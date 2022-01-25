Plus, former CIA detention center on sale in Lithuania, Armenian president resigns, and more.

The Big Story: International Leaders Warn Russia Against Potential Ukraine Invasion

What happened: After Washington pulled some members of its diplomatic staff in Ukraine, London has now followed suit, the BBC reports. British authorities announced yesterday that about half of its Kyiv staff will return to the United Kingdom. The move comes after the UK Foreign Office accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of planning to install former Ukrainian parliament member Yevhen Murayev to lead the government in Kyiv. In an interview with Reuters cited by the BBC, Murayev called such claims “stupid.”

More context: After an online meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and European leaders such as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said yesterday that “any further aggression by Russia against Ukraine will have severe costs,” Deutsche Welle reports.

Worth noting: Authorities in Kyiv questioned the decision to remove embassy staff, The Guardian reports. “While we respect the right of foreign nations to ensure the safety and security of their diplomatic missions, we believe such a step to be a premature one and an instance of excessive caution,” said a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Lithuania plans to sell a building that once served as a CIA detention center, Reuters reports. Located outside Vilnius, the steel barn previously known as Project No. 2 or Detention Site Violet was “a heavily guarded building where one could do whatever you wanted,” said Arvydas Anusauskas, who led a Lithuanian parliamentary investigation into the site in 2010. “What exactly was going on there, we did not determine,” he said. Both Lithuania and Romania hosted CIA “black sites” in the early 2000s, the European Court of Human Rights determined in 2018, when the court ordered Lithuania to pay compensation to a current Guantanamo Bay detainee for mistreatment on Lithuanian soil.

The coronavirus pandemic has led to a wave of abuse directed against health workers in the Czech Republic, the BBC reports. “A year ago people were applauding health workers. Now they’re cursing them,” said Dr. Milan Kubek, president of the Czech Medical Chamber. Anti-vaxxers have also been targeting vaccination teams, which have been harassed and even pelted with stones. Such threats led some medical professionals to enroll in self-defense classes, such as one organized by Prague’s Higher Medical Technical School. Around 63% of the Czech population is fully vaccinated, while the EU average stands at 69%.

Southeastern Europe

Kosovo will send the first female Winter Olympian in its history to the Beijing Games next month, AP reports. Kiana Kryeziu’s qualifying to compete in giant slalom at the Beijing Olympics “shocked us, as well as all the nation,” says Visar Kryeziu, Kiana’s father. Judoka Majlinda Kelmendi became Kosovo’s first medalled Olympian when she won the gold medal at the 2016 Rio Games. The Rio Games were also Kosovo’s first ever appearance at the Olympics, two years after the International Olympic Committee voted to accept the country, over the fierce protests of Serbia. Serbia does not recognize Kosovo, which was a Serbian province before its unilateral declaration of independence in 2008, as an independent country.

Austria’s public broadcaster ORF reported on Sunday that the volume of drug trade across its border with Slovenia has increased exponentially, BIRN reports. Speaking on behalf of the Austrian state court, Christian Liebhauser said “We used to talk about grams, today we also talk about hard drugs like cocaine or heroin in terms of kilos.” A report from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime in 2015 described the Balkan route as “possibly the most important heroin trafficking route of all.” The route starts in Afghanistan and runs through Southeastern Europe to Western and Central Europe.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Belarusian activists condemned the tax evasion trial of businessman Alyaksandr Vasilevich, which they say is politically motivated, RFE/RL reports. At the start of the trial yesterday, judge Maryna Fyodarava said that the proceeding will be held behind closed doors. Vasilevich was sentenced to 14 days in jail for taking part in an “unsanctioned public event” in July 2020, ahead of presidential elections in Belarus whose results were contested by the Belarusian opposition as well as much of the international community. In August 2020, he was rearrested and later charged with tax evasion. Human rights groups in Belarus have recognized Vasilevich as a political prisoner.

Facing persecution, Russia’s gay men are organizing in secretive groups such as the BEARsBURG society which formed last year, The Moscow Times reports. However, other members of the LGBTQ community criticize groups like BEARsBURG for their lack of political involvement compared to older groups like the rival SPBears. “They are afraid to talk about the politics of LGBTQ people and are scared of publicity and public events,” said Sergei, a member of SPBears. “There is nothing useful or meaningful in these movements.” Russia’s LGBTQ community has faced persecution since a 2013 law banning “gay propaganda among minors.”

The Caucasus

Armenian President Armen Sarkisian announced his resignation on Sunday, RFE/RL reports. Sarkisian said he made the decision due to the limitations of the role, which is largely ceremonial and prevented him from taking a stance during the political crisis that followed the war with Azerbaijan in the fall of 2020. As president, Sarkisian found himself at odds with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on several issues related to the handling of the conflict and its aftermath. “The president does not have the necessary tools to influence the fundamental processes of domestic and foreign policy in the current difficult period for the country and the nation,” Sarkisian said in a statement.

Central Asia