Danish king did not flee like Edvard Benes. Not at all. Practically every day he rode on horseback through the streets of the capital, giving his fellow citizens a sense of heroism and hope. Danish society succeeded in saving more than 90 percent of its Jews.

German-Speaking Democrats

Other states fought to preserve their dignity in times of despair: Finland, Poland, Norway, the Baltic republics, Yugoslavia, Greece … Czech society did not lift a finger to preserve the lives of hundreds of thousands threatened by Nazism.

Six months before Munich, after Germany annexed Austria in the Anschluss, we forcibly expelled thousands of Jewish refugees back into the hands of Nazi functionaries; we sent tens of thousands of Czechoslovak citizens – Jews and left-wing anti-Nazis from the occupied Sudetenland – straight into the hands of the Gestapo.

Let us recall, too, the brutal ultimatum from the leadership of the home resistance in the autumn of 1944, demanding the expulsion of “all Germans and Jews” from the postwar republic. Humane ideals? Democracy? Sheer lies.

If we are to support the Munich lie we must deny the resistance to Hitler among left-wing and Catholic Sudeten Germans and the hundreds of victims among the partisan groups.

These were Czechoslovaks who held dear the ideals of supranational democracy, patriotism, civic duty, and humanitarianism.

Czechoslovak democrats, German speakers, against Nazis speaking the same language. They were a hundred times more precious for Czechoslovak democracy than all the Czech collaborators put together. Yet after the war we preferred to expel them all. Who knows of them today?

For decades we ourselves denied the acts of thousands of our fliers and soldiers on the Western front. We even sent hundreds of them to long stretches in the labor camps.

Dignity in the Dustbin

To keep alive the concept of our innocence we must also feed the lying legend of Edvard Benes, said to have been a statesman of keen judgment and foresight who was finally betrayed by a cabal of Czechoslovak communists.

He himself was part of the lie. He personally – at Moscow’s request even before the war ended – liquidated the leadership of the Czechoslovak forces in the West, and no sooner had he returned to Prague than he shoved aside all members of the home resistance.

We must keep lying about the democratic nature of the postwar state and society, muffle talk of the ethnic and political purges, the jailings of opponents, censorship, the truth that all the so-called democratic political parties unanimously approved both the banning of the opposition and the handover of all levers of power and control in the state to an already openly totalitarian Communist Party.

Let us stop viewing Munich as betrayal by our allies. It was the by then non-existent Czechoslovaks who betrayed the ideals on which the Czechoslovak Republic was founded. Munich merely allowed us to toss out that dignity, which to this day our politics and culture do not regard as something important.

But it’s never too late to start speaking the truth. It’s tried and tested – purging of sin brings one to atonement. Now is the time to start tearing down our Munich lies.

…

Jan Urban is a journalist, former dissident, and co-founder of the Civic Forum movement. In the 1990s he was the publisher of the print predecessor of Transitions. He currently teaches at New York University’s Prague campus.

This essay was originally published in Hlidaci pes, a Czech journal of news and comment. Republished with permission. Translated by Ky Krauthamer.