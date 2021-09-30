Plus, recycling in Slovakia, new coronavirus rules in Armenia, and more.

The Big Story: Putin Hails Talks With Erdogan

What happened: Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan for talks in Sochi yesterday, Euronews reports. The meeting marks an end to a period of self-isolation for Putin after he came into contact with people infected with the coronavirus.

More context: Although neither of them made any media statement after the talks, Putin said that relations between Russia and Turkey were developing positively thanks to their ability to find “compromises,” RFE/RL notes. Erdogan labeled his meeting with Putin as “productive.”

Worth noting: Syria was expected to be at the top of their agenda, given that Ankara and Moscow take different sides in the conflict. Erdogan had previously told Putin that “the peace there depends on Turkey-Russia relations.” Other possible topics included security issues such as Turkey’s plan to purchase Russian weapons, which has met with opposition from the United States.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Slovak media are disputing Eurostat figures saying that Slovakia recycles 38.5% of its waste, Euractiv reports. According to a number of sources cited by the Slovak news outlet Dennik N, some of the plastic waste reported as recycled goes to incineration plants or landfills, resulting in a real recycling rate much lower that the Eurostat figure. Slovak media also reports that recycling figures are artificially inflated because they are based on printed confirmations of recycled industrial waste which are then used to falsely report the recycling of household waste, which is mainly plastic. Recycling household waste is more costly and therefore less profitable.

A digital investigation by Amnesty International documented an illegal pushback of a group of migrants into Belarus from Poland. “Forcing people back who are trying to claim asylum without an individual assessment of their protection needs is against European and international law,” said Eve Geddie, director of Amnesty International’s European Institutions Office. European Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson is meeting with Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski today to discuss the migrant crisis that has been ongoing for several months at Poland’s border with Belarus.

Southeastern Europe

EU countries are considering travel restrictions on Eastern European and Balkan countries due to “abuses,” RFE/RL reports, citing an internal EU document. The document said that Germany, France, and Italy have reported surges in “unauthorized residence offenses,” such as unlawful residency and unfounded asylum claims, by citizens of Albania, Moldova, Ukraine, and Serbia. Additionally, Georgian asylum claims over the past three months have increased by 50% compared to the same period in 2019. Germany and Italy cited problems with Moldovan citizens, while France mentioned problems caused by nationals from Albania, Georgia, and Serbia.

Bulgarian doctors are concerned about the number of people buying COVID-19 vaccination certificates on the black market instead of getting the actual shots, BIRN reports. According to virologist Dr. Radka Argirov, “most of the people who appear to be vaccinated but are hospitalized have managed to acquire the documentation in some way or another.” Argirova’s comments confirm some of the information that has been circulating on social media, along with the unconfirmed reports that say the price of a fake vaccination certificate or negative PCR test is around 200 to 300 euros. Bulgaria has the lowest vaccination rate in the EU, with only around 20% reported to be fully vaccinated.

Eastern Europe and Russia

The head of a Russian cyber security firm with international clients has been detained, allegedly for state treason, the BBC reports. Moscow did not detail the charges against Ilya Sachkov, who was ordered to be held in custody for two months. An unnamed security source cited by Russian state news agency Tass said that Sachkov, who has previously been awarded by President Vladimir Putin for his work, denied passing on secret information to foreign intelligence services. Sachkov’s company Group-IB specializes in the detection and prevention of cyberattacks and includes among its clients the international police agency Interpol as well as other global entities.

In a bid to gain influence in Crimea, Ukraine is offering online education and healthcare to residents of the Russian-annexed peninsula, Reuters reports. The Ukrainian government approved the new measures yesterday, which include online education classes, online offers of summer holiday camps for Crimean school children, and online medical consultations, as well as access to health care in the Kyiv-controlled territory. There are also plans for new roads in the Ukrainian regions bordering Crimea as well as an increase in state funding for services such as COVID testing and vaccination centers, measures designed to encourage Crimean residents to cross into Kyiv-controlled areas.

The Caucasus

Many Armenians are opposing new rules meant to boost low coronavirus vaccination rates, Eurasianet reports. Coming into force tomorrow, the new rules require employees to submit proof of vaccination or take a PCR test every 14 days, measures that might prove costly for locals. Also, the regulations are weak and hard to enforce because the government has failed to make the necessary changes in the labor law, according to Gagik Makaryan of the Republican Union of Employers. He said the new rules leave employers between a rock and a hard place; employers could be fined by the government if they don’t implement the restriction, or sued by employees and fined by the courts if they do.

Central Asia