Plus, Bulgaria at odds with European surveillance rules, UK denying entry to Romanians, and more.

The Big Story: U.S. Calls for Investigation of Nationalist Celebrations in Republika Srpska

What happened: Washington asked Bosnian authorities yesterday to look into reports that recent celebrations in Republika Srpska glorified war criminals, Reuters reports. “We urge competent authorities to investigate these incidents without delay and to hold the responsible individuals accountable,” a State Department spokesperson said in a statement.

More context: Despite a ban on public commemorations of the day in 1992 when the autonomous Republika Srpska declared its independence – leading to a bloody war in the region – Bosnian Serbs celebrated on 9 January anyway. The date is also a religious holiday for Orthodox Christian Serbs that Bosnia’s Constitutional Court has also declared illegal to celebrate, on the grounds that it discriminates against the region’s Muslim Bosniak and Catholic Croat communities.

Worth noting: “The United States is deeply concerned over reports of hate speech, glorification of war criminals and provocative incidents targeting returnees in the Republika Srpska entity over the weekend,” the statement said, according to the news website N1.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Poland passed the milestone of 100,000 coronavirus deaths yesterday, AP reports. Almost a quarter of them have occurred since the highly infectious Omicron virus strain began to circulate last October. Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said that 493 people with COVID-19 died yesterday, which pushed the overall pandemic death toll to 100,254 people. Over 18,000 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized, making this “the most difficult situation compared to other waves,” Niedzielski said. One contributing factor in the high death toll is that Poland is the EU nation with the lowest number of working doctors in proportion to its population, 2.4 doctors per 1,000 inhabitants, compared to 4.5 in Germany. Also, unvaccinated people accounted for 83% of deaths, a percentage rising to 90% for unvaccinated people under age 44.

A new mural in the northern Czech Republic is said to be the largest piece of illegal street art in the country and is possible to see on Google Earth, the TV Nova website reports. The mural, entitled “Prayer” and depicting a naked woman, recently appeared on the rooftop of an abandoned building near the village of Maxov. The mural’s creators, known as Unlimited Freedom Ritchie and JW Mind Strike, wrote on social media that it covers almost 500 square meters and required 60 kilograms of paint as well as two days of work, according to Expats.cz. The mural’s environmentally-friendly paint is reportedly able to remove dirt from the atmosphere and serve a function similar to a comparable area of forest.

Southeastern Europe

The European Court of Human Rights ruled that Bulgaria’s legislation on secret surveillance breaches the European human rights convention, AP reports. In a statement yesterday, the ECHR wrote that the “legislation governing secret surveillance did not meet the quality-of-law requirement” in the European Convention on Human Rights, and the Bulgarian government “was unable to keep surveillance to only that which was necessary.” Two human rights groups and two Bulgarian lawyers, Mihail Ekemdzhiev and Alexander Kashamov, originally brought the case to the ECHR in 2012; the case has been updated with new evidence from the last ten years. The ECHR also said that Bulgarian laws regulating wiretapping and surveillance are of poor quality and cannot guarantee that the right to privacy is up to the standard of a democratic society.

Romanians make up the largest group of EU nationals denied entry into the UK last year, the London business newspaper City A.M. reports. According to data from the UK law firm Bates Wells, the number of European nationals stopped at the border in the third quarter of last year increased to 5,266 people, compared to 3,955 the previous quarter. Out of that total, Romanians represented 56%, followed by Bulgarians at 10%, and Poles at 7%. The Home Office has stepped up its border checks since the UK left the EU; 12,515 EU nationals have been stopped at the UK border since Brexit, compared to only 1,150 in 2020. Chetal Patel of Bates Wells said “the fact that Romanians and other Eastern European nationalities continue to be disproportionately impacted, does indicate that some profiling may be taking place.”

Eastern Europe and Russia

Two Belarusian cross-country skiers said they were prohibited from taking part in competitions due to accusations of supporting the Belarusian opposition, RFE/RL reports. Svyatlana Andryyuk and Darya Dalidovich said yesterday that the Belarus Ski Union annulled their individual athlete registrations in December. As a result, they can no longer take part in official competitions organized by the International Ski Federation such as the upcoming qualifications for the Olympic Games in Beijing. The two skiers said that the head of the Belarus Cross-Country Skiing Federation, Alyaksandr Darakhovich, ordered officials in November to ban them from competing. Both athletes also said that they do not publicly express political views.

Russian authorities are sounding alarm bells over a surge in coronavirus cases due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant, The Moscow Times reports. Russian President Vladimir Putin said today that the country has just a “few weeks” to prepare for a new wave of infections. Anna Popova, head of Russia’s consumer health regulator Rospotrebnadzor that manages pandemic measures, said that Omicron infections tripled during the country’s extended New Year holidays, and that infections could pass 100,000 per day in an “unfavorable scenario.” Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said yesterday that Omicron has a “significant” presence in the Russian capital, and foresaw a major increase in infections within 10 days, adding that “it is quite possible that we will face a worse situation than in previous waves.”

The Caucasus

Armenia announced that three of its soldiers were killed in recent clashes with Azerbaijan as tensions increase along their mutual border, RFE/RL reports. The body of the third dead soldier was found in the area of a recent battle with Azerbaijani forces, the Armenian Defense Ministry said today. Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said that the soldier was killed “as a result of an Armenian provocation in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Kalbacar district.” Yerevan and Baku have been trading accusations over the recent escalation on their mutual border, with Baku saying “the entire responsibility for the latest tensions lies with the military-political leadership of Armenia.” Observers fear the recent developments could lead to another full-scale war, like the autumn 2021 conflict that left 6,500 dead.

Central Asia