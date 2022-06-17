Plus: Putin dolls in Tokyo temples, Buddha relics for Mongolia, Kyrgyzstan interrogates Soros foundation, and more.

The Big Story: European Commission Backs EU Membership for Ukraine, Moldova

What happened: Ukraine and Moldova received approval from the European Commission today as candidates for EU membership, the first step of the long process to join the bloc of nations, Euronews reports. Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said “we all know that Ukrainians are ready to die for the European perspective, we want them to live with us, the EU.” The commission did not approve Georgia’s bid for candidacy.

More context: The commission’s announcement comes a day after the leaders of France, Germany, and Italy – the bloc’s three biggest nations – made their first visits to Kyiv, all stating their strong support for Ukraine’s bid. The clear backing by the three countries “sent an unequivocal message to [Russian leader] Vladimir Putin: the Soviet sphere of influence is dead” and “The EU and its allies will not strongarm Ukraine into any surrender or territorial compromise” to end Russia’s war on Ukraine, according to an analysis on Politico. EU leaders will decide whether to accept the commission’s recommendation at a summit in Brussels on 23-24 June.

Worth noting: Intense battles continue in the eastern region of Donbas where Ukrainian forces are holding out against massive Russian bombardments in the key city of Severodonetsk, according to RFE/RL. Two American volunteers serving in the Ukrainian armed forces are missing and U.S. officials are investigating reports of their capture by Russian forces, The Guardian reports.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Lithuanian businesses sanctioned by China over the government’s outreach to Taiwan can now apply for subsidized loans under a stimulus package launched this week, Euractiv reports. Vilnius’s decision last year to allow Taiwan to open a diplomatic office resulted in China imposing economic restrictions and a de facto economic blockade.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s ruling Fidesz party is aiming to cut funding for opposition party groups, Hungary Today reports. The bill, to be proposed by Fidesz next week, would base state subsidies on the number of voters registered to parties instead of the number of parliamentary groups. Fidesz party leader Mate Kocsis said the opposition parties had engaged in “trickery” by increasing the number of their parliamentary groups even though they lost voters and seats in the last election. The proposal would cut funding for opposition party groups in half; funding for the ruling parties would be trimmed less drastically.

A large-scale cyberattack hit the website of Slovakia’s Defense Ministry last night, Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad announced today, The Slovak Spectator reports. “IP addresses .. from different parts of the world” were involved in the attack, which was successfully blocked “without any harm to the infrastructure,” Nad said, adding the attackers “went away empty-handed.”

Southeastern Europe

During a meeting with leaders in Kyiv on Wednesday, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama asked Ukraine to recognize Kosovo as an independent country, Exit News reports. “Ukraine has not recognised Kosovo and … you should reconsider the recognition of Kosovo, because they deserve it,” Rama said in a meeting with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Eastern Europe and Russia

The European Court of Human Rights has ruled that the Russian law on foreign agents violated the human rights of 73 Russian organizations, RFE/RL reports. The Russian legislation, which has been expanded to target nonprofit organizations, media outlets, journalists, and activists, places restrictions on any organization deemed to be engaging in political activity using foreign financial support. The court said the law is incompatible with the rights to freedom of assembly and association. The ruling sets an international precedent that could allow civil society organizations in other countries to challenge draconian legislation, according to the European Human Rights Advocacy Center.

Straw dolls with the face of Vladimir Putin and a message urging his death are being placed in Shinto shrines around Tokyo and an alleged perpetrator has been arrested, The Japan Times reports. The 72-year-old man was charged with property damage and trespassing after a doll was found on a sacred tree, the police in Matsudo, Chiba Prefecture, said. Similar Putin dolls have been placed at more than 10 shrines in the area since May.

Vladimir Putin’s highly anticipated speech today was delayed for 90 minutes after a cyberattack interrupted the visitor accreditation system at the St. Petersburg venue, CNN reports. In the speech, the Russian leader lambasted the United States and its allies, saying, “They live in the past on their own under their own delusions” and “They think that … they have won and then everything else is a colony.”

Central Asia

The former head of the Soros Foundation in Kyrgyzstan says she has been summoned for interrogation by the State Committee for National Security, according to the 24.kg website. Chinara Jakipova, who is also a former education minister, said via social media that two security officials demanded her appearance later today related to an undisclosed criminal case. The current director of the foundation, Shamil Ibragimov, said he was interrogated by the security committee earlier this month in connection with a building purchase by the organization.

The Caucasus

The exodus of tens of thousands of Russians to the Caucasus following the invasion of Ukraine includes around 200 Russian Jews who have relocated to the Armenian capital of Yerevan, Eurasianet reports. “Greater Armenia historically has been a place where significant Jewish communities have lived,” Yerevan’s chief rabbi, Gershon Meir Burshtein, said in a recent interview.

Borderlands

A government delegation from India has brought four sacred relics to a Tibetan Buddhist monastery in Mongolia, Montsame reports. The relics, said to be from the site of Buddha’s cremation, will be on display in Ulaanbaatar’s Gandan monastery until 24 June.

