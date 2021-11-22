Plus, migrants back at the Polish-Belarusian border, new coronavirus restrictions in Central Europe, and more.

The Big Story: Russian Stocks Drop Amid Reports of Potential Invasion of Ukraine

What happened: Russia’s stock index dropped today as a result of rumors about Russian plans to invade Ukraine in the near future, The Moscow Times reports. Russia’s RTS Index dropped by 4% by Monday afternoon, resulting in billions of rubles in losses for some of Russia’s major companies such as the energy giant Gazprom and several Russian banks.

More context: Over the past week, Washington has been sharing intelligence with its European NATO allies showing a buildup of Russian troops that could indicate another invasion of Ukraine, Bloomberg reports. One invasion scenario would involve around 100,000 Russian soldiers crossing into Ukraine via both Belarus and Russian-controlled Crimea. Two sources told Bloomberg that 50,000 troops were already in place and that a potential invasion would include air support.

Worth noting: Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the West of escalating the crisis in Ukraine, AFP reports. “(Our) Western partners are escalating the situation by supplying Kiev with lethal modern weapons and conducting provocative maneuvers in the Black Sea,” Putin said in a speech to the Russian Foreign Ministry. He added that Moscow has been “constantly raising concerns about this” but “all our warnings and talk about red lines are treated superficially.”

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Poland accused neighboring Belarus on Friday of returning migrants to their mutual border and coercing them to cross illegally into the EU, Reuters reports. The day before, Belarus state-run media reported that asylum seekers from an improvised camp at the border with Poland were moved to a heated warehouse in the vicinity, and the Polish border guard confirmed that the camps on the Belarusian border were empty. However, Polish Border Guard spokesperson Anna Michalska said Belarusian authorities brought back the migrants under the cover of darkness that same evening. “[The Belarusians] were bringing more migrants to the place where there was a forced attempt to cross,” Michalska said, adding that there were 500 migrants at the border Thursday evening.

Hungary and Slovakia imposed new restrictions last week in hopes of stemming the current wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Euractiv reports. Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger called the new measures a “lockdown for the unvaccinated,” saying they will no longer be able to go to work, gyms, swimming pools, or shopping malls. Also, restaurants located in counties which are marked in black on the national COVID map, indicating a high number of cases, will close. The measures were approved on Thursday and will last for three weeks. Meanwhile, on Saturday Hungary made masks mandatory in all enclosed spaces except offices and sports facilities, and also instituted a requirement for people to have COVID vaccination certificates in order to attend public events of more than 500 people.

Southeastern Europe

The U.S. Embassy in Bulgaria voiced “deep concern” today over newly re-elected President Rumen Radev’s comment calling Crimea a Russian territory, AP reports. “The sanctions that were imposed because of Crimea and Ukraine are not yielding results,” Radev said during a presidential debate last week, while saying the Crimean Peninsula was “currently Russian” and asking “What else can it be?” The international community does not recognize the 2014 Russian annexation of the territory of Crimea. Exit polls after yesterday’s runoff election showed Radev had won another term in office, according to Reuters, with Radev defeating Anastas Gerdzhikov 66% to 32%.

North Macedonia’s authorities arrested and charged two Pakistanis and two Afghan minors for detaining other migrants in an improvised camp and submitting them to torture and abuse, AP reports. According to the North Macedonian public prosecutor’s office, the suspects had set up the camp near the border with Serbia, where they forcibly detained migrants who entered North Macedonia from Greece while trying to get to Western Europe. The suspects “physically abused the victims, photographed them and sent their photos to family members, asking for money to let victims continue on their route,” North Macedonian authorities said yesterday. The camp had been in operation since August.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Over a quarter of Russia’s World War II veterans have died since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new analysis by the Vedomosti news website cited by The Moscow Times. Based on Labor Ministry data, around 312,600 veterans of what Russia calls the Great Patriotic War died between April 2020 and October 2021. As a result, Russia’s World War II veteran population decreased from 1.21 million last year to 896,800 this year, a 26% decrease. Authorities estimated that Russians over the age of 60 are at least 5.5 times more likely to be hospitalized with coronavirus and represent 83% of Russia’s total pandemic death toll.

Documents from the Pandora Papers leak offer new evidence linking a Ukrainian tax official to a car smuggling ring in the city of Vinnytsia in central Ukraine, OCCRP reports. The former head of the Vinnytsia tax office, Myroslav Prodan, was previously named in connection to a smuggling scheme in 2017 that imported thousands of used vehicles with under-declared monetary value, allowing the importers to avoid customs payments. Though the previous investigation stalled, the Pandora Papers leak shows financial dealings between Prodan and Vitaly Astakhov, a former banker who owned several of the companies involved in the 2017 car smuggling case.

The Caucasus

Iran and Azerbaijan reportedly reached an agreement on the import of gas and oil, Eurasianet reports. After their meeting yesterday, Azerbaijan Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Iranian Petroleum Minister Javad Owji announced “the signing of new documents on oil and gas cooperation in the near future,” without going into details. Azerbaijan and Iran signed a swap deal in 2004 for Baku to supply gas to the northwestern Iranian city of Astara in exchange for Iran supplying the exclave of Nakhchivan. Azerbaijan has been seeking to renegotiate the deal and Iran might have been influenced by the possible competition from Turkey’s planned gas pipeline to Nakhchivan, Eurasianet notes.

Central Asia