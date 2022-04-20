Plus: Poland rejects vaccines, swimsuit model helps refugees, luxury yachts in Azerbaijan, and more.

The Big Story: Time Running Out for the Ukrainian Defenders of Mariupol

What happened: Ukrainian forces repelled 10 Russian attacks in the eastern Donbas region in the 24 hours ending early today, the Los Angeles Times cites the Ukrainian military as saying. The Russian offensive, if successful, would carve off a large piece of eastern Ukraine and give President Vladimir Putin a victory following the failure of Moscow’s forces to capture the capital, Kyiv, according to AP.

More context: In devastated Mariupol, where a small force of Ukrainian fighters is the only thing stopping Russia from taking full control of the city, a Russian deadline for the troops to surrender or die expired today, Reuters notes. “This is our appeal to the world. It may be our last. We may have only a few days or hours left,” the commander of one of the last Ukrainian units thought to remain in Mariupol said in a video on social media.

Worth noting: The Russian Defense Ministry is proposing new rules to restrict access to information about the family members of Russian troops killed in combat, The Moscow Times reports. Russia has not updated its official death toll since 24 March, when it claimed the number was 1,351. U.S. and Ukrainian officials believe the true figure is much higher, with estimates ranging up to 10,000 killed, RFE/RL reported.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Czech police are interviewing Ukrainian refugees over allegations of war crimes by the Russian military in Ukraine, Czech Radio reports. Chief State Prosecutor Lenka Bradacova released a statement saying police are questioning “witnesses, who are victims seeking protection from the war in the territory of the Czech Republic.”

In coronavirus pandemic news, Poland has announced it is breaking its contract with the EU and will refuse new shipments of vaccines because of a surplus already in stock, setting up a legal battle, according to Reuters. Poland’s vaccination rate of 59% is well below the EU average of 72.5%. Meanwhile, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala was out of action at the beginning of the month with COVID-19, Brno Daily reports, in what he said on social media was a surprisingly severe case of the illness.

Southeastern Europe

France’s presidential runoff this weekend will bear strongly on the political future of the EU, and so could parliamentary voting in Slovenia, according to an analysis in Politico. Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa’sSDS party is in a veritable tie in the polls with the new opposition party Freedom Movement. The report notes that Jansa is a populist who has trafficked in anti-Semitic conspiracy theories and parroted false claims that former U.S. President Donald Trump won the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Many of the Ukrainian seasonal farm workers who experienced what one called “modern slavery” conditions in Britain are not eligible for the country’s main refugee visa plans, the Guardian reports. Poor working conditions led to hundreds of farm workers quitting their jobs, according to the report, and the visa extension plan to take effect next month does not apply to workers whose visas expired on or before 31 December 2021 and were not working on farms at the time of application. However, those with visas that expired on 1 January 2022 or after can apply for the new extension scheme even if they have left the farm, the report notes.

An interview in Vogue tells how American model Maggie Rawlins went from posing in swimsuits for Sports Illustrated to helping in New York coronavirus wards and then to aiding refugees on the Ukrainian-Polish border. A registered nurse, Rawlins pitched in to help the often-distraught and sickly Ukrainians coming over the border. She’s now back in the United States, saying “I came home, and I have a job here and a shoot tomorrow … and I even feel guilty saying that.”

The Caucasus

A luxury yacht builder from Italy has partnered with a Monaco-based company for sales in Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Egypt, Reuters reports. The Italian Sea Group announced on Wednesday its agreement with yacht brokerage company TWW Yachts. “Egypt, Turkey and Azerbaijan have untapped potential in luxury yachting,” Italian Sea Group vice-chairman Giuseppe Taranto said in a statement. All three countries are listed as “not free” by the U.S.-based Freedom House think tank.



Borderlands

The Turkish government is considering prison sentences of up to three years for researchers who publish anything other than official economic data, bne Intellinews reports, citing Bloomberg. The law would also ban websites that publish unapproved statistics. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been targeting private economic researchers for months as inflation has climbed to 61%, officially; one research group puts it at 143%.

