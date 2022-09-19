Plus, Pugacheva’s anti-war statement, Hungary seeks compromise with EU, Belgrade Pride parade, and more.

The Big Story: Russian Missiles Narrowly Miss Mykolaiv Nuclear Plant, Ukraine Says

What happened: A nuclear power plant in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv was operating normally today, hours after Russian missiles landed close by, the state energy company Energoatom said. Some buildings in the plant complex were damaged, the company added, DW reports. Mykolaiv has been under “constant attack by Russian troops” for months, Politico says, adding that Russia did not immediately react to Energoatom’s accusations.

In other war news: Ukraine’s forces hit Russian military targets in the south and continued to hit supply lines for Russian troops on the west bank of the Dnieper River over the weekend. However, Russian forces are holding on around Bakhmut, the northeastern city that The New York Times says is “critical to Russia’s objective of taking the rest of the mineral-rich Donbas region.” Meanwhile, in Washington last Thursday, the Biden administration announced another $600 million in military aid to Ukraine, while in Brussels, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, commented on the reported discovery of more than 400 bodies in mass graves in the city of Izyum after its liberation by Ukrainian forces. He said Russian occupiers have killed “thousands of civilians” in Ukraine.

Worth noting: A top NATO military adviser says Russia’s ability to wage war in Ukraine is being hampered by Western sanctions affecting components for advanced weaponry, and because its army is overstretched. About 85% of Russian troops are already fighting in Ukraine, Dutch admiral Rob Bauer told Reuters on Friday, and Moscow cannot launch a general mobilization without formally declaring war.

News from the Regions

Central Europe & the Baltics

Hungary’s government will submit several anti-corruption bills to parliament in a step to stave off the latest threatened European Union sanctions, Poland’s TVP reports. The European Commission yesterday recommended the suspension of 7.5 billion euros in EU funds, citing what it said was Hungary’s failure to combat corruption and uphold the rule of law. According to Euronews, the commission said Budapest could avoid the suspension if it proceeds as scheduled with 17 agreed measures including reforms to the public contracts system, stamping out conflicts of interest among government officials, and progress on investigating and prosecuting cases regarding EU funds.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Yesterday’s anti-government protest in the Moldovan capital Chisinau was the country’s largest demonstration since the election of pro-Western President Maia Sandu in 2020, according to Reuters. A crowd estimated at 20,000 said Sandu and the government should resign over high inflation and fuel prices. Moldova receives 100 percent of its natural gas from Russia, and the coming winter could be extremely difficult, Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita told Euronews Romania last week, adding that there is a risk that Russian state-controlled gas monopoly Gazprom could “unilaterally” suspend its contract with Moldova.

Russian superstar Alla Pugacheva used her Instagram account yesterday to ask that the Justice Ministry name her as a “foreign agent,” as it recently did her husband, comedian Maxim Galkin. “Russia’s most beloved pop singer,” Galkin, and their children left for Israel soon after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, The Moscow Times writes. Pugacheva returned to Russia in August and said she planned to enroll her children in school on 1 September.

Central Asia

Clashes on the Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border have claimed 94 lives, the BBC reports, saying the situation over the weekend was calmer after a cease-fire was agreed on Friday. Kyrgyzstan’s Health Ministry said 59 people were killed and more than 100 injured in the fighting that broke out last week in the Batken region, long the scene of tense standoffs and occasional armed clashes, mainly in disputes over water rights and roads in the poorly demarcated region. Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke separately with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov on Sunday and urged them to resolve the situation peacefully, the BBC says.

Southeastern Europe

The on-again, off-again Pride march eventually took place in Belgrade Saturday after a last-minute intervention by Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic. Despite a previous official ban and attempts by counter-demonstrators to stir up trouble, no major incidents occurred, Euronews reports. “We showed that we are a serious state that keeps its word to its citizens, that respects its institutions and the rights of its citizens,” Brnabic, who is gay, is quoted as saying by Serbian media outlet B92.

The Caucasus