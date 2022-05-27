Plus: New Turkish crackdown on media, Bulgaria allegedly brutalizes refugees, Lithuania crowdfunds drones, and more.

The Big Story: New Report Charges Moscow with Inciting Genocide as Russian Forces Make Gains

What happened: Russian forces are making minor but steady gains in heavy fighting in eastern Ukraine over the past several days, though Ukrainian defenses remain effective overall, according to numerous media accounts and the latest report from the Institute for the Study of War think tank. Indicating that Russian President Vladimir Putin could not be trusted, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson today asked: “How can you deal with a crocodile when it’s in the middle of eating your left leg?” Bloomberg reports. “Putin at great cost to himself and the Russian military is continuing to chew through ground in Donbas, he’s continuing to make gradual, slow but I’m afraid palpable progress,” Johnson added.

More context: Ukrainian authorities have admitted being outnumbered and outgunned by Russia in eastern Ukraine and said the war in Donbas is at “maximum intensity,” DW reports. The city of Severodonetsk is at the center of intense attacks by Russia forces, with at least 1,500 people killed and 60% of residential buildings destroyed in the city since the start of the invasion, according to the mayor, Euronews reports. The death toll from Russia’s indiscriminate bombardment of Kharkiv yesterday has risen to nine dead – including a five-month-old baby – and 19 injured, The Guardian reports. A Ukrainian presidential adviser said today that Russia was using the heaviest non-nuclear weapons possible.

Worth noting: The first independent report of its kind has concluded there is a serious and imminent risk of genocide by Russian forces in Ukraine, CNN reports. Signed by over 30 legal scholars and genocide experts, the report cites voluminous examples of civilian massacres, forced deportations, and dehumanizing, anti-Ukrainian propaganda from top Russian officials. Kyiv has said that hundreds of thousands have been forced into Russian “filtration camps” in eastern Ukraine and then transported into Russia as part of a systemized program of forced removal, The Moscow Times reports.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

A Lithuanian crowdfunding campaign launched two days ago to buy Turkish military drones for Ukraine has already raised 2.5 million euros, 50% of the goal, according to LRT and an announcement by the Lithuanian prime minister on social media today. The Ukrainian military has used the Bayraktar TB2 drones to devastating effect against Russian forces in the ongoing war.

A Slovak cultural heritage organization in Serbia has been accused of forging documents so that foreigners could illegally obtain Slovak citizenship or temporary residence in the country, BIRN reports, citing local media reports. The Matica Slovenska organization allegedly issued fake documents, designed to confirm the individuals’ connections to Slovakia, and provided the alleged forgeries to the governmental Office for Slovaks Living Abroad. The governmental agency has stopped recognizing the letters of confirmation issued by Matica Slovenska in Serbia for the first time in its history, according to BIRN.

Hundreds of Ukrainian refugees in Latvia are being moved to cheaper housing after the government cut funding for refugee support, LETA reports. Many of the 570 refugees were in a “panic” after several tourist facilities said that they can no longer afford to accommodate them due to Riga’s cuts in daily housing support per person from 20 euros to 15 euros, and food support from 15 euros to 10 euros. Authorities in Riga assured the refugees that new housing would be provided, according to the article.

Southeastern Europe

Bulgarian authorities are forcing refugees to go back across the border into Turkey after beating and robbing the mostly Afghan asylum seekers and migrants, according to a new report from Human Rights Watch. This is all happening “At a time when Bulgarian officials are welcoming Ukrainian refugees,” HRW’s Michelle Randhawa said. Hundreds of thousands of people have fled Afghanistan since the U.S. troop withdrawal in August 2021 led to a takeover by the Islamic fundamentalist Taliban regime.

In Slovenia, Afghan citizens accounted for over 25% of the 3,107 cases of illegal migration handled by police in the first four months of 2022, a figure that is up nearly 86% compared to the same period last year, The Slovenian Times reports. Requests for international protection reached a total of 2,740, a 500% increase compared to the first four months of 2021, also mainly the result of a larger influx of Afghan as well as Pakistani migrants.

Due to a law passed during World War II, Greece has technically been at war with Albania for over 80 years, Exit News reports. During a press conference with his Albanian counterpart on Monday, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias promised to finally abolish the law, which was passed in 1940 after Italian troops attacked Greece from Albanian territory. However, related issues might not be totally settled – when Albanian Foreign Minister Olta Xhacka brought up the topic of ethnic Albanians who were deported from Greece to Albania after World War II, Dendias dismissed the issue and warned that officially raising the subject could harm Albania’s EU membership bid.

Eastern Europe and Russia

In a case from a court in a remote region in southern Russia, 115 national guardsmen were dismissed this week after refusing to take part in the war on Ukraine, The Moscow Times reports. The case in the military court of Russia’s southern republic of Kabardino-Balkaria is apparently the first official confirmation of soldiers refusing to join the invasion, according to the article.

Recent videos on social media suggest that a significant number of U.S. volunteers are actively fighting on the front lines against Russian forces in Ukraine, The Guardian reports. The existence of international legions in Ukraine have been reported in the past, though the number and nationalities of the volunteers is unclear, according to the report.

The Caucasus

Lack of investment hinders European efforts to get more gas from Azerbaijan to replace Russian energy supplies, according to Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, Eurasianet reports. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Jabbarov said there is a large amount of oil and natural gas resources available, but increasing production and exports would be slow because “For the last few years, the sector has been severely underinvested.”

Borderlands

A new law to restrict press freedoms was proposed in the Turkish parliament yesterday, BIRN reports. The law would mandate prison sentences of up to three years for such crimes as publishing “false information regarding internal and external security, public order, and the general health of the country”; using anonymous sources to shield the origins of alleged misinformation; and failing to register a news website as a media publication. Journalist unions issued a joint statement saying that the law, introduced by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling Justice and Development Party and the far-right Nationalist Movement Party, “may lead to one of the most severe censorship and self-censorship mechanisms in the history of the republic.”

