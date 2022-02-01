Plus, Bulgaria’s gas company on trial, Russia yields to Ireland over naval exercises, and more.

The Big Story: Belarus Vows to Support Russia in Case of Western Aggression

What happened: The U.S. State Department warned American citizens against travel to Belarus yesterday due to an “unusual and concerning Russian military buildup,” CNN reports. It also ordered family members of employees at the U.S. Embassy in Minsk to leave the country due to the security situation.

More context: At a UN Security Council meeting yesterday, Russian Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya said there was no proof that Russia was planning military action against Ukraine, and said the UN has not confirmed any amassing of Russian troops, according to the BBC. Also at the meeting, U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Russia’s military mobilization was the biggest that Europe had seen in decades.

Worth noting: Last Friday, Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka said that his country will only go to war if “aggression is committed against Belarus” or “our ally Russia,” Politico reports. “If our country faces an aggression, there will be hundreds of thousands of Russian soldiers here, who will defend this sacred land together with hundreds of thousands of Belarusians,” Lukashenka said in a national address.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Latvian Defense Minister Artis Pabriks criticized Germany’s relationship with Russia and China, which he called “immoral and hypocritical,” Politico reports. Pabriks said that Berlin’s refusal to send weapons to Ukraine, and its refusal to allow Estonia to send German-bought weapons to the Eastern European country, was driving a wedge between Western and Eastern Europe. The Latvian politician also spoke out against the Western response to Russia’s buildup of troops by the Ukrainian border, saying that it showed “wishful thinking,” and criticized German businesses for threatening to pull out of Lithuania over the country’s dispute with China.

More than 44% of Slovaks believe that the United States and NATO are to blame for the crisis in Ukraine, while 34% blame Russia, Euractiv reports. A survey by the Focus polling agency revealed that the percentage of people blaming Russia tends to be higher among people aged 25-34, representing 42%, compared to 39% of people in the same age group who blame NATO and the United States. Among the elderly aged 65 and over, only 27.5% believe Russia is responsible. Voters of different parties are also of different minds: more than two-thirds of the Freedom and Solidarity (Sloboda a Solidarita) party think Russia is to blame, while only 16% blamed NATO.

Southeastern Europe

The former management of Bulgaria’s national gas company is facing an indictment over its decision to buy expensive gas from Russia, bne IntelliNews reports. Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said yesterday that Bulgargaz’s management was dismissed after revelations that Sofia could have bought 1 billion cubic meters of gas from Azerbaijan instead of Russia. The difference in price between the natural gas sold by Azerbaijan as opposed to Gazprom, which is Bulgaria’s main supplier, is “so huge that giving up [any] amounts with any excuse, which then turns out to be invalid, damages Bulgargaz and consumers,” Petkov said.

The EU should view the Western Balkans not as a risk but instead as a positive opportunity, U.S. Special Envoy Gabriel Escobar said yesterday during a visit to Kosovo with EU Special Representative Miroslav Lajcak, according to RFE/RL. Escobar said that Washington has been encouraging European colleagues to see the opportunities arising from the improvement in relations with the region. “In that regard, we encourage all sides to look at the Western Balkans as potential future members of the EU, all of them in peace with each other, all of them productive and capable members, the way we’ve seen them as bilateral partners,” Escobar said in a joint address with Lajcak and Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti.

Eastern Europe and Russia

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed a decree today which will increase the size of the Ukrainian armed forces by 100,000 troops over the next three years and will also raise military salaries, Reuters reports. Zelenskiy insisted that the moves are not a harbinger of armed conflict with Russia. “This decree (was prepared) not because we will soon have a war … but so that soon and in the future there will be peace in Ukraine,” Zelenskiy said. The Ukrainian military currently numbers around 250,000 people. Zelenskiy also called for unity on the domestic front, saying “You can be in opposition to the government, but you can’t be in opposition to Ukraine.”

Russia announced that it will relocate naval exercises after an outcry from Ireland, RFE/RL reports. Irish authorities were notified last week about planned drills to take place approximately 240 kilometers off its southwest coast, outside its territorial waters but within its exclusive economic zone. A number of Irish fishermen said they planned to protest the naval drills, which they said endangered marine life in the area due to the use of military sonar. Ambassador Yury Filatov said in a statement last weekend that Russia decided to relocate the naval exercises as a “gesture of goodwill” to Dublin and Irish fishing groups.

The Caucasus

The decision by Azerbaijan’s state-run AzTV not to broadcast a biopic about Mammad Amin Rasulzadeh, considered by many to be the founding father of the nation, is causing a stir in the country, Eurasianet reports. As the leader of the pre-Soviet Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, Rasulzadeh has been embraced by the opposition, and as a result, allegedly downplayed by the government. The decision to scrap the biopic came despite a prior announcement from Fakhraddin Hasanzade, a producer of the AzTV history program Secrets of a Hundred Years, that the segment would be broadcast on 31 January, the 138th anniversary of Rasulzadeh’s birth. Following the controversy, Hasanzade announced that he would be leaving AzTv.

Borderlands