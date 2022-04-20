Some Bulgarians refuse to believe that Russians are committing atrocities.

A Bulgarian presenter from a marginal TV channel shows a man having a smoke while lying in a body bag.

The claim: Ukraine’s stories about the mass casualties in Bucha inflicted by Russian military forces are fake. The clickbait: huge, with headlines such as “Brilliant analysis.” Fact check: It’s actually a video made by a Russian rapper, shot before the war.

And this is supposed to be the most documented war in history.

Thousands of videos show the grim facts of Russia’s invasion in Ukraine. Thousands of witnesses give testimonies to broadcasters, who often witness the evidence themselves. Hundreds of fact checkers examine internet footage and expose bots and trolls. Drones, sophisticated computer programs, and all kinds of state-of-the-art technology help them do it.

In theory, Putin supporters in Russia and elsewhere already should have been more than convinced where the truth lies. At least this is what many in the West anticipated, or at least hoped. Yet it did not happen.

Russians don’t believe even their relatives in Ukraine, those relatives have recounted. They’re told, “Your propaganda made that up.”

The results of this month’s election in Serbia show that the pro-Russian version has a strong presence there as well. Few dared to challenge the Russian narrative, and President Aleksandar Vucic – who has long-time friendly relations with Putin – won by a large margin. War can make people believe unbelievable things. Russia is at war now; Serbia was at war only a couple of decades ago.

Chronic Nonbelievers

Even in Bulgaria, an EU and NATO member, some people choose to not believe that Russian atrocities happened. And some, albeit a small minority, approve of them. According to polling agency Trend, 16% of Bulgarians think Putin’s aggression is justified.

But why? Are these people brainwashed by Russian propaganda? Perhaps. But I take that view with a grain of salt. I was born in 1970, raised under communism, and I remember what real propaganda meant. Few fell for it then. Even in the heart of today’s media jungle, Russians and Bulgarians surely cannot be more brainwashed than they were then.

Or maybe these people are genuinely stupid? Many from the liberal Facebook crowd think so, but I doubt it’s the case. Various experts, from Nobel prize-winning psychologist Daniel Kahneman to BBC science journalist David Robson, explain why clever people can believe in stupid things, such as conspiracy theories. Appearing on Bulgarian public TV, Robson, who wrote a book called The Intelligence Trap, described the phenomenon of lazy thinking: We do not look into details and rely on intuition. And even when we apply our brains, we consider issues one-sidedly, struggling to protect our identities.

The latter makes sense in Bulgaria. If you are a Russophile, raised in a Russophile family, you tend to ignore any fact and argument that casts a shadow on Russia. Nobody can force you to believe what you don’t want to believe.

Bubbles of Hate

But there is something bigger than that, and it has nothing to do with Russia. It is about the effects of social media and globe-spanning tech companies. Their algorithms have brought echo bubbles, hate, and division. Bubbles feed us with what we already know and can easily digest. Hate travels faster than love, as whistle blowers like techno-pioneer Jaron Lanier have shown. Toxic division is the result.

We have seen it in the coronavirus vaccine debate, which left Bulgaria as one of the least-vaccinated countries in Europe, and with one of the highest mortality rates in the world.

And now, enter the war. Take the above-mentioned TV presenter. Barely known in Bulgaria, a star in his small bubble. Russian media often interview him, with identifiers such as “popular Bulgarian politician and expert.”

Maybe that is why Bozhidar Bozhanov, the young Bulgarian minister of electronic governance, has addressed Facebook, the biggest social network in Bulgaria. He asked for assistance in tackling Russian propaganda, repelling troll attacks, and countering general anti-democratic activity. Bozhanov also complained about Facebook allegedly removing profiles of pro-Western opinion-makers.

A former computer programmer, Bozhanov reports in his blog that he has not had much success. “We receive just blanket answers – or absence of answers – while [the] information war is developing,” he writes.

What can be done, then? Bozhanov proposes changes in legislation to instill more transparency and restrict “algorithmic amplification of non-authentically distributed content,” aka limiting the reach of bots and trolls.

Of course, there are other tactics. Journalists can do more to distribute facts and fact-check fake news. Public intellectuals should speak up. Experts should find ways to explain to the hesitant. And ultimately, Putin might screw up completely and discredit himself globally.

But the larger, underlying problem won’t go away. The echo chambers will stay with us, perhaps forever. And the obvious truth will be a debatable issue in years to come.

Boyko Vassilev is the moderator and producer of the weekly Panorama news talk show on Bulgarian National Television.