How Bulgaria’s discouraging demographics shape the national mood and prospects.

“One million fewer Bulgarians in 2050.” “Bulgaria’s population set to shrink by a fourth.” “Bulgarians will disappear by 2146.” “We lose one small town every year.”

Headlines like these sell in Bulgaria; in the mouths of politicians, they win votes. If you read them en route to Sofia – and you have never met a Bulgarian – you can easily fall into despair. Is this the land of doom? Luckily, a day – and a good dinner with wine and shopska salad – later, the mood will brighten. However, the question remains: Why are Bulgarians so obsessed with their extinction?

Facts give some support. Bulgaria’s territory is the same size as South Korea’s – but the population is seven times smaller. There are fewer births, more deaths, and worse living standards than in most European Union countries.

Demography fatigue is common in Europe; in its eastern part it turns into tragedy. By 2050, Germany’s population could fall by 15 million – but it does not seem to be such a problem as small Lithuania losing one-fifth of its population since 1989. Rare are cases like Poland, which donates people to Western Europe (like the famously fictitious Polish plumber who haunted the French referendum on the European Constitution in 2005) but gains an influx of Ukrainians. Normally, former Soviet bloc countries are on the losing side in the demographic game.

The explanation seems obvious. The population plunge is the ultimate result of people migrating from village to city. This is why the wealthy urbanization of the West, born out of economic miracles and sexual revolutions, cannot be compared with the misery of the former communist East, where workers went from a gloomy countryside to somber apartment blocks and grim factories. During a demographic decline, you are better off rich than poor.

And you go West. In the 1980s Bulgaria waited for its 9th million citizen. The last census, taken in 2021, is still being processed but the figures show a population of well below 7 million. The hardships of transition – and the open borders – have made people impatient with constant reforms and inevitable injustices. As political scientist Ivan Krastev likes to say, “instead of changing the system, they [the emigrants] change the country.”

The system does indeed require change. Bulgaria is Europe’s number one in cardiovascular diseases. In traffic accidents it trails only neighboring Romania. With 38,000 official COVID fatalities, Bulgaria is second to Peru in the entire world in per capita deaths. Neither state nor society seems to care much. Failures here are taken with a grain of carelessness and salty jokes. “Sure, we will disappear. But first, we will spoil the EU, like we did with the Byzantine, Ottoman, and Soviet empires.”

The failure of Bulgarian systems looks much weirder, compared with the brilliance of Bulgarian youth. On 12 May, former U.S. President Bill Clinton visited Bulgaria and remarked on the astonishing achievements of Bulgarian students against the backdrop of the country’s worst-in-the-EU living standards. Whatever the explanation might be, the obvious outcome is more emigration.

This uncompromising picture leaves a huge imprint on Bulgarian public life. Unlike other rankings, Bulgaria leads one in particular – pessimism. The most tragic pieces of contemporary art – novels, plays, movies – tell sad stories about solitary old people who connect with their emigrant grandchildren via Skype. The mood is felt even in the arena of fake news, where one popular item, aptly designed to fit local bleakness, purports to quote an EU commissioner saying that Bulgaria will disappear in 40 years.

In politics and society, projects that embrace young and successful migrants coming home win sympathies. Such was the case with Prime Minister Ivan Kostov’s “Bulgarian Easter” scheme in the late 1990s and King Simeon’s yuppies in 2001, who became ministers in their early 30s. The newest re-incarnation of this mood is the “We Continue the Change” party. Kiril Petkov and Assen Vassilev, who briefly became prime minister and deputy prime minister respectively, are successful overseas Bulgarians with Harvard diplomas.

Again, no surprise. A graying nation is hoping for a demographic miracle. What if the kids return some day?

Well, they would rather not. Demographic trends are hard to reverse. Despite its spectacular success, Ireland has still not returned to its peak population from before the potato famine in the 1840s. All the active measures of Viktor Orban did not help stem Hungary’s population loss. As French sociologist Auguste Comte is often (maybe wrongly) quoted as saying, “demography is destiny.”

Perhaps Bulgaria cannot escape its destiny but can evade the gloom. A good start would be to begin fixing its problems. To have less people might be a blessing in disguise: you have more space and more options for a swift career rise. With corruption lowered and effectiveness raised, the jolly Bulgarian spirit from the dinner parties might join forces with the healthy skepticism of the headlines and do wonders. As the vibrant local IT sector proves, nothing here is as bad as it looks.

Some optimism from the political and intellectual leaders might help. After all, you are what you believe in.

…

Boyko Vassilev is the moderator and producer of the weekly Panorama news talk show on Bulgarian National Television.