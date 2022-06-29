Plus: Uzbek smuggling tunnels, Lithuanian cannabis, Polish court supports LGBTQ rights, and more.

The Big Story: Finland and Sweden Move Toward NATO Membership After Turkish Deal

What happened: Turkey signed a joint statement with Finland and Sweden yesterday supporting the two countries’ bids to join NATO, AP reports. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the formal invitation for the two countries to join would be issued today. Membership would then have to be ratified by all 30 nations of the defensive bloc.

More context: Turkey had previously blocked the move, accusing the two countries of supporting and harboring Kurdish militants and other groups that Ankara deems terrorists. As part of the agreement, Finland and Sweden vowed not to support some of the groups and also agreed to cancel any weapon embargos to Turkey, EUobserver reports.

Worth noting: The Russian invasion of Ukraine, which President Vladimir Putin partly attempted to justify by citingNATO expansion, caused Sweden and Finland to change course from their nonaligned status and to apply to join NATO as protection against Russia. “He wanted less NATO. Now President Putin is getting more NATO on his borders, Stoltenberg said. “So what he gets is the opposite of what he actually demanded.”

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Poland’s top appeals court ruled yesterday that four Polish towns must cancel their “LGBT-free” resolutions, Euronews reports. Poland’s ruling Law and Justice Party (PiS) has claimed that “LGBT ideology” undermines the country’s religious values, which sparked yet another of its conflicts with the EU. The European Parliament passed a resolution last year declaring the entire bloc of nations a “freedom zone” for LGBTQ people.

A Czech senator and a coalition of civil rights groups are calling for the resignation of Public Defender of Rights Stanislav Krecek, Romea.cz reports. The move comes after the Czech Senate passed a resolution last week condemning Krecek’s “biased and xenophobic” remarks, and following Krecek’s unusual move earlier this week of removing authority from his deputy. Prime Minister Petr Fiala said he expects an explanation from Krecek upon his return from the NATO summit in Madrid, according to local media cited by Romea.cz.

The Lithuanian parliament voted yesterday to take a step towards the decriminalization of the possession of small amounts of marijuana, LRT reports. The legal amendments must now be discussed in committee.

Southeastern Europe

The Russian Embassy in Bulgaria has been effectively shut down after Sofia expelled 70 diplomats – about 50% of the staff – saying they were suspected of being spies, BIRN reports. The largest single expulsion of Russian diplomats in Bulgaria’s history, the move by outgoing Prime Minister Kiril Petkov came after the embassy solicited public donations to support Russian soldiers on Monday.

Eastern Europe and Russia

In a virtual address to the UN Security Council yesterday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the UN to expel Russia for being a terrorist state carrying out “daily terrorist acts,” Axios reports. However, as a UN Security Council permanent member, Russia has the power to veto any such move.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, now a deputy chairman of the Kremlin’s security council, reacted to Moldova’s successful EU candidacy news with some inscrutable suggestions that Moldova should merge with EU member Romania in order to achieve full membership in the EU. The Romanian Foreign Ministry responded by saying Medvedev’s “statements indicate … a high degree of frustration,” according to Romania Insider.

Russia’s bombing of a Ukrainian shopping mall on Monday got zero mention in Russian media, The Guardian reported. Coverage only began once the Russian Defense Ministry claimed without evidence that the shopping center served as an ammunition depot. Moscow’s deputy ambassador to the UN claimed that Ukraine bombed itself in order to blame Russia, BBC reports.

Central Asia

The underground tunnels found by security officials along the Kyrgyz border with Uzbekistan are most likely being used to smuggle everything from illegal migrants and consumer goods to weapons and gold, Eurasianet reports. Kyrgyzstan’s security services recently discovered four of the tunnels.

The Caucasus

Georgia’s NATO aspirations have received strong support from North Macedonia, Agenda.ge reports. President Stevo Pendarovski said today that North Macedonia, a NATO member since 2020, “openly supports the bid of Georgians to enter NATO,” adding that he sees no reason not to allow Georgia to join.

