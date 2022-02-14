Plus, electoral campaign starts in Hungary, Valieva allowed to compete at the Olympics, and more.

The Big Story: Biden Warns Putin of Price of Potential Invasion of Ukraine

What happened: In a phone call on Saturday, U.S. President Joe Biden told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that invading Ukraine would cause “widespread human suffering,” according to AP. While the West was committed to diplomacy to end the crisis, it was “equally prepared for other scenarios,” the White House said. Biden also said the United States and its allies would respond “decisively and impose swift and severe costs” if the Kremlin attacked its neighbor, according to the White House.

More context: After initial comments made to the BBC about Ukraine being “flexible” on its ambition to join NATO, Ukraine’s ambassador in London Vadym Prystaiko backtracked and said that Kyiv had a constitutional commitment to join the organization. It depended on the “readiness of NATO itself” whether Ukraine would be admitted, Prystaiko added.

Worth noting: Satellite images released last week show that Russia has significantly increased its military presence in strategic locations by the Ukrainian border, AFP reports. “These images show either the biggest bluff in modern military history or an expression of Russia’s desire to show the world that they are preparing a military operation,” said Glen Grant, a senior expert at the Baltic Security Foundation.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban used his annual state-of-the-nation speech to take a jab at the opposition, bne IntelliNews reports. In his Saturday speech, which also marked the start of Hungary’s electoral campaign, Orban accused the six-party opposition alliance of planning to cut family support measures and to open up the borders to illegal migrants. The border, Orban added, would only be protected as long as the current government holds power. Meanwhile, the Orban government recently embarked on a spending spree, giving pensioners an extra month of payments, giving families refunds of 2020 tax payments, and setting a price cap on fuel.

Poland’s ruling Law and Justice Party (PiS) presented a legislative proposal last Friday meant to address EU criticism about a disciplinary chamber for judges, Reuters reports. Last October, the EU’s top court said that Warsaw must pay one million euros a day in fines for maintaining the disciplinary chamber, which Brussels criticized for its lack of independence and for breaching EU law. Under the proposal from a group of PiS lawmakers, the Disciplinary Chamber would remain, but only as a panel for prosecutors, advocates, and other legal professions. Some experts, such as Bartlomiej Przymusinski, a spokesman for the Iustitia judges association, criticized the proposal as window-dressing “which is aimed at getting money” from the EU.

Southeastern Europe

There has been a downturn in Islamist extremism in Serbia while far-right extremism has been increasing, according to new report by the Belgrade Center for Security Policy and the Helsinki Committee for Human Rights in Serbia cited by BIRN. “Overall, Islamist extremism is in significant decline, there is currently no real danger of violent extremist activities of this type,” the Helsinki Committee’s Izabela Kisic said, while noting that the extreme right in Serbia has been “on a serious rise for years, which can be seen in the growing number of violent, ideologically motivated acts.”

Eastern Europe and Russia

The decision to let a 15-year-old Russian skater compete at the Beijing Olympics, despite her recent positive test for performance-enhancing drugs, has received a mixed response, The Guardian reports. Kamila Valieva tested positive for a banned heart medication before winning the European championship last month in Estonia. The Court of Arbitration for Sport said today there were “exceptional circumstances” surrounding Valieva’s case, and that banning her while it was ongoing “would cause her irreparable harm.” While Russia rejoiced, U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee President Sarah Hirshland described it as “another chapter in the systemic and pervasive disregard for clean sport by Russia.”

The popularity of Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy has been sliding amid fears of an impending armed conflict with Russia, AP reports. According to a January poll by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, only 30% want Zelenskiy to run for a second term and only 23% said they would vote for him. In addition to tensions by the Russian-Ukrainian border, poll respondents also expressed other reasons to be dissatisfied. “Zelenskiy promised to end the war [the conflict in eastern Ukraine] and defeat corruption, but this did not happen,” said Anatoly Rudenko, a 48-year-old driver in Kyiv. “Prices are rising, corruption has not gone away and we have begun to live even poorer.”

The Caucasus

Reconstruction work in territories that Azerbaijan recently took over from Armenia is lagging amid reports of mistreatment and unpaid wages for the construction workers, Eurasianet reports. A year ago, authorities in Baku singled out a group of three villages to implement a “smart village” global development plan that, according to Eurasianet, “seeks to use technologies like digital connectivity, automation, and renewable energy to build thriving rural communities.” Plans were for people displaced during the 1990s war with Armenia to move into the villages by now, but President Ilham Aliyev now says the new target is “approximately in the spring or summer months.” Azerbaijan also announced plans last year to resettle thousands of displaced people back to the city of Shusha.

Central Asia

An increasing number of Tajik high-skilled workers are leaving for Russia in search of better wages and living conditions, RFE/RL reports. Tajikistan allows dual Tajik-Russian citizenship, and according to official Russian figures, over 100,000 Tajik nationals became Russian citizens last year, a considerable increase from 30,000 five years ago. This has led to a shortage of doctors, teachers, and other skilled workers in Tajikistan. This month, the Tajik Ministry of Education reported a shortage of 1,124 qualified teachers, despite teacher-training universities graduating around 16,000 new teachers annually.

Borderlands