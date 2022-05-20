Plus: EU waiting room proposal, Kyrgyz mine strike, Croatian abortion scandal, and more.

The Big Story: New Allegations in Widespread Reports of Russian Rapes in Ukraine

What happened: A special unit of the Ukrainian police has so far uncovered 13 alleged cases of sexual assault, including two rapes, committed by Russian soldiers during their incursion in the Kyiv region, the Interior Ministry has announced, The Kyiv Independent reports. The special mobile unit tasked with investigating sexual assaults was launched a month ago after Russian troops were forced out of the region by the Ukrainian military.

More context: Dozens of cases of children, both boys and girls, allegedly raped by Russian soldiers have been reported by the Ukrainian human rights ombudswoman, The Daily Beast reports. A nationwide psychological hotline has receiving many calls about rapes by Moscow’s troops. Renewed Russian attacks in the Donbas region have turned it into “hell,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said last night, adding that Russian troops in the Chernihiv area in northern Ukraine are conducting a “deliberate and criminal attempt to kill as many Ukrainians as possible,” the Guardian reports.

Worth noting: New videos and witness statements provide additional evidence that Moscow’s soldiers massacred civilians in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, The New York Times reports. The atrocities in Bucha, including torture and mass executions that left bodies on the street and in mass graves, were discovered when Russian occupiers left the city at the end of March. The newly-released videos show Russian forces abducting civilians who were later found dead.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

The head of a major organization for migrants in the Czech Republic has slammed new government restrictions on help for Ukrainian refugees, saying that the government did not even consult the civil society groups active in the aid efforts. Writing in Romea.cz, Magda Faltova, director of the Association for Integration and Migration, said the new rules announced by the government Wednesday – rejecting temporary protection for EU citizens and reducing the amount of time for Ukrainian refugees to report residency changes from 15 days to three days – “will further encumber the already overloaded Labor Offices” and will take away humanitarian benefits from people living in accommodation facilities.

The Hungarian Constitutional Court has blocked any public votes regarding both a new Chinese university in Budapest and changes in unemployment benefits, Euractiv reports. The public referendums were proposed by the opposition and previously approved by parliament and the Supreme Court. The Constitutional Court, Euractiv writes, is “widely considered by its critics to have been packed by the ruling Fidesz [party]” led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Southeastern Europe

European Council President Charles Michel has proposed forming a “European Geopolitical Community” in order to help countries ease into EU membership, European Western Balkans reports. Michel, who is visiting Serbia, Albania, and Bosnia and Herzegovina this week, said the current “all or nothing” EU enlargement process leads to disillusionment, whereas membership in the new organization would help countries be “gradually integrated into EU actions.” Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic today expressed strong support for the plan, Euractiv reports.

Croatian Health Minister Vili Beros has requested a list of Croatian doctors who invoke their legal right of conscientious objection to performing abortions, Total Croatia News reports, citing Telegram.hr. The move was seen as a response to a recent scandal involving hospitals in Zagreb refusing to perform an abortion on a pregnant woman whose fetus was diagnosed with a fatal brain tumor; the medical procedure was later approved, Euronews reported.

Speculation that Vladimir Putin has cancer is “as untrue as the falsehoods that constantly appear about … the ‘massacres’ carried out by Russian troops on civilians in Bucha,” the Russian Embassy in Romania said Wednesday, according to Romania Insider.

Eastern Europe and Russia

The European Parliament approved a resolution yesterday urging that all EU sanctions on Russia should also apply to Belarus , The Baltic Times reports. The resolution noted that the Belarusian government is actively supporting Russia’s war on Ukraine and should be subject to all the legal consequences of international law.



approved a resolution yesterday urging that all EU on Russia should also apply to , The Baltic Times reports. The resolution noted that the Belarusian government is actively supporting Russia’s war on Ukraine and should be subject to all the legal consequences of international law. In the latest case of Russia’s clampdown on wartime dissent, a local court in Siberia has convicted a musician of propagating “Nazi propaganda” after he played the Ukrainian national anthem on piano, The Moscow Times reports. The court accused the man of “shouting slogans of … banned organizations,” adding, “Moreover, the man posted a video of his ‘concert’ on the internet.” The video does not show the man saying any of the slogans mentioned, according to the Moscow paper.

Central Asia

A strike at a Chinese gold mine in southern Kyrgyzstan has lasted almost three weeks and shows no sign of resolution, Eurasianet reports. Workers at the Ishtamberdi mine in Jalal-Abad province started the strike on 30 April over unmet demands for a pay increase. The mine has a history of problems, including a 2014 tax fraud case, production issues, and previous labor disputes.



Borderlands

Turkey’s real motivations in its current stance against Finland and Sweden joining NATO involve fighter jets and domestic politics, an analysis in Politico suggests. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has justified his opposition by citing the presence in Finland and Sweden of Turkish resistance groups that Ankara considers to be terrorists, but Erdogan might also be looking for leverage in “protracted negotiations with the U.S. over the purchase of fighter jets” while propping up his reputation as tough on terrorism. Erdogan has used his position in NATO decision-making to gain benefits in the past, Politico notes.

…