Plus, Polish coal miners protest Turow mine decision, Russia-NATO relationship on the rocks, and more.

The Big Story: Rate Cuts Cause Turkish Currency to Slump to Lowest Level Ever

What happened: The Turkish lira dropped a further 1% to an all-time low today, one day after the Central Bank cut rates by 200 basis points, Reuters reports. Opposition politicians as well as economists criticized the move, which comes in spite of rising inflation.

More context: The lira has depreciated 23% so far in 2021, resulting in inflation rates near 20%. The Central Bank’s rate cut came after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan asked the bank to ease policy. The leader of Turkey’s main opposition Republican People’s Party, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, said the rate cut was a “betrayal of the country” ordered by Erdogan.

Worth noting: Erdogan’s influence in economic matters has eroded the credibility of Turkish policies in recent years, Al Jazeera reports. Erdogan fired three members of the Central Banks’ monetary policy committee last week. “In the end the decisions on … monetary policy are no longer taken by the Central Bank itself but are taken in the President’s Palace,” an unnamed Commerzbank analyst told Al Jazeera.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Beijing warned Prague and Bratislava of repercussions over the upcoming visit of Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu to Central Europe, Reuters reports. Wu will attend a forum next week in Slovakia organized by a local think tank; he is scheduled to meet with the speaker of the Czech Senate, Milos Vystrcil, and Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said they would be watching Wu’s “scuttling about” closely, adding that China “will take proper and necessary measures to firmly defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity. No one should have illusions about this.” Beijing sees Taiwan as one of its territories, and has long put pressure on Taipei to accept China’s sovereignty.

Around 2,000 Polish coal miners protested today in Luxembourg against an EU court order to shut down the Turow coal mine, AP reports. “Closing the mine would mean a big shortage of energy and a cataclysm in Poland’s energy system,” said Jaroslaw Grzesik, head of the Solidarity union’s mining branch. Polish authorities vowed to keep the Turow coal mine operating despite a 500,000-euro daily fine for its operation that the European Court of Justice announced last month. The protesters first went to the Court of Justice to proclaim that the ruling was unjustified and that it threatened Poland’s energy security; they then went to the Czech Embassy to protest the Czech role in the court order.

Southeastern Europe

The issue of people who disappeared or were killed in Albania during the communist era is an administrative matter and government prosecutors have no role to play in the matter, said Prosecutor Sokol Stojani of the General Prosecution Office in Tirana, according to BIRN. The European Commission raised the issue in last week’s annual progress report on Albania’s EU membership aspirations. “During the reporting period, the prosecutor’s offices failed to conduct any ‘ex officio’ investigation on missing persons cases during the communist era,” the European Commission report said. To date, Albania has not investigated any crimes that occurred during its communist period.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Authorities in Kyiv closed schools in coronavirus hotspots across Ukraine, Reuters reports. In addition to today’s closures, the government also announced the introduction of a requirement for vaccine certificates or negative tests in order to access public transport in Kyiv. Schools in the Ukrainian capital were ordered closed for two weeks; in other “red zone” areas of high infection, the schools are allowed to reopen if all the teachers are vaccinated. In order to boost its low vaccination rates, Ukraine has made the coronavirus shots mandatory for certain government employees, including teachers, and has also banned the unvaccinated from access to restaurants, sports events, and other public activities.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that the organization’s relationship with Russia has hit its lowest point since the end of the Cold War, RFE/RL reports. “We still have avenues and channels for communications with Russia, but we regret the Russian decision to close the two NATO offices in Moscow, and to also stop their activity at that NATO mission here [at the Brussels headquarters],” Stoltenberg said. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced this week that Russia will suspend its NATO mission. The move came after NATO expelled eight Russian diplomats from the Brussels headquarters earlier this month, accusing them of spying. German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said that the Russian mission to NATO used its diplomatic status to carry out intelligence operations, which “isn’t new behavior.”

Moldova’s parliament approved a state of emergency after Chisinau failed to reach a new gas deal with Russia, Reuters reports. “We are in a critical situation. The pressure in the gas transportation system is at a critical level for the functioning of natural gas transportation systems,” Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said. Moldova has been in intense negotiations with the Russian state company Gazprom over an extension of its gas supply contract, while a number of Moldovan politicians have been negotiating with European countries to find alternatives to Russian gas, Gavrilita said earlier this week. The state of emergency allows the government to buy gas from other sources.

The Caucasus

Azerbaijan’s State Security Service has detained several Shiite clerics amid growing tensions with neighboring Iran, Eurasianet reports. Earlier this week, cleric Ilgar Ibrahimoglu said on Facebook that he had been detained for political reasons and was later released. “Whatever is happening today, we hope the waters will clear,” he said in an apparent reference to tensions between Azerbaijan and Iran. Opposition politician and analyst Zardusht Alizadeh expressed a similar view, saying “As a result of these tensions, people who are loyal to Iran, defend Iran, admire Iran, love Iran and speak positively about Iran are being arrested.” In addition to Ibrahimoglu, the State Security Service also detained four other men, all of whom are members of the public union “Assembly of Clergy of Azerbaijan” and work at a religion-based website, maide.az.

