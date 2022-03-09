Plus, Fistfights Over Cooking Oil in Turkey, Lithuania Stops Vaccines for Bangladesh, and more.

The Big Story: Zelenskiy Frustrated with NATO as U.S. Vice President Arrives in Poland

What happened: Some evacuation corridors opened for civilians to flee from Ukraine’s cities during today’s ceasefire agreement, but reports are mixed on whether the escape routes are working. Only the corridor in the city of Sumy appears to be fully open, with cars full of civilians successfully fleeing, according to the governor there, Reuters reports. However, there is no corridor out of Mariupol, which the Red Cross said is suffering “apocalyptic” conditions. People in the city are scavenging for food and water; escape routes and ceasefires are failing there, as well as in Enerhodar in the south, Volnovakha in the southeast, Izyum in the east, and several towns around the capital of Kyiv, AP reports. Previous evacuation corridors have been bombed by Russian military.

More context: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to arrive in Poland today amid a controversy about supplying jets to Ukraine, CNN reports. Reportedly surprising Washington, Poland proposed yesterday that its fleet of MiG jets be turned over to the United States so they could be delivered to Ukraine, but Washington rejected the idea, wary of provoking Russia through such direct assistance. Harris will attempt to solve the diplomatic blunder while assuring the region of NATO commitment, the report said.

Worth noting: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is so frustrated with the lack of support from NATO that he is abandoning hope for Ukraine to become a NATO member, according to bne Intellinews. “I have cooled down regarding this question a long time ago after we understood that NATO is not prepared to accept Ukraine,” Zelenskiy said in an interview yesterday, adding NATO is “afraid of controversial things” and “scared of confrontation with Russia.” Zelenskiy said that Ukrainian deaths will be “NATO’s fault” due to the alliance’s refusal to implement a No Fly Zone over Ukraine.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Lithuania has canceled its shipment of coronavirus vaccines to Bangladesh over the country’s stance on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, The Week reports. Bangladesh, which as of 7 March has over 1.9 million coronavirus cases and 29,089 deaths, abstained in the vote at the UN General Assembly last week to condemn the invasion. However, the country’s Foreign Ministry said Bangladesh supports Ukraine’s territorial integrity . “If you read the resolution wording, it is not to stop the war, but to blame someone,” Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said on Sunday, according to The Daily Star. “We want peace. We don’t want war … So, we expect the UN charter to be followed,” he said.





has canceled its shipment of to over the country’s stance on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, The Week reports. Bangladesh, which as of 7 March has over 1.9 million coronavirus cases and 29,089 deaths, abstained in the vote at the UN General Assembly last week to condemn the invasion. However, the country’s Foreign Ministry said Bangladesh supports . “If you read the resolution wording, it is not to stop the war, but to blame someone,” Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said on Sunday, according to The Daily Star. “We want peace. We don’t want war … So, we expect the UN charter to be followed,” he said. Two U.S. Navy destroyers in the Black Sea have Russia concerned, Interfax reports. The Russian National Defense Control Center announced on 7 March that the Russian military started monitoring the U.S. destroyers that had entered the Black Sea from the Baltic Sea. Russia’s Baltic Fleet ships conducted air defense drills in the presence of two destroyers. “The practical exercise involved the crews of a total of about 15 surface ships of the Baltic Fleet,” the center said, adding that the exercises were part of “a planned training exercise to practice defending the Kaliningrad region’s coast amid a threat of missile strikes by a simulated enemy’s naval units from the Baltic Sea.”

Southeastern Europe

Efforts by the West to stabilize regional relations after Russia’s attack on Ukraine might lead to Romania, Slovakia, Greece, and Spain to finally recognize Kosovo as a sovereign state, BIRN reports. An analysis, also on the BIRN website, says that Kosovo’s independence has been used by Russia in its military takeovers of South Ossetia and Abkhazia, and Russia literally cited Kosovo in the written declaration of independence of Crimea when Russian forces invaded the Ukrainian peninsula in 2014. That supposed independence did not last long; Crimea was subsequently annexed into the Russian Federation, BIRN notes.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Why “Z”? An analysis in The Economist traces the propaganda uses of the “Z” symbol found on Russian military tanks and other vehicles in the invasion of Ukraine, but notes that no one really knows why the symbol is used. The best guess is it stands for “zapad,” meaning “west” in Russian, though the Russian Cyrillic alphabet does not use the symbol. But the “Z” is now officially representing support for the Russian invasion: Russian state broadcaster RT is selling “Z” T-shirts, a Russian athlete put one on his jersey, and the Defense Ministry suggested it stands for “za”, meaning “for” in Russian, as in “for victory.” The use of the letter in media campaigns didn’t start until several days after the start of the invasion, which seems to indicate that Russia’s propaganda war was as poorly planned as much of their invasion is turning out to be, The Economist notes.

A dual Russian-American citizen has been charged with spying in the United States, CNN reports. The criminal complaint says Elena Branson, who moved back to Russia in 2020, allegedly “sought to spread Russian propaganda” as part of her “I Love Russia” campaign run out of the reportedly Moscow-funded Russian Center New York. Her alleged activities included acting on a 2016 request by a Russian minister to try to organize a meeting with Donald Trump, a Republican presidential candidate at the time. Branson was charged Tuesday with acting illegally as an agent of the Russian government, failing to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act, and conspiring to commit visa fraud, along with other charges.

Central Asia

Trade among the countries in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will probably not be able to compensate for the economic effects of unprecedented sanctions against Russia, according to an analysis in Eurasianet. Five ex-Soviet states – Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan – make up the EAEU’s free-trade zone and customs union that was created in 2014 as a parallel to the EU’s single market. Some had theorized that working with the unsanctioned countries could allow Russia to get around the restrictions, but for a variety of reasons – some financial, some geographical – make that unlikely. Belarus is also facing increased sanctions itself. “China is the one country that could effectively sidestep the Western-led sanctions regime if it were so inclined,” Eurasianet says.

The Caucasus

Russians are fleeing to Armenia, despite a flare-up in its border conflict with Azerbaijan. Thousands of Russians, many of them tech workers, have moved to Armenia since the start of new economic sanctions against Russia, according to a report on the Asbarez website. The young Russians in the capital of Yerevan mostly cite economic reasons for their decision to leave Russia, while others said they left in protest against President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. “I have come here to avoid problems with work and to make sure I’m in a calm state of mind,” said Ilya Kornienko, who arrived on Monday. About the invasion, he said: “It’s sad. I have relatives on both sides.” Meanwhile, Armenian forces today fired on Azerbaijani army outposts in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, where Russian troops are temporarily stationed, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported, according to the Turkish news website Yeni Safak.

Borderlands