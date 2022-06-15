Plus: Dua Lipa in Balkan feud, Moscow keeping Brittney Griner, former Czech PM loses in court, and more.

The Big Story: Putin and Xi Chat as Ukraine Refuses Moscow Demand to Give Up Severodonetsk

What happened: Ukraine has defied a Russian ultimatum to surrender the embattled city of Severodonetsk, Reuters reports. Russia had told Ukrainian forces that they had until today to abandon the chemical plant the Ukrainian soldiers have been using as a base.

More context: Moscow’s forces claimed to have organized a humanitarian corridor for civilians trapped in the plant, and further claimed the escape route was canceled because of Ukrainian shelling, according to Russian state media cited by Reuters. In the past, such Russian-organized corridors have led to Ukrainians being transported into filtration camps, where torture and forced deportation to Russia often await them, Meduza recently reported.

Worth noting: Russian leader Vladimir Putin spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping in a call today, with Xi offering Beijing’s continued support of Moscow on “sovereignty and security,” according to AFB, citing China’s state media. China has refused to condemn Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and has harshly criticized Western sanctions against Russia and arms sales to Kyiv. Xi also said Beijing was prepared to “strengthen communication and coordination” with Russia.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis was the loser in two legal cases recently involving fines of millions of euros and accusations of past collaboration with the secret police during the communist era. On Tuesday, a Slovak court dismissed Babis’ lawsuit against Slovakia’s Nation’s Memory Institute, which says communist-era files show Babis was an agent for the secret police, Euronews reports. Babis, born and raised in what is now Slovakia, denies the claim. Last week, the European Commission imposed a 3.3 million euro fine on the Czech Republic for violations related to agricultural subsidies that included a conflict-of-interest issue related to Babis’ links to the giant agrochemical company Agrofert, Czech Radio reports.

Eight victims of police brutality will be compensated a total of 110,000 euros by the Slovak government in connection to a 2013 police raid on the Romani community, Romea.cz reports. Six of the Roma who said the police had beaten them during the raid were also accused of perjury, with some being prosecuted and sentenced; the verdicts were overturned after the European Court of Human Rights ruled in favor of the Roma. The cabinet of Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger apologized for the raid last year, Romea notes.

Despite recent reports of apparent progress on the issue, Poland still hasn’t received 36 billion euros in EU funds blocked by the European Commision over rule-of-law concerns, and Warsaw is demanding the money, Al Jazeera reports. EC President Ursula von der Leyen agreed last week with Poland’s claim that recent reforms have resolved concerns related to judicial independence, but lawmakers in the European Parliament are now opposing the release of the coronavirus recovery funds, saying Warsaw’s reforms were superficial.

Southeastern Europe

British pop star Dua Lipa, whose parents are from Kosovo, has found herself at the center of Balkan controversy after switching her upcoming concert from Pristina to Albania, BIRN reports. Citing “numerous delays” on the Kosovo side, the musician’s father, Dukagjin Lipa, expressed “great regret and despair” over the venue move in a letter to the Kosovo president, prime minister, government ministers, and the mayor of Pristina. The mayor accused the government of interfering in city affairs, while Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama celebrated the development, posting on social media that “There is no place like Tirana.”

“Putinism” is in the news in Bulgaria and Latvia. Talk in Bulgaria of approving North Macedonia’s EU bid could result in a strong public and political backlash of anti-West sentiment amid Russian propaganda and the war in Ukraine, Euractiv reports. Almost 70% of Bulgarians oppose North Macedonia’s EU bid, and “brutal Putinism” could come to Bulgaria if Sofia reverses its veto, one political analyst said. Meanwhile, Latvian Minister of Defense Artis Pabriks said yesterday that, given the variety of opinions among Russian-speaking Latvians, the government must send a clear message of zero tolerance for “Putinists,” The Baltic Times reports.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Russia has extended the detention of U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner, who is being held in Moscow on drug charges, The Moscow Times reports, while a top Russian lawmaker declared today that for Ukrainian prisoners of war, “The death penalty is the punishment these fascists deserve.”

A Ukrainian activist who participated in the 2014 Euromaidan revolution as a teenager has been killed fighting against the Russian occupation, Euronews reports. Roman Ratushny, 24, who was the head of an NGO working to stop construction projects in a ski area in Kyiv, died in combat, the NGO recently confirmed.

Central Asia

The death of a well-known political analyst in Kyrgyzstan who died in detention on treason charges is causing “widespread disgust,” Eurasianet reports. Marat Kazakbayev passed away on Saturday after being moved to a hospital from the detention facility, where he was held for over a year, though the reason for his arrest “remains a mystery,” Eurasianet notes. Kazatbayev’s wife say he was tortured by security officials in prison.

Borderlands

Children in Mongolia will receive counseling to help them avoid accidents and other dangers during summer vacation, Montsame reports. The Child First program will provide counseling for 2,800 children in 860 households, authorities announced.

…