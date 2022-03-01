Plus, Serbia walks diplomatic tightrope, Central Asia feels economic brunt of Russian sanctions, and more.

The Big Story: Putin’s War Unites EU in Solidarity With Ukraine, Von Der Leyen Says

What happened: “Prove that you are with us,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told an emergency session of the European Parliament today via video link, Reuters reports. “We are fighting to be equal members of Europe,” Zelenskiy said, adding “The EU will be much stronger with us.” After his speech, European Council President Charles Michel warned that, while “legitimate,” Ukraine’s bid to join the bloc will be long and tortuous: “It is going to be difficult, we know there are different views in Europe [about EU enlargement].”

More context: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine had an uniting effect on European countries. “If Putin was seeking to divide the European Union, to weaken NATO, and to break the international community, he has achieved exactly the opposite,” von der Leyen said amid talks of additional EU sanctions against Russia. In a historical first, the EU will “finance the purchase and delivery of weapons” to Ukraine, von der Leyen announced Sunday, Deutsche Welle reports.

Worth noting: At least 10 people were killed and 35 injured during a Russian bombing this morning of the cultural center of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, the BBC reports. Missiles and rockets hit an opera house, a concert hall, and government offices in Freedom Square, a largely civilian area. Located in northeastern Ukraine, Kharkiv has been under heavy Russian bombing since last week.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Hungary is throwing its weight behind an initiative of eight other EU member states pushing for the start of EU accession talks with Ukraine, Reuters reports. In an open letter yesterday, the presidents of Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Slovenia, and the three Baltic states asked other EU members to immediately grant Ukraine the status of official candidate for the EU and to open membership talks. Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjarto said today that “Hungary backs this initiative and we urge Brussels to put the issue on the agenda.”

The Czech Republic and Romania are taking steps to leave multilateral banks that have Russia as their largest shareholder, BIRN reports. The Czech Ministry of Finance said last week that Prague had plans to leave two Soviet-era banks, the International Investment Bank (IIB) and the International Bank for Economic Cooperation, within the next three months. “We will call on other member states from the EU to take the same course of action,” the ministry said, adding “our participation … raises security and political questions for our western allies.” Bucharest also announced it will start plans to withdraw from the IIB.

Southeastern Europe

The largest bloc in Montenegro’s governing coalition asked local authorities to prevent the recruitment of Montenegrins to fight in the war in Ukraine, BIRN reports, after a Facebook appeal issued yesterday by the Ukrainian Embassy in Podgorica urging citizens to support Ukraine in the ongoing war. The post was deleted after being republished by a number of media outlets. The Democratic Front coalition said the embassy’s request was in violation of Montenegrin laws. “Such a call from the Ukrainian embassy is an obvious attempt to destabilize our country and the authorities must react,” the Democratic Front said in a press release.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Friday that although Serbia is refusing to enact sanctions against its traditional ally Russia, Belgrade is offering its full support to the territorial integrity of Ukraine, Euractiv reports. The same day, President of the National Assembly of Serbia Ivica Dacic said that Serbia needed to look exclusively after its own interests concerning the Russia-Ukraine war. The next day, Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic emphasized that Serbs consider Russians and Ukrainians to be brotherly nations, and as such Serbia supports the peaceful resolution of conflicts.

Eastern Europe and Russia

President Alyaksandr Lukashenka claimed Belarus has no intention of joining Russia in its war against Ukraine, Reuters reports, citing Belarusian state news agency Belta. Lukashenka also denied reports that Russian troops were attacking Ukraine from Belarus after the Ukrainian parliament posted a message on Twitter this morning saying that Belarusian troops were on Ukrainian soil. “Belarusian troops have entered the Chernihiv region [in northern Ukraine]. The information was confirmed to the public by Vitaliy Kyrylov, spokesman for the North Territorial Defense Forces,” the tweet said.

Several international entertainment companies such as Disney, Sony, and Warner Bros. said they will halt the release of their films in Russian cinemas, the BBC reports. “Given the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis, we are pausing the theatrical release of films in Russia,” a statement from Disney read. Meanwhile, Netflix announced it will not comply with new Russian requirements for the streaming service to carry state-backed channels. Social media platforms also said they will limit information coming from Russian state-backed news outlets, with Google announcing a Europe-wide block of YouTube channels connected to Russian broadcasters RT and Sputnik.

Central Asia

Economies in Central Asian countries that rely on money transfers from migrants working in Russia are feeling the impact of sanctions on Moscow, Eurasianet reports. One of the hardest-hit countries was Tajikistan, whose currency, the somoni, lost 35% of its value against the ruble since last week. “Around one-third of the country’s economy is accounted for by remittances sent home as rubles and received in Tajikistan as somoni,” Eurasianet notes. Kyrgyzstan’s national bank said that the economy was standing its ground, adding “Most commercial banks in the Kyrgyz Republic are connected to the SWIFT system either through the National Bank or directly, so [there is no risk of] individual banks being affected because of Russia being disconnected from SWIFT.”

