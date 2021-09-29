Plus, YouTube ban for German-language RT channels, Saakashvili plans return to Georgia, and more.

The Big Story: WWII-Era Mass Murder Remembered in Ukraine

What happened: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy laid flowers today at a monument to the victims of the Babi Yar Nazi massacre, AP reports. “Babi Yar. Two short words that sound like two short gun shots, but carry long and horrid memories for several generations. Because they know and remember that not two gun shots sounded in Babi Yar, but hundreds, thousands, tens of thousands times more,” Zelenskiy said.

More context: Occupying Nazi forces killed over 33,700 Jews in the area in September 1941, but more than 100,000 victims, including Roma and Soviet prisoners, are likely buried there. The atrocity was downplayed for years afterward, with Soviet commemoration of the site amounting to an obelisk that mentioned “Soviet” victims.

Worth noting: A new private memorial that is still under construction sparked controversy after revelations that the site’s artistic director and some of its financial backers were from Russia, Deutsche Welle reports. Critics of the project pointed out alleged efforts to portray Ukrainian citizens as Nazi collaborators and murderers of Jews, which the critics saw as evidence of Russian propaganda.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Poland is seeking to extend a state of emergency by the border with Belarus amid criticism from Brussels following the recent deaths of five migrants seeking to cross into the EU, Euronews reports. European Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson on Monday called for “transparency” from Warsaw after Brussels called the deaths “completely unacceptable.” “We must help Poland to protect its borders, but it is also important to prevent people losing their lives at these borders and these are issues we must discuss,” Johansson said. Also on Monday, Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said that, according to findings of Poland’s special services, some of the detained migrants’ phones show evidence of criminal pasts, ties to terrorist organizations, or ties to Russia.

President Emmanuel Macron said yesterday that France will sell 52 Caesar artillery guns worth 257 million euros ($301 million) to the Czech Republic, Reuters reports. France has been pushing for greater defense autonomy across Europe. “This (Czech deal) comes after a period of rapprochement with the Czech Republic that was marked on a strategic level, but also a vision that is closer to what European defense policy should be and should bring us,” Macron said ahead of a visit by Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly to Prague for the signing of the contract. Most of the guns will be assembled in the Czech Republic.

Southeastern Europe

NATO peacekeepers in Kosovo are stepping up their patrols amid an ongoing standoff with Serbia that has led to border tensions, AFP reports. The NATO-led peacekeeping force KFOR said it was “closely monitoring the situation across Kosovo and remains focused … to ensure a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all communities” in Kosovo, which declared independence from Serbia in 2008. “KFOR has increased the number and duration of routine patrols Kosovo-wide, including in northern Kosovo,” it added. Last week, authorities in Serb-majority northern Kosovo deployed police units after hundreds of people blocked roads to protest a decision requiring the use of Kosovo license plates instead of Serbian ones.

Montenegro’s deputy prime minister asked for an investigation into protests against the enthronement of Metropolitan Joanikije II as the Serbian Orthodox Church’s leader in Montenegro, BIRN reports. Dritan Abazovic said on Monday that Serbian Orthodox Patriarch Porfirije’s life was put at risk during the unrest earlier this month when Montenegro police used tear gas to disperse hundreds of demonstrators who had gathered in the town of Cetinje in an attempt to stop Joanikije II’s enthronement. “There were criminals and former police officers among the protesters, and their goal was to destabilize Montenegro,” Abazovic said.

Eastern Europe and Russia

A Belarusian IT worker was shot dead yesterday during a raid by security forces on an apartment block in Minsk, Reuters reports. Belarusian media as well as Franak Viacorka, a senior adviser to exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, identified the man as Andrei Zeltser, an IT worker with the company EPAM who was reportedly also a U.S. citizen. “According to his friends, he supported the democracy movement in Belarus. His wife is detained. Mother is shocked,” Viacorka wrote on Twitter. An officer of the Belarusian KGB forces was also killed during the raid, and a spokeswoman for Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka said the death would “not remain unpunished.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov accused YouTube of “censorship” after the social media platform deleted two German-language channels of the Kremlin-linked broadcaster RT, according to RFE/RL. Google, the tech giant that owns YouTube, said it deleted RT DE and Der Fehlende Part (The Missing Part) yesterday because the channels had allegedly published what it called “misinformation” about COVID-19 and vaccines. Google said it had previously warned RT DE about breaching its rules and temporarily blocked the channel’s ability to publish. The Russian Foreign Ministry said it would request government-linked agencies to take retaliatory measures against YouTube and German media outlets for the “unprecedented act of media aggression.”

The Caucasus

Former President Mikheil Saakashvili said that he will return to Georgia this weekend to “save” it, RFE/RL reports. The Ukraine-based Saakashvili faces prison upon his return to Georgia, and Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said the police would arrest him “as soon as he steps on our soil.” Saakashvili was sentenced in absentia in 2018 to three years in prison for illegally using his presidential power of pardon in 2008. The maverick politician then moved to Ukraine where he also forged a tumultuous political career, serving as governor of the Odessa region. Tensions between the ruling Georgian Dream party and the opposition are running high ahead of the 2 October elections; the opposition said last year’s elections were rigged.

Central Asia