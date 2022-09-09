Plus: Albania storms Iranian Embassy, hack attack on Balkan news outlet, Baltics and Poland block Russian tourists, and more.

The Big Story: Condolences From Across Europe Over Death of Queen Elizabeth

What happened: A moment of silence in honor of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, who died yesterday at the age of 96, was observed in the lower house of parliament of the Czech Republic – current holder of the EU presidency – as well as at the UN Security Council.

More context: Flags are at half-staff at NATO headquarters, at the European Parliament, and at buildings across Brussels as condolences poured forth from leaders of EU nations and beyond, including Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Serbia, Bosnia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Albania, Georgia, Turkey, Ukraine, and Russia.

Worth noting: The Ukrainian Defense Ministry today used a quote by Queen Elizabeth during World War II – when she was still a princess – as part of its overview of successes against the Russian invasion, CNBC reports. The 1940 quote reads: “When peace comes, remember it will be for us, the children of today, to make the world of tomorrow a better and happier place.”

News from the Regions

Southeastern Europe

Heavily armed police forcibly entered the Iranian Embassy in Albania yesterday soon after the last employee left the building due to Tirana’s expulsion of the entire diplomatic staff, AP reports. As part of severing diplomatic relations with Iran over a major cyberattack in July that Tirana blames on Tehran, Albania gave embassy staff 24 hours to leave the country on Wednesday. NATO had officially condemned the cyberattack.

Bulgaria’s Health Ministry is extending coronavirus restrictions, including public social distancing and the mandatory use of masks in certain medical facilities and social service institutions, The Sofia Globe reports. According to official figures released on 5 September, 4,863 new cases of COVID-19 and 25 deaths were reported in the prior week.

Central Europe and the Baltics

Poland and the three Baltic nations will ban most Russians with EU visas from entry to their countries by the end of the month, according to a joint statement cited by RFE/RL. The “common regional approach” announced by the four countries is much stricter than the EU’s recent move to make it more difficult for Russians to obtain tourist visas.

A second round of a so-called “summer of mercy” for debtors in the Czech Republic, which makes it easier to pay off debts owed to government agencies, began on 1 September and will last until the end of November, Romea.cz reports. The program awards payment of the principal debt and a small fee by removing any additional fees and charges, such as interest and penalties. Banks, NGOs, and aid agencies such as Caritas Czech Republic are assisting in public outreach for the program, which has been used by tens of thousands of debtors.

Central Asia

Chinese gold mine projects in Kyrgyzstan, which damage pristine areas in violation of legal protections for the environment, have caused local residents to come out in opposition, Eurasianet reports. Back when President Sadyr Japarov was an opposition figure he worked against the Canadian management of the country’s largest gold mine, and as prime minister he highlighted the dangers of debt to China, but this summer Japarov demanded punishments for “fake patriots” opposing a potential mining project.

The Caucasus

Tens of thousands of discarded cars from the United States are imported by Georgia annually, where the cars are repaired – and the odometers often rolled back – as part of Georgia’s role as a regional hub for the used car industry, Eurasianet reports.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Rubles and the Russian payment card Mir will now be accepted by Egyptian banks, Al-Monitor reports. The move seeks to increase Russian tourism in Egypt and improve trade relations between the two countries amid recent EU decisions to restrict tourists from Russia.

Putin’s efforts to undermine European democracies are having more success due to the energy and economic crises stemming from Russia’s war on Ukraine, according to an analysis in Politico. Recent anti-government demonstrations in Czechia and Germany, political unrest in Bulgaria over ties to Moscow and Russian gas, Hungary’s soft stance toward the Kremlin, and weakening support for Ukraine’s resistance to the Russian invasion all tend to indicate that fringe pro-Russian attitudes are becoming more common, according to the analysis.

Borderlands

BIRN is reporting that the websites for its Balkan Investigative Reporting Network and BIRN’s Greek media partner suffered a cyberattack over the weekend specifically aimed at removing a report on a convicted Turkish fraudster who bought his way to honorary Greek citizenship. The targeted article focused on Yasam Ayavefe, a Turkish businessman convicted in 2017 of defrauding online gamblers. He had received an honorary visa – usually reserved for eminent figures – because of his Greek real estate investments and donations of medical equipment.

